  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Loyal Lithium Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LLI   AU0000249443

LOYAL LITHIUM LIMITED

(LLI)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  07:41 2023-01-09 pm EST
0.3550 AUD   +1.43%
Loyal Lithium Limited Advances Exploration at Large Scale Trieste Lithium Project

Exploration Advances at Large Scale Trieste Lithium Project

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Loyal Lithium Limited (ASX:LLI) is pleased to announce that the high resolution historical satellite data (multi-spectral) correlates with the known mapped pegmatites and therefore can be used as an efficient and cost-effective tool to refine field program targets at the Trieste Lithium Project ("Project"). Loyal Lithium has subsequently engaged Geospatial Intelligence Ltd to conduct more complex derivations of satellite borne data across the Trieste Lithium Project to streamline its method of refining targets for the inaugural field program in the Canadian spring 2023.

Loyal Lithium CEO, Mr Adam Ritchie, commented:

"Hard rock lithium exploration typically starts with an outcrop - identified via satellite photograph and verified by in-field geologists. With the help of our partners at Geospatial Intelligence we plan to take the use of satellite imagery data to the next level and streamline this time consuming and costly process."

"Trieste is a huge strategic land holding with many highly prospective targets. Therefore, the deployment of technology to refine targets and reduce the physical work in-field is paramount. I strongly support and encourage our exploration team to utilise technology solutions where possible to advance and accelerate our mission, and I look forward to expanding the use of proven technologies to our other assets."

The 100% owned Trieste Lithium Project is a large-scale lithium Project located 14km east of Winsome Resources' (ASX:WR1) Adina Lithium Project drill hole that recently recorded a significant Lithium mineralised intercept of 1.34% over 107.6m. Loyal Lithium acquired the Trieste Lithium Project in October 2022 - prior to the recent drill campaign results at the Adina Lithium Project.

Loyal Lithium is the largest land holder within the highly prospective Trieste Greenstone Belt. The Trieste Lithium Project covers 251 km2, which is 8.6 times larger than Winsome Resources' (ASX:WR1) Adina Lithium Project. The project area includes a 39 km long contact zone in the Trieste Greenstone Belt with a significant amount of historical data. Although the Project hasn't ever previously been explored for lithium, it does contain an anomalous historical lithium assay site (180ppm Li).

The Trieste Lithium Project has 153 logged pegmatite outcrop observations, 35 of which are the same classification as those identified at Winsome Resources' (ASX:WR1) Adina Lithium Project. This is a notable 11 times more 'A Type' Pegmatites observations (I1A) than Adina. The historical data also includes 118 'G Type' mapped Pegmatite observations (I1G). Both 'A Type' & 'G Type' are prospective for lithium.

Geospatial Intelligence Ltd were commissioned to conduct a trial using high resolution historical satellite data (multi/hyper-spectral) to assess the level of correlation with the historically mapped pegmatites. The trial zone is a multi-spectral small-scale example, with more detailed, accurate largescale images to be produced.

The Trieste Lithium Project has never been explored for lithium, however based on historical data 14 initial target areas have been generated for high priority field investigation. The successful deployment of a total coverage satellite imagery program could alter the focus areas as the eastern extension of the greenstone, which has had little to no historical work but remains highly prospective for lithium.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/I52W6213



About Loyal Lithium Limited:

Loyal Lithium Limited (ASX:LLI) is a well-structured listed resource exploration company with projects in Tier 1 North American mining jurisdictions in the James Bay Lithium District in Quebec, Canada and Nevada, USA. Through the systematic exploration of its projects, the Company aims to delineate JORC compliant resources, creating value for its shareholders.



Source:
Loyal Lithium Limited



Contact:

Adam Ritchie
Chief Executive Officer
aritchie@loyallithium.com
+61-403-462-383

Jane Morgan
Investor and Media Relations
jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au
+61-405-555-618

© ABN Newswire 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,09 M -0,76 M -0,76 M
Net cash 2021 3,64 M 2,53 M 2,53 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,71x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 17,4 M 12,1 M 12,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 72,7%
Chart LOYAL LITHIUM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Loyal Lithium Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOYAL LITHIUM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Adam Ritchie Chief Executive Officer
Michael Melamed Chief Financial Officer
Peretz Schapiro Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Comas COO, Operations Manager & Lead Geologist
Andrew Graham Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOYAL LITHIUM LIMITED25.42%13
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.11.26%60 432
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION11.61%52 107
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL0.00%35 112
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.1.43%10 599
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.1.07%9 790