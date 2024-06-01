(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of London-listed company director and manager changes announced on Thursday and Friday this week and not separately reported by Alliance News:

----------

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC - automotive dealer management system software provider formerly known as Pendragon - Ian Filby will remain as non-executive chair, having planned to step down as chair of Pendragon prior to Pendragon's decision to sell its UK motor and leasing operations and become software-as-a-service firm Pinewood.

----------

RegTech Open Project PLC - London-based regulatory compliance technology - Ian Halliday-Pegg resigns as chief executive officer and director, effective from Friday, "to focus on his personal business interests". Company says it has identified a potential successor as CEO as part of its planning to launch an additional business line in 'InsurTech' and will announce this as soon as possible. In the meantime, RegTech Open Project will be led by Chief Operating Officer Corrado Rosi and Chief Financial Officer Paul McFadden

----------

TPXimpact Holdings PLC - London-based digital transformation provider to UK public services - CFO Steve Winters will retire at the end of December after two years with the company. TPXimpact says it has started to look for a successor.

----------

Tavistock Investments PLC - Ascot, Berkshire-based financial advice and investment management - Oliver Cooke moves from executive chair to non-executive chair, effective from Saturday. Brian Raven remains Tavistock's chief executive.

----------

Brighton Pier Group PLC - leisure and entertainment business that owns the Brighton Palace Pier - Hires Duncan Garrood to be senior independent director, starting immediately. Garrood is CEO of university accommodation provider Empiric Student Property PLC.

----------

Tirupati Graphite PLC - London-based supplier of flake graphite for energy transition uses - Hires Michael David Lynch-Bell to be non-executive chair. Lynch-Bell currently is non-executive chair of AIM-listed Serabi Gold PLC and a non-executive director of London Main Market-listed Gem Diamonds Ltd. He previously was deputy chair & senior independent director of former FTSE 250 constituent KAZ Minerals. Shishir Poddar, currently executive chair & managing director, will move to chief executive officer. Tirupati says the appointment of Lynch-Bell is conditional on the current board remaining in place after the general meeting on June 11. The GM was requisitioned by Walpole St Andrews Nominees Ltd, representing holders of a 5.8% stake, proposing to replace three current directors, including Poddar.

----------

LPA Group PLC - Saffron Walden, Essex-based engineering of electronic and electro-mechanical components and systems - Paul Curtis steps down as CEO and from board on Friday, leaving the company on July 31. Curtis has been with LPA since 1988 and has been CEO since April 2020. LPA says it will recruit a new CEO and notes that each of its three businesses are led by its own managing director.

----------

Physiomics PLC - Abingdon, Oxfordshire-based mathematical modelling and data science for new medicines - Christophe Chassagnole steps down as director and chief scientific officer from Friday "to pursue other career opportunities". Chassagnole has been with Physiomics since 2004 and a director since 2007. Physiomics says it won't look for a new CSO, as it focuses on "expenditure directly linked to revenue generating positions". Agrees to license systems biology models and software that the company no longer uses, and unrelated to its Virtual Tumour software, to a company set up by Chassagnole. Physiomics will receive a 2% to 5% royalty on sales up to GBP75,000 per year.

----------

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.