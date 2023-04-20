LPI Capital : First Quarter Financial Statements For Year 2023

LPI CAPITAL BHD

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income for the Quarter Ended 31 March 2023 - Unaudited

Individual Period Cumulative Period Restated Restated Current Preceding Year Current Preceding Year Year Corresponding Year Corresponding Quarter Quarter To Date Period Ended Ended Ended Ended 31.03.2023 31.03.2022 31.03.2023 31.03.2022 RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 Profit for the period 73,834 64,900 73,834 64,900 Other comprehensive income Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operation 3,462 621 3,462 621 Net finance expenses from insurance contracts (7,993) (548) (7,993) (548) Net finance income from reinsurance contracts 5,069 3,490 5,069 3,490 Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Net (losses)/gains on investments in equity instruments designated at fair value through other comprehensive income (70,593) 112,338 (70,593) 112,338 Income tax relating to these items 507 (696) 507 (696) Total other comprehensive (expense)/income for the period, net of tax (69,548) 115,205 (69,548) 115,205 Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to owners of the Company 4,286 180,105 4,286 180,105

Note : The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income should be read in conjunction with the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 December 2022.