Loxley Public Company Limited is a Thailand-based company. The principal businesses of the Company are trading and turnkey contract sales of telecommunication equipment, rail transport engineering and other systems including installation. Its subsidiaries are mainly engaged in their core businesses of trading, sales and services of information technologies and automated customer services machines for financial transactions, sales of consumer products, providing food service and other services. It has six segments: Information Technology Business Group, Services Business Group, Energy Business Group, Network Solutions Business Group, Trading Business Group and Special and other businesses. Its businesses include Information Technology (IT) SBG, Services SBG, Energy SBG, Network Solutions SBG, Trading SBG, Special Projects and Joint Venture Business. IT SBG is a solutions provider of information technology, covering comprehensive design, procurement, installation and management services.

