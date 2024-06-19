LPA Group Plc ("LPA", the "Company" or the "Group") Interim Unaudited Group Results for the six months ended 31 March 2024 LPA Group plc ("LPA" or the "Group"), the innovation-led engineering specialist in electronic and electromechanical components and systems, announces its results for the six months to 31 March 2024. KEY POINTS 6 months to 6 months to Year to 31 March 2024 31 March 2023 30 Sept 2023 Unaudited Unaudited Audited Order Entry £8.0m £16.2m £25.5m Order Book £28.0m £34.9m £31.6m Revenue £11.6m £9.1m £21.7m Underlying Operating Loss* £(0.3)m £(0.6)m £(0.1)m Share Based Payments, Negative Goodwill and £(0.1)m £0.0m £0.8m Exceptional Items (Loss) / Profit Before Tax £(0.4)m £(0.6)m £0.8m Basic (Loss) / Earnings Per Share (2.27)p (3.38)p 6.52p Proposed Dividend Nil Nil 1p Gearing ** 8.6% 7.2% 7.7% Operating Profit before Share Based Payments, Negative Goodwill and Exceptional Items

Robert Horvath, Chairman, commented: "I'm pleased to report that revenue is up by over 26% in the last six months compared to the equivalent period last year, notwithstanding challenging conditions. We continue to make progress in strategically repositioning the Group and its customer base, with aviation now representing 26% of our business. Whilst the outlook for the second half of the year is challenging, given the delays on certain rail contracts as previously announced, we are confident in our long-term growth and delivering for our shareholders. We expect to deliver results for the full year in line with current market expectations." About LPA LPA Group plc (AIM: LPA) is an innovation-led engineering specialist in electronic and electro-mechanical components and systems.

Focused on transport (rail and aviation), defence, infrastructure and industrial markets and supplying into hostile and challenging environments, LPA is known for engineering solutions to improve product reliability, reducing maintenance and life cycle costs. The Group has three sites across the UK, selling to customers in the UK and overseas. Two of these are design and manufacturing sites: LPA Connection Systems - electro-mechanical systems for rail, aviation and industrial, and LPA Lighting Systems - LED lighting and electronic systems for rail and infrastructure. The third site is LPA Channel Electric - a value added distributer of engineered components for rail, aerospace and defence. With over 160 years of UK design and manufacture, and with origins in the first ever light installed in 'Electric Avenue', Brixton; innovation is core to LPA and to the products and services supplied to our customers worldwide. For more information visit www.lpa-group.com Page 2

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT The first half of this year saw a positive impact on revenue growth (revenue 26% higher than this time last year) coming through, which has continued into the second half of the current year. The gross margin improved slightly but will increase further as the volume levels increase and fixed overhead is absorbed. We invested in sales and distribution costs particularly in our aviation business and this resulted in an operating loss in the first half which again should be absorbed with top line growth. The order book has a number of secured large contracts for our rail business but the programmes have been highly disrupted with announcements suggesting projects such as Adessia and HS2 are being delayed and now targeted into 2027 delivery. Our strategy is to rebalance from high value new build project work and set our sights on more product sales and the after-care opportunity. This must be right, as a plan reliant on major new build train projects, when infrastructure spend is under constant scrutiny and Government policy is uncertain, would be ill judged. Our recent announcement of slippage on three of our call off programmes is proof enough. The activity levels in our Channel distribution business have picked up markedly, revenue and profit are ahead of budget. Traditionally the business has thrived on good design work in the rail sector particularly rolling stock there are several targeted upgrades indicating significant workflow opportunity through this year and next. There are some big prizes to be won particularly in next generation flight (eVTOL - electrical Vertical take-off and lift programmes) and Channel are working hard to be part of these programmes and to be certified into the new designs. The Lighting business, which is our principal business that has the longer-term contracts, continued to frustrate with more slippage in delivery schedules on Central line, OBB and the DTUP (deep tube programme). These latter two programmes are now expected to deliver right through to 2027. The second half of the year has begun moderately well but our Lighting business will struggle with full year profitability this year and into next without higher revenues to absorb their overhead. Sales and EBIT were ahead at the half year in our Connection Systems business and the team have been very busy re-engineering and upgrading products, integrating the new Red Box acquisition and rebalancing its customer base away from a high dependency on rail. In parallel the business is improving its gross margins and will benefit from the aftercare rail market. Aviation is growing well, is ahead of budget in the last six months and there has been good progress in refining and adding distributors across the world. We learned that our Niphan product range forming part of our industrial segment (which is ahead of budget) has been re-certified for London Underground and HS2 and we have won some substantial orders for delivery over the next 18 months In March 2024 we announced that we had paired back our assumptions and now built in considerable delay in call off orders for our 'Intercar jumper' product line connector business for the Electrostar rail fleet. Originally designed and recommended to be supplied in five phases that overlapped we have pushed back our budget assumptions over £6m of those sales into 2027 and now beyond as it is clear that the customer is reassessing its preventative maintenance programmes in this product area. This clearly spreads the revenue income for Connection systems over a substantially longer period. The Group is growing its revenue in line with the articulated strategy and 5-year plan and we are expecting organic growth in revenues to be 50% larger in 2027 than they were in the last annual report. Importantly, we plan to continue to supplement this journey with new opportunities to acquire more product lines or businesses, but always with resilient IPR embedded into them on which we can leverage our technical engineering skills to best effect and across complimentary sectors such as industrial and aviation. The investment in our sales and distribution teams, the foundations being laid at the exhibitions we have been attending, and the enthusiasm of our new distributors (around the world) for promoting our products are laying the foundations for growth in revenue. We are investing in enterprise resource planning in our two principal factories, which will improve our agility to respond to and price enquiries for subcontract work. We have been able to pass on some price rises for our longer-term contracts and there is a conscious effort to address and improve the margins we need to be successful. We remain cautious with cash, remaining flexible to be able to move quickly. Our facilities have been renewed and our net debt is £1.4m (30 September 2023 £1.2m) leaving good headroom in our Bank facilities (total facilities of £4.5m, of which £1.5m was undrawn at period end) to continue our strategy of acquiring and developing further product lines. We are continuously assessing new business opportunities and acquisitions. We continue to look hard at our Environment, Social responsibility, and Governance ("ESG") policies. Our 'Guiding Light Principle', published on our website and in our Annual Report sets out our commitment as does Page 3

our adoption of the QCA Corporate Governance Code. We continue to strive for continuous improvement in all areas and including enhanced certification at Connection systems to supply the defence industry. Macroeconomic factors (notably the pressure on wages and inflation generally) are challenging but beginning to be more moderate. Interest rates are still an inhibitor for investment and stifle confidence, but our order book remains good. We believe we have competitive advantage in our local manufacturing facilities and can deliver quality product both in the UK and across Europe. We have put in place hedging strategies to safeguard our profitability vis a vis Euro denominated order book activity most notably in our Lighting business. We have over the last three years made substantial changes to our management teams at Connections Systems and Channel and the impact, which is considerable, is delivering growth. Our people are integral to our success and we must continue to invest in them and their ability to deliver the strategy. We are in the process of recruiting a new Chief Executive Officer for LPA and early indications are positive that we will find a new leader to take LPA forward. I am grateful to my colleague Gordon Wakeford for his time, in addition to my own, in stepping in to support the senior leadership team. Robert B Horvath Chairman 19 June 2024 Page 4

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT 6 months to 6 months to Year to 31 Mar 24 31 Mar 23 30 Sept 23 Unaudited Unaudited Audited £000 £000 £000 Revenue 5 11,557 9,131 21,712 Cost of Sales (9,249) (7,373) (16,646) Cost of Sales - Exceptional Items - - (152) Gross Profit 2,308 1,758 4,914 Distribution Costs (1,109) (932) (1,910) Administrative Expenses (1,548) (1,451) (3,238) Administrative Expenses - Exceptional Items (78) - - Negative Goodwill - - 941 Underlying Operating Loss (349) (614) (69) Share Based Payments - (11) (13) Negative Goodwill - - 941 Exceptional Items 6 (78) - (152) Operating (Loss)/Profit (427) (625) 707 Finance Income 113 100 201 Finance Costs (86) (68) (149) (Loss)/Profit Before Tax (400) (593) 759 Taxation 100 148 100 (Loss)/Profit for the Period (300) (445) 859 Attributable to: - Equity Holders of the Parent (300) (445) 859 (Loss)/Earnings per Share 7 - Basic (2.27)p (3.38)p 6.52p - Diluted (2.27)p (3.38)p 6.51p CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Loss)/Profit for the Period Other Comprehensive Income Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss: Actuarial Gain on Pension Scheme Decrease / (Increase) of Restriction of Pension Asset Other Comprehensive Income Total Comprehensive Income for the Period 6 months to 6 months to Year to 31 Mar 24 31 Mar 23 30 Sept 23 Unaudited Unaudited Audited £000 £000 £000 (300) (445) 859 435 184 198 283 (99) (113) 718 85 85 418 (360) 944 Page 5

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET As at As at As at 31 Mar 24 31 Mar 23 30 Sept 23 Unaudited Unaudited Audited £000 £000 £000 Non-Current Assets Intangible Assets 3,743 1,955 3,156 Tangible Assets 5,290 4,784 5,083 Right of Use Assets 497 1,131 672 Retirement Benefits 3,484 2,656 2,683 Deferred Tax Assets - 377 - 13,014 10,903 11,594 Current Assets Inventories 4,894 4,748 4,303 Trade and Other Receivables 5,550 4,380 5,898 Current Tax Receivable 131 41 30 Cash and Cash Equivalents 1,456 1,520 1,202 12,031 10,689 11,433 Total Assets 25,045 21,592 23,027 Current Liabilities Bank Loan (500) (2,032) (1,949) Lease Liabilities (173) (293) (214) Deferred Consideration (550) - (250) Trade and Other Payables (4,896) (4,624) (4,493) (6,119) (6,949) (6,906) Non-Current Liabilities Bank Loan (2,000) - - Deferred Consideration (275) - - Deferred Tax Liabilities (332) - (165) Lease Liabilities (169) (236) (243) (2,776) (236) (408) Total Liabilities (8,895) (7,185) (7,314) Net Assets 16,150 14,407 15,713 Equity Share Capital 1,351 1,348 1,348 Investment in Own Shares (324) (324) (324) Share Premium Account 959 943 943 Share Based Payment Reserve 58 60 62 Merger Reserve 230 230 230 Retained Earnings 13,876 12,150 13,454 Equity Attributable to Shareholders of the Parent 16,150 14,407 15,713 Page 6

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY Share Share Based Share Investment in Premium Payment Merger Retained Capital Own Shares Account Reserve Reserve Earnings Total 2024 - 6 months (Unaudited) £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 At 1 October 2023 1,348 (324) 943 62 230 13,454 15,713 Loss for the Period - - - - - (300) (300) Other Comprehensive Income - - - - - 718 718 Total Comprehensive Income - - - - - 418 418 Proceeds from Issue of Shares 3 - 16 - - - 19 Transfer on Exercise of Share Options - - - (4) - 4 - Transactions with Owners 3 - 16 (4) - 4 19 At 31 March 2024 1,351 (324) 959 58 230 13,876 16,150 Share Share Based Share Investment in Premium Payment Merger Retained Capital Own Shares Account Reserve Reserve Earnings Total 2023 - 6 months (Unaudited) £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 At 1 October 2022 1,348 (324) 943 49 230 12,510 14,756 Loss for the Period - - - - - (445) (445) Other Comprehensive Income - - - - - 85 85 Total Comprehensive Income - - - - - (360) (360) Share Based Payments - - - 11 - - 11 Transactions with Owners - - - 11 - - 11 At 31 March 2023 1,348 (324) 943 60 230 12,150 14,407 Share Share Based Share Investment in Premium Payment Merger Retained Capital Own Shares Account Reserve Reserve Earnings Total 2023 -Year Audited £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 At 1 October 2022 1,348 (324) 943 49 230 12,510 14,756 Loss for the Period - - - - - 859 859 Other Comprehensive Income - - - - - 85 85 Total Comprehensive Income - - - - - 944 944 Share Based Payments - - - 13 - - 13 Transactions with Owners - - - 13 - - 13 At 30 September 2023 1,348 (324) 943 62 230 13,454 15,713 Page 7

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT 6 months to 6 months to Year to 31 Mar 24 31 Mar 23 30 Sept 23 Unaudited Unaudited Audited £000 £000 £000 (Loss)/Profit Before Tax (400) (593) 759 Finance Costs 86 68 149 Finance Income (113) (100) (201) Operating (Loss)/Profit (427) (625) 707 Adjustments for: Amortisation of Intangible Assets 132 65 192 Depreciation of Tangible Assets 269 219 404 Depreciation of Right of Use Assets 79 120 285 Loss on disposal of Tangible Assets - - 4 Negative Goodwill - - (941) Equity settled Share Based Payments - 11 13 Operating cash flow before movements in working capital 53 (210) 664 Movements in Working Capital: (Increase)/Decrease in Inventories (37) (181) 264 Decrease/(Increase) in Trade and Other Receivables 405 715 (775) Increase/(Decrease) in Trade and Other Payables 249 (458) 87 Cash inflow/(outflow) generated from operations 670 (134) 240 Income Taxes Received - - 45 Net cash inflow/(outflow) from operating activities 670 (134) 285 Purchase of Businesses (525) - (250) Purchase of Property, Plant & Equipment (223) (141) (196) Expenditure on Capitalised Development Costs (52) (71) (120) Net cash outflow in investing activities (800) (212) (566) New Bank Loan 2,500 - - Repayment of Bank Loan (1,949) (92) (175) Principal elements of Lease Liabilities (115) (182) (392) Interest Paid (71) (59) (149) Proceeds from Issue of Share Capital 19 - - Net cash inflow/(outflow) in financing activities 384 (333) (716) Net Increase/(Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents 254 (679) (997) Cash and Cash Equivalents at start of the period 1,202 2,199 2,199 Cash and Cash Equivalents at end of the Period 1,456 1,520 1,202 Page 8

NET DEBT An analysis of the change in net debt is shown below: Cash and Cash Bank Loan Lease Liabilities Equivalents Net Debt £000 £000 £000 £000 At 1 October 2023 1,949 457 (1,202) 1,204 Interest Costs 62 9 - 71 New Bank Loan 2,500 2,500 Repayment of Borrowings/Lease Liabilities (2,011) (124) - (2,135) Other Cash Generated - - (254) (254) At 31 March 2024 2,500 342 (1,456) 1,386 Page 9