Loxley Evolution Technology Co., Ltd. (LET) and N-TECH.LAB have joined hands to revolutionize security work through the application of cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies. The momentous occasion was marked by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Mr. Yuthaporn Chittakasem, Chief Executive Officer of LET, and Mr. Nikolai Cheryayev, Head of Sales and Business Development in Southeast Asia of N-TECH.LAB.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Loxley pcl published this content on 25 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2023 06:44:08 UTC.