|
LPI Capital : First Quarter Financial Statements For Year 2023
|
LPI CAPITAL BHD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUMMARY OF THE KEY FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|
|
|
FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2023
|
|
|
|
(the figures have not been audited)
|
|
|
|
INDIVIDUAL PERIOD
|
CUMULATIVE PERIOD
|
|
|
|
RESTATED
|
|
RESTATED
|
|
|
CURRENT PRECEDING YEAR
|
CURRENT
|
PRECEDING YEAR
|
|
|
YEAR
|
CORRESPONDING
|
YEAR
|
CORRESPONDING
|
|
|
QUARTER
|
QUARTER
|
TO DATE
|
PERIOD
|
|
|
ENDED
|
ENDED
|
ENDED
|
ENDED
|
|
|
31/03/2023
|
31/03/2022
|
31/03/2023
|
31/03/2022
|
|
|
RM'000
|
RM'000
|
RM'000
|
RM'000
|
1
|
Revenue
|
463,300
|
416,092
|
463,300
|
416,092
|
2
|
Profit before tax
|
91,390
|
81,468
|
91,390
|
81,468
|
3
|
Profit for the period
|
73,834
|
64,900
|
73,834
|
64,900
|
4
|
Profit attributable
|
|
|
|
|
|
to ordinary equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
holders of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
parent
|
73,834
|
64,900
|
73,834
|
64,900
|
5
|
Basic earnings per
|
|
|
|
|
|
share (sen)
|
18.53
|
16.29
|
18.53
|
16.29
6 Proposed/ declared dividend per
|
share (sen)
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
RESTATED
|
|
|
AS AT END OF CURRENT
|
AS AT PRECEDING
|
|
|
|
QUARTER
|
FINANCIAL YEAR END
|
7 Net assets per share attributable to ordinary equity holders of the
|
parent (RM)
|
5.1926
|
5.5302
LPI CAPITAL BHD
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss for the Quarter Ended 31 March 2023 - Unaudited
|
|
Individual Period
|
Cumulative Period
|
|
|
Restated
|
|
Restated
|
|
Current
|
Preceding Year
|
Current
|
Preceding Year
|
|
Year
|
Corresponding
|
Year
|
Corresponding
|
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
To Date
|
Period
|
|
Ended
|
Ended
|
Ended
|
Ended
|
|
31.03.2023
|
31.03.2022
|
31.03.2023
|
31.03.2022
|
|
RM'000
|
RM'000
|
RM'000
|
RM'000
|
Operating revenue
|
463,300
|
416,092
|
463,300
|
416,092
|
Insurance revenue
|
430,864
|
387,441
|
430,864
|
387,441
|
Insurance service expenses
|
(174,639)
|
(405,301)
|
(174,639)
|
(405,301)
|
Net (expenses)/income from reinsurance contracts
|
(195,202)
|
84,484
|
(195,202)
|
84,484
|
Insurance service result
|
61,023
|
66,624
|
61,023
|
66,624
|
Investment income
|
32,436
|
28,651
|
32,436
|
28,651
|
Net fair value gains/(losses)
|
10,256
|
(3,980)
|
10,256
|
(3,980)
|
Investment return
|
42,692
|
24,671
|
42,692
|
24,671
|
Net finance expenses from insurance contracts
|
(18,859)
|
(7,746)
|
(18,859)
|
(7,746)
|
Net finance income from reinsurance contracts
|
10,462
|
3,781
|
10,462
|
3,781
|
Net financial result
|
34,295
|
20,706
|
34,295
|
20,706
|
Other income
|
1,003
|
201
|
1,003
|
201
|
Other operating expenses
|
(5,220)
|
(5,921)
|
(5,220)
|
(5,921)
|
Other finance costs
|
(301)
|
(326)
|
(301)
|
(326)
|
Share of profit after tax of equity accounted
|
|
|
|
|
associated company
|
590
|
184
|
590
|
184
|
Profit before tax
|
91,390
|
81,468
|
91,390
|
81,468
|
Tax expense
|
(17,556)
|
(16,568)
|
(17,556)
|
(16,568)
|
Profit for the period
|
73,834
|
64,900
|
73,834
|
64,900
|
Profit attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owners of the Company
|
73,834
|
64,900
|
73,834
|
64,900
|
Earnings per ordinary share (sen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Basic
|
18.53
|
16.29
|
18.53
|
16.29
|
- Diluted
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
N/A - Not Applicable.
Note : The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss should be read in conjunction with the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 December 2022.
LPI CAPITAL BHD
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income for the Quarter Ended 31 March 2023 - Unaudited
|
|
Individual Period
|
Cumulative Period
|
|
|
Restated
|
|
Restated
|
|
Current
|
Preceding Year
|
Current
|
Preceding Year
|
|
Year
|
Corresponding
|
Year
|
Corresponding
|
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
To Date
|
Period
|
|
Ended
|
Ended
|
Ended
|
Ended
|
|
31.03.2023
|
31.03.2022
|
31.03.2023
|
31.03.2022
|
|
RM'000
|
RM'000
|
RM'000
|
RM'000
|
Profit for the period
|
73,834
|
64,900
|
73,834
|
64,900
|
Other comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently
|
|
|
|
|
to profit or loss
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operation
|
3,462
|
621
|
3,462
|
621
|
Net finance expenses from insurance contracts
|
(7,993)
|
(548)
|
(7,993)
|
(548)
|
Net finance income from reinsurance contracts
|
5,069
|
3,490
|
5,069
|
3,490
|
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
|
|
|
|
|
Net (losses)/gains on investments in equity instruments designated at
|
|
|
|
|
fair value through other comprehensive income
|
(70,593)
|
112,338
|
(70,593)
|
112,338
|
Income tax relating to these items
|
507
|
(696)
|
507
|
(696)
|
Total other comprehensive (expense)/income for the period,
|
|
|
|
|
net of tax
|
(69,548)
|
115,205
|
(69,548)
|
115,205
|
Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
owners of the Company
|
4,286
|
180,105
|
4,286
|
180,105
Note : The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income should be read in conjunction with the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 December 2022.
LPI CAPITAL BHD
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position As At 31 March 2023 - Unaudited
Assets
Plant and equipment Right-of-use assets Investment properties Intangible assets
Investment in an associated company Other investments
Fair value through other comprehensive income Fair value through profit or loss
Amortised cost Reinsurance contract assets Loans and receivables Cash and cash equivalents
Total assets
Equity
Share capital
Reserves
Total equity
Liabilities
Insurance contract liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities
Lease liabilities
Other payables
Current tax payables
Total liabilities
Total equity and liabilities
As At
31.03.2023
RM'000
6,170
42,076
30,594
4,818
42,819
2,732,760
881,178
1,154,205
697,377
1,187,279
73,671
483,997
4,604,184
398,383
1,675,065
2,073,448
2,435,365
25,109
44,137
22,962
3,163
2,530,736
4,604,184
Restated
As At
31.12.2022
RM'000
6,736
43,372
29,862
5,440
42,387
2,607,994
951,672
1,140,334
515,988
1,315,810
73,108
724,911
4,849,620
398,383
1,810,213
2,208,596
2,544,403
8,584
45,384
22,756
19,897
2,641,024
4,849,620
Restated
As At
1.1.2022
RM'000
4,717
47,821
27,316
8,401
39,446
3,095,543
916,424
1,137,794
1,041,325
1,095,522
80,882
87,900
4,487,548
398,383
1,791,326
2,189,709
2,195,087
7,686
49,630
20,555
24,881
2,297,839
4,487,548
Note : The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position should be read in conjunction with the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 December 2022.
|
LPI CAPITAL BHD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity for the Period Ended 31 March 2023 - Unaudited
|
|
|
|
|
Non-distributable
|
|
Distributable
|
|
|
|
Foreign
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
currency
|
Insurance
|
Fair
|
|
|
|
Share
|
translation
|
finance
|
value
|
Retained
|
|
|
capital
|
reserve
|
reserve
|
reserve
|
earnings
|
Total
|
|
RM'000
|
RM'000
|
RM'000
|
RM'000
|
RM'000
|
RM'000
|
3 Months Period Ended 31 March 2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At 1 January 2023, restated
|
398,383
|
35,155
|
350
|
791,936
|
982,772
|
2,208,596
|
Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operation
|
-
|
3,462
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3,462
|
Net finance expenses from insurance contracts
|
-
|
-
|
(7,993)
|
-
|
-
|
(7,993)
|
Net finance income from reinsurance contracts
|
-
|
-
|
5,069
|
-
|
-
|
5,069
|
Net losses on investments in equity instruments designated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at fair value through other comprehensive income
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(70,086)
|
-
|
(70,086)
|
Total other comprehensive income/(expense) for the period
|
-
|
3,462
|
(2,924)
|
(70,086)
|
-
|
(69,548)
|
Profit for the period
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
73,834
|
73,834
|
Total comprehensive income/(expense) for the period
|
-
|
3,462
|
(2,924)
|
(70,086)
|
73,834
|
4,286
|
Distributions to owners of the Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends to owners of the Company
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(139,434)
|
(139,434)
|
Total transaction with owners of the Company
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(139,434)
|
(139,434)
|
At 31 March 2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
398,383
|
38,617
|
(2,574)
|
721,850
|
917,172
|
2,073,448
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
LPI Capital Bhd published this content on 20 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2023 06:33:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|All news about LPI CAPITAL
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
1 658 M
374 M
374 M
|Net income 2023
|
291 M
65,7 M
65,7 M
|Net Debt 2023
|
-
-
-
|P/E ratio 2023
|16,5x
|Yield 2023
|4,88%
|
|Capitalization
|
4 812 M
1 086 M
1 086 M
|Capi. / Sales 2023
|2,90x
|Capi. / Sales 2024
|2,81x
|Nbr of Employees
|827
|Free-Float
|41,0%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends LPI CAPITAL
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|4
|Last Close Price
|12,08 MYR
|Average target price
|12,75 MYR
|Spread / Average Target
|5,55%