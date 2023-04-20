Advanced search
    LPI   MYL8621OO004

LPI CAPITAL

(LPI)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2023-04-18
12.08 MYR   -0.17%
LPI Capital : First Quarter Financial Statements For Year 2023

04/20/2023
LPI CAPITAL BHD

SUMMARY OF THE KEY FINANCIAL INFORMATION

FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2023

(the figures have not been audited)

INDIVIDUAL PERIOD

CUMULATIVE PERIOD

RESTATED

RESTATED

CURRENT PRECEDING YEAR

CURRENT

PRECEDING YEAR

YEAR

CORRESPONDING

YEAR

CORRESPONDING

QUARTER

QUARTER

TO DATE

PERIOD

ENDED

ENDED

ENDED

ENDED

31/03/2023

31/03/2022

31/03/2023

31/03/2022

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

1

Revenue

463,300

416,092

463,300

416,092

2

Profit before tax

91,390

81,468

91,390

81,468

3

Profit for the period

73,834

64,900

73,834

64,900

4

Profit attributable

to ordinary equity

holders of the

parent

73,834

64,900

73,834

64,900

5

Basic earnings per

share (sen)

18.53

16.29

18.53

16.29

6 Proposed/ declared dividend per

share (sen)

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

RESTATED

AS AT END OF CURRENT

AS AT PRECEDING

QUARTER

FINANCIAL YEAR END

7 Net assets per share attributable to ordinary equity holders of the

parent (RM)

5.1926

5.5302

1

LPI CAPITAL BHD

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss for the Quarter Ended 31 March 2023 - Unaudited

Individual Period

Cumulative Period

Restated

Restated

Current

Preceding Year

Current

Preceding Year

Year

Corresponding

Year

Corresponding

Quarter

Quarter

To Date

Period

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

31.03.2023

31.03.2022

31.03.2023

31.03.2022

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

Operating revenue

463,300

416,092

463,300

416,092

Insurance revenue

430,864

387,441

430,864

387,441

Insurance service expenses

(174,639)

(405,301)

(174,639)

(405,301)

Net (expenses)/income from reinsurance contracts

(195,202)

84,484

(195,202)

84,484

Insurance service result

61,023

66,624

61,023

66,624

Investment income

32,436

28,651

32,436

28,651

Net fair value gains/(losses)

10,256

(3,980)

10,256

(3,980)

Investment return

42,692

24,671

42,692

24,671

Net finance expenses from insurance contracts

(18,859)

(7,746)

(18,859)

(7,746)

Net finance income from reinsurance contracts

10,462

3,781

10,462

3,781

Net financial result

34,295

20,706

34,295

20,706

Other income

1,003

201

1,003

201

Other operating expenses

(5,220)

(5,921)

(5,220)

(5,921)

Other finance costs

(301)

(326)

(301)

(326)

Share of profit after tax of equity accounted

associated company

590

184

590

184

Profit before tax

91,390

81,468

91,390

81,468

Tax expense

(17,556)

(16,568)

(17,556)

(16,568)

Profit for the period

73,834

64,900

73,834

64,900

Profit attributable to:

Owners of the Company

73,834

64,900

73,834

64,900

Earnings per ordinary share (sen)

- Basic

18.53

16.29

18.53

16.29

- Diluted

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A - Not Applicable.

Note : The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss should be read in conjunction with the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 December 2022.

2

LPI CAPITAL BHD

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income for the Quarter Ended 31 March 2023 - Unaudited

Individual Period

Cumulative Period

Restated

Restated

Current

Preceding Year

Current

Preceding Year

Year

Corresponding

Year

Corresponding

Quarter

Quarter

To Date

Period

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

31.03.2023

31.03.2022

31.03.2023

31.03.2022

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

Profit for the period

73,834

64,900

73,834

64,900

Other comprehensive income

Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently

to profit or loss

Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operation

3,462

621

3,462

621

Net finance expenses from insurance contracts

(7,993)

(548)

(7,993)

(548)

Net finance income from reinsurance contracts

5,069

3,490

5,069

3,490

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Net (losses)/gains on investments in equity instruments designated at

fair value through other comprehensive income

(70,593)

112,338

(70,593)

112,338

Income tax relating to these items

507

(696)

507

(696)

Total other comprehensive (expense)/income for the period,

net of tax

(69,548)

115,205

(69,548)

115,205

Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to

owners of the Company

4,286

180,105

4,286

180,105

Note : The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income should be read in conjunction with the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 December 2022.

3

LPI CAPITAL BHD

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position As At 31 March 2023 - Unaudited

Assets

Plant and equipment Right-of-use assets Investment properties Intangible assets

Investment in an associated company Other investments

Fair value through other comprehensive income Fair value through profit or loss

Amortised cost Reinsurance contract assets Loans and receivables Cash and cash equivalents

Total assets

Equity

Share capital

Reserves

Total equity

Liabilities

Insurance contract liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities

Lease liabilities

Other payables

Current tax payables

Total liabilities

Total equity and liabilities

As At

31.03.2023

RM'000

6,170

42,076

30,594

4,818

42,819

2,732,760

881,178

1,154,205

697,377

1,187,279

73,671

483,997

4,604,184

398,383

1,675,065

2,073,448

2,435,365

25,109

44,137

22,962

3,163

2,530,736

4,604,184

Restated

As At

31.12.2022

RM'000

6,736

43,372

29,862

5,440

42,387

2,607,994

951,672

1,140,334

515,988

1,315,810

73,108

724,911

4,849,620

398,383

1,810,213

2,208,596

2,544,403

8,584

45,384

22,756

19,897

2,641,024

4,849,620

Restated

As At

1.1.2022

RM'000

4,717

47,821

27,316

8,401

39,446

3,095,543

916,424

1,137,794

1,041,325

1,095,522

80,882

87,900

4,487,548

398,383

1,791,326

2,189,709

2,195,087

7,686

49,630

20,555

24,881

2,297,839

4,487,548

Note : The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position should be read in conjunction with the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 December 2022.

4

LPI CAPITAL BHD

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity for the Period Ended 31 March 2023 - Unaudited

Non-distributable

Distributable

Foreign

currency

Insurance

Fair

Share

translation

finance

value

Retained

capital

reserve

reserve

reserve

earnings

Total

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

3 Months Period Ended 31 March 2023

At 1 January 2023, restated

398,383

35,155

350

791,936

982,772

2,208,596

Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operation

-

3,462

-

-

-

3,462

Net finance expenses from insurance contracts

-

-

(7,993)

-

-

(7,993)

Net finance income from reinsurance contracts

-

-

5,069

-

-

5,069

Net losses on investments in equity instruments designated

at fair value through other comprehensive income

-

-

-

(70,086)

-

(70,086)

Total other comprehensive income/(expense) for the period

-

3,462

(2,924)

(70,086)

-

(69,548)

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

73,834

73,834

Total comprehensive income/(expense) for the period

-

3,462

(2,924)

(70,086)

73,834

4,286

Distributions to owners of the Company

Dividends to owners of the Company

-

-

-

-

(139,434)

(139,434)

Total transaction with owners of the Company

-

-

-

-

(139,434)

(139,434)

At 31 March 2023

398,383

38,617

(2,574)

721,850

917,172

2,073,448

5

Disclaimer

LPI Capital Bhd published this content on 20 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2023 06:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 658 M 374 M 374 M
Net income 2023 291 M 65,7 M 65,7 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,5x
Yield 2023 4,88%
Capitalization 4 812 M 1 086 M 1 086 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,90x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,81x
Nbr of Employees 827
Free-Float 41,0%
Technical analysis trends LPI CAPITAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 12,08 MYR
Average target price 12,75 MYR
Spread / Average Target 5,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kok Guan Tan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Choon Yeow Tee Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Kwai Hoe Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Chin Guan Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Chow Lai Soo Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LPI CAPITAL-4.43%1 086
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-8.26%42 169
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-4.24%39 367
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-15.92%39 009
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-14.08%30 662
ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD.14.89%26 714
