LOWLAND INVESTMENT COMPANY PLC (LWI) ISIN: GB00BNXGHS27
Factsheet - at 31 May 2024
Marketing Communication
Share price performance (total return)
Price (rebased)
Benchmark
160
NAV (cum income)
140
120
100
80
60
Performance
6m
1y
3y
5y
10y
over (%)
Share price
16.6
14.8
6.9
24.2
36.6
(Total return)
NAV
16.7
18.2
17.4
31.9
55.5
(Total return)
Benchmark
13.6
15.4
25.5
37.3
77.6
(Total return)
Relative NAV
3.1
2.7
-8.2
-5.4
-22.1
(Total return)
Commentary at a glance
Performance
In the month under review the Company's NAV total return was 5.3% and the FTSE All-Share Index total return was 2.4%.
Contributors/detractors
The largest positive contributors to relative performance included Johnson Service Group, BT and Marks & Spencer. Detractors included industrial holdings TT Electronics and Midwich.
Company overview
Objective
The Company aims to give shareholders a higher than average return with growth of both capital and income over the medium to long-term, by investing in a broad spread of predominantly UK companies. The Company measures its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index Total Return.
Highlights
A growth and income company with a diversified portfolio of mainly UK equities and a strong dividend track record.
40
20
0
May 19 May 20 May 21 May 22 May 23 May 24
Outlook
The low valuation of the UK equity market (versus
Discrete year
Share price
NAV
both overseas peers and its own history) makes us
positive on the outlook for UK equities.
performance (%) (total return)
(total return)
Company information
NAV (cum income)
147.9p
NAV (ex income)
145.5p
Dividend history (pence/share)
7.0
31/3/2023 to
1.8
8.5
31/3/2024
31/3/2022 to
-1.5
-0.4
31/3/2023
See full commentary on page 3.
References made to individual securities do not constitute a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security, investment strategy or market sector, and should not be assumed to be profitable.
Share price
129.5p
Discount(-)/premium(+)
-12.4%
Yield
4.9%
6.0
5.0
4.0
3.0
2.0
1.0
Income
31/3/2021 to
14.1
9.9
31/3/2022
31/3/2020 to
45.9
47.2
31/3/2021
31/3/2019 to
-29.8
-29.6
31/3/2020
Henderson Investors, its affiliated advisor, or its employees, may have a position in the securities mentioned.
Net gearing
13%
Net cash
-
Total assets
£450m
Net assets
£400m
Market capitalisation
£350m
Total voting rights
270,185,650
Total number of holdings 121
0.0
All performance, cumulative growth and annual growth data is sourced from Morningstar.
Ongoing charges
04 06 08 10 12 14 16 18 20 22
Please note that this chart could include dividends that have been declared but not yet paid.
Source: at 31/05/24. © 2024 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. The information
contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete, or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance does not predict future returns.
(year end 30 Sep 2023)
0.60%
Benchmark
FTSE All-Share Index
Source: BNP Paribas for holdings information and Morningstar for all other data. Differences in calculation may occur due to the methodology used.
Please note that the total voting rights in the Company do not include shares held in Treasury.
Please remember that past performance does not predict future returns. The value of an investment and the income from it can rise as well as fall as a result of market and currency fluctuations, and you may not get back the amount originally invested. Please refer to the glossary for the definition of share price total return.
Top 10 holdings
(%)
BP
2.7
HSBC
2.6
Shell
2.4
Standard Chartered
2.3
GSK
2.3
Aviva
2.1
Irish Continental Group Plc
2.0
Barclays
2.0
FBD
1.9
NatWest Group
1.9
References made to individual securities do not constitute a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security, investment strategy or market sector, and should not be assumed to be profitable.
Geographical focus (%)
United
96.1%
Kingdom
Ireland
3.9%
Sector breakdown (%)
Financials
29.5%
Industrials
27.7%
Consumer
9.7%
Discretionary
Energy
6.7%
Basic Materials 6.1%
Consumer
6.0%
Staples
Real Estate
4.5%
Health Care
3.5%
Utilities
2.4%
Telecomms
2.3%
Technology
1.6%
The above sector breakdown may not add up to 100% due to rounding.
Key information
Stock code
LWI
AIC sector
AIC UK Equity Income
Benchmark
FTSE All-Share Index
Company type
Conventional (Ords)
Launch date
1963
Financial year
30-Sep
Dividend payment
January, April, July,
October
Risk rating
Average
(Source: Numis)
0.5% of average net
Management fee
chargeable assets up to
£325m and 0.4% in
excess thereof.
Premium/(discount) of share price to NAV at fair value (%)
20
15
10
5
0
-5
-10
-15
-20
May 21
May 22
May 23
May 24
10 year total return of £1,000
2,000
Share price total return
Benchmark
1,500
1,000
500
0
May 14
May 16
May 18
May 20
May 22
May 24
All performance, cumulative growth and annual growth data is sourced from Morningstar. Share price total return is calculated using mid-market share price with dividends reinvested.
Performance fee
No
(See Annual Report & Key Information Document for more information)
Regional focus
UK
Fund manager
James Henderson 1990
appointment
Laura Foll 2016
James Henderson
Portfolio Manager
Laura Foll, CFA
Portfolio Manager
Please remember that past performance does not predict future returns. The value of an investment and the income from it can rise as well as fall as a result of market and currency fluctuations, and you may not get back the amount originally invested. Please refer to the glossary for the definition of share price total return.
Fund Manager commentary
Investment environment
May was a strong month for the UK equity market. Small- and medium-sized companies - which on average are more exposed to the domestic economy - outperformed, as data showed the UK economy exited the shallow recession it experienced in the second half of last year, and as consumer confidence continued to improve.
An earlier-than-expected date for the General Election was announced. From an equity market perspective, the impact of this was relatively subdued outside of specific sectors where there is deemed to be greater political risk (for example, water utilities companies).
Portfolio review
The best performing holdings during May included textile rental firm Johnson Service Group, which has been benefiting from energy costs falling quicker than expected, BT, which provided favourable long-term earnings guidance (forecasts) on the amount of cash it expects to generate, and Marks & Spencer, which reported better-than-expected trading performance in both clothing and food.
The worst performers during the month included TT Electronics, Midwich Group and Dowlais. In all three cases, trading was weaker than expected, which led to modest earnings downgrades from each company.
During the month we added a new position in Centrica, a vertically integrated energy company that provides energy services to businesses and households. The company has a strong balance sheet, giving it the option to either return further cash to shareholders or to invest in new assets (for example, it may decide to take a stake in next-generation UK nuclear assets). Elsewhere, we added to existing holdings in medical device company Smith & Nephew and retailers Dunelm and Sainsbury's.
Manager outlook
The UK equity market continues to trade at a substantial valuation discount to overseas equities and we have been seeing evidence of this in the number of takeovers (both accepted and rejected) so far this year. Historical evidence suggests that starting valuations materially impact long-term shareholder returns, and the starting valuations of UK equities in general, which are lower than both their own history and overseas equities, makes us positive in our outlook.
Glossary
Discount/Premium
The amount by which the price per share of an investment company is either lower (at a discount) or higher (at a premium) than the net asset value per share (cum income), expressed as a percentage of the net asset value per share.
Gearing
The effect of borrowing money for investment purposes (financial gearing). The amount a company can "gear" is the amount it can borrow in order to invest. Gearing is used in the expectation that the returns on the investments bought will exceed the costs of the borrowings that funded the purchase. This Company can also use synthetic gearing through derivatives and foreign exchange hedging and/or other non-fully funded instruments or techniques.
Leverage
The Company's leverage is the sum of financial gearing and synthetic gearing. Details of the Company's leverage limits can be found in both the Key Information Document and Annual Report. Where a company utilises leverage, the profits and losses incurred by the company can be greater than those of a company that does not use leverage.
Market capitalisation
Share price multiplied by the number of shares in issue, excluding treasury shares, at month end. Shares typically priced mid-market at month-end closing.
Net Asset Value (NAV)
The total value of a Company's assets less its liabilities.
NAV (Cum Income)
The value of investments and cash, including current year revenue, less liabilities (prior charges such as loans, debenture stock and preference shares at fair value).
NAV (Ex Income)
The value of investments and cash, excluding current year revenue, less liabilities (prior charges such as loans, debenture stock and preference shares at fair value).
NAV total return
The theoretical total return on shareholders' funds per share reflecting the change in Net Asset Value (NAV) assuming that dividends paid to shareholders were reinvested at NAV at the time the shares were quoted ex-dividend. A way of measuring investment management performance of investment trusts which is not affected by movements in discounts/premiums.
Net assets
Total assets minus any liabilities such as bank loans or creditors.
Net cash
A company's net exposure to cash/cash equivalents expressed as a percentage of shareholders' funds, after any offset against its gearing. This is only shown for companies that have gearing in place.
Net gearing
A company's total assets (less cash/cash equivalents) divided by shareholders' funds expressed as a percentage.
Ongoing charges
The total expenses for the financial year (excluding performance fee), divided by the average daily net assets, multiplied by 100.
Risk rating
The key measure used to assess risk is volatility of returns, using historic net asset value (NAV) performance of the Company over 1 and 3 years. In this instance volatility measures how much a company's NAV fluctuates over time in relation to the UK Equity market. The higher a volatility figure, the more the NAV has fluctuated (both up and down) over time. Please note that risk categorisations are indicative and based principally on historic data and should not be solely relied upon when making investment decisions.
Share price
Closing mid-market share price at month end.
Share price total return
The theoretical total return to the investor assuming that all dividends received were reinvested in the shares of the company at the time the shares were quoted ex-dividend. Transaction costs are not taken into account.
Total assets
Cum Income NAV multiplied by the number of shares, plus prior charges at fair value.
Yield
Calculated by dividing the current financial year's dividends per share (this will include prospective dividends) by the current price per share, then multiplying by 100 to arrive at a percentage figure.
For a full list of terms please visit: https://www.janushenderson.com/en- gb/investor/glossary/
Source for fund ratings/awards
Overall Morningstar Rating™ is shown for an investment company achieving a rating of 4 or 5.
Company specific risks
- This Company is suitable to be used as one component of several within a diversified investment portfolio. Investors should consider carefully the proportion of their portfolio invested in this Company.
- Active management techniques that have worked well in normal market conditions could prove ineffective or negative for performance at other times.
- The Company could lose money if a counterparty with which it trades becomes unwilling or unable to meet its obligations to the Company.
- Shares can lose value rapidly, and typically involve higher risks than bonds or money market instruments. The value of your investment may fall as a result.
- The return on your investment is directly related to the prevailing market price of the Company's shares, which will trade at a varying discount (or premium) relative to the value of the underlying assets of the Company. As a result, losses (or gains) may be higher or lower than those of the Company's assets.
- If a Company's portfolio is concentrated towards a particular country or geographical region, the investment carries greater risk than a portfolio that is diversified across more countries.
- Some of the investments in this portfolio are in smaller company shares. They may be more difficult to buy and sell, and their share prices may fluctuate more than those of larger companies.
- The Company may use gearing (borrowing to invest) as part of its investment strategy. If the Company utilises its ability to gear, the profits and losses incurred by the Company can be greater than those of a Company that does not use gearing.
