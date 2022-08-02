Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Malaysia
  BURSA MALAYSIA
  LPI Capital Bhd
  News
  Summary
    LPI   MYL8621OO004

LPI CAPITAL BHD

(LPI)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2022-07-31
13.64 MYR   +0.74%
04/22LPI CAPITAL BHD : Annual General Meeting 2022
PU
04/14LPI Capital's Profit, Revenue Slump in Q1
MT
04/14LPI CAPITAL BHD : First Quarter Financial Statements For Year 2022
PU
Summary 
Summary

LPI Capital Bhd : Second Quarter Financial Statements For Year 2022

08/02/2022 | 03:00am EDT
LPI CAPITAL BHD

SUMMARY OF THE KEY FINANCIAL INFORMATION

FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

(the figures have not been audited)

INDIVIDUAL PERIOD

CUMULATIVE PERIOD

CURRENT PRECEDING YEAR

CURRENT

PRECEDING YEAR

YEAR

CORRESPONDING

YEAR

CORRESPONDING

QUARTER

QUARTER

TO DATE

PERIOD

ENDED

ENDED

ENDED

ENDED

30/06/2022

30/06/2021

30/06/2022

30/06/2021

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

1

Revenue

397,045

419,993

794,784

860,779

2

Profit before tax

73,468

109,898

149,236

208,046

3

Profit for the period

56,768

83,919

118,296

166,229

4

Profit attributable

to ordinary equity

holders of the

parent

56,768

83,919

118,296

166,229

5

Basic earnings per

share (sen)

14.25

21.07

29.69

41.73

6

Proposed/ declared

dividend per

share (sen)

25.00

29.00

25.00

29.00

AS AT END OF CURRENT

AS AT PRECEDING

QUARTER

FINANCIAL YEAR END

7 Net assets per share attributable to

ordinary equity

holders of the

parent (RM)

5.3311

5.3532

1

LPI CAPITAL BHD

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss for the Quarter Ended 30 June 2022 - Unaudited

Individual Period

Cumulative Period

Current

Preceding Year

Current

Preceding Year

Year

Corresponding

Year

Corresponding

Quarter

Quarter

To Date

Period

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

30.06.2022

30.06.2021

30.06.2022

30.06.2021

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

Operating revenue

397,045

419,993

794,784

860,779

Gross written premiums

371,970

369,389

848,552

840,100

Change in unearned premiums provision

13,002

35,351

(94,555)

(37,858)

Gross earned premiums

384,972

404,740

753,997

802,242

Gross written premiums ceded to reinsurers Change in unearned premiums provision Premiums ceded to reinsurers

Net earned premiums

Investment income Realised gains Fair value gains Commission income

Net reversal of impairment loss on insurance receivables Net reversal of impairment loss on investments carried

at amortised cost Other operating income

Other income

Gross claims paid

Claims ceded to reinsurers Gross change in claims liabilities

Change in claims liabilities ceded to reinsurers

Net claims incurred

Fair value losses Commission expense Management expenses

Net impairment loss on insurance receivables Other operating expense

Other expenses

(130,181)

(141,231)

(335,143)

(316,520)

(1,408)

(16,266)

51,724

14,012

(131,589)

(157,497)

(283,419)

(302,508)

253,383

247,243

470,578

499,734

12,073

15,253

40,787

58,537

9

-

14

-

122

8,295

207

531

30,049

29,273

60,392

59,483

1,528

262

638

-

1

-

1

-

943

835

1,665

1,493

44,725

53,918

103,704

120,044

(176,110)

(134,398)

(308,378)

(293,684)

82,453

54,635

137,323

118,198

12,989

42,717

(177,808)

(72,297)

(38,010)

(51,486)

128,357

60,791

(118,678)

(88,532)

(220,506)

(186,992)

(7,283)

(229)

(11,348)

(29,920)

(45,346)

(43,998)

(82,778)

(86,241)

(53,253)

(57,588)

(109,989)

(107,636)

-

-

-

(942)

(212)

(1,010)

(415)

(914)

(106,094)

(102,825)

(204,530)

(225,653)

Operating profit

73,336

109,804

149,246

207,133

Finance cost

(313)

(414)

(639)

(845)

Share of profit after tax of equity accounted

associated company

445

508

629

1,758

Profit before tax

73,468

109,898

149,236

208,046

Tax expense

(16,700)

(25,979)

(30,940)

(41,817)

Profit for the period

56,768

83,919

118,296

166,229

Profit attributable to:

Owners of the Company

56,768

83,919

118,296

166,229

Earnings per ordinary share (sen)

- Basic

14.25

21.07

29.69

41.73

- Diluted

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A - Not Applicable.

Note : The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss should be read in conjunction with the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 December 2021.

2

LPI CAPITAL BHD

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income for the Quarter Ended 30 June 2022 - Unaudited

Individual Period

Cumulative Period

Current

Preceding Year

Current

Preceding Year

Year

Corresponding

Year

Corresponding

Quarter

Quarter

To Date

Period

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

30.06.2022

30.06.2021

30.06.2022

30.06.2021

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

Profit for the period

56,768

83,919

118,296

166,229

Other comprehensive income

Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently

to profit or loss

Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operation

4,560

1,491

5,163

2,580

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Net (losses)/gains on investments in equity instruments designated at

fair value through other comprehensive income

(66,175)

(19,865)

46,163

(2,253)

Income tax relating to these items

472

149

(224)

47

Total other comprehensive (loss)/income for the period, net of tax

(61,143)

(18,225)

51,102

374

Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the period attributable to

owners of the Company

(4,375)

65,694

169,398

166,603

Note : The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income should be read in conjunction with the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 December 2021.

3

LPI CAPITAL BHD

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position As At 30 June 2022 - Unaudited

As At

As At

30.06.2022

31.12.2021

RM'000

RM'000

Assets

Plant and equipment

7,163

4,717

Right-of-use assets

45,034

47,821

Investment properties

28,023

27,316

Intangible assets

7,335

8,401

Investment in an associated company

41,940

39,446

Other investments

2,148,440

2,169,029

Fair value through other comprehensive income

962,687

916,424

Fair value through profit or loss

1,040,316

1,137,794

Amortised cost

145,437

114,811

Deferred tax assets

-

7,061

Reinsurance assets

1,453,092

1,271,952

Loans and receivables, excluding

insurance receivables

854,048

1,007,396

Insurance receivables

202,500

178,160

Deferred acquisition costs

47,525

45,605

Cash and cash equivalents

311,588

87,900

Total assets

5,146,688

4,894,804

Equity

Share capital

398,383

398,383

Reserves

1,732,765

1,742,639

Total equity

2,131,148

2,141,022

Liabilities

Insurance contract liabilities

2,724,278

2,448,068

Deferred tax liabilities

638

-

Lease liabilities

46,938

49,630

Insurance payables

111,342

120,630

Other payables

127,583

110,573

Current tax payables

4,761

24,881

Total liabilities

3,015,540

2,753,782

Total equity and liabilities

5,146,688

4,894,804

Note : The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position should be read in conjunction with the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 December 2021.

4

LPI CAPITAL BHD

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity for the Period Ended 30 June 2022 - Unaudited

Non-distributable

Distributable

Foreign

currency

Fair

Share

translation

value

Retained

capital

reserve

reserve

earnings

Total

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

6 Months Period Ended 30 June 2022

At 1 January 2022

398,383

25,709

756,981

959,949

2,141,022

Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operation

-

5,163

-

-

5,163

Net gains on investments in equity instruments designated

at fair value through other comprehensive income

-

-

45,939

-

45,939

Total other comprehensive income for the period

-

5,163

45,939

-

51,102

Profit for the period

-

-

-

118,296

118,296

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

5,163

45,939

118,296

169,398

Distributions to owners of the Company

Dividends to owners of the Company

-

-

-

(179,272)

(179,272)

Total transaction with owners of the Company

-

-

-

(179,272)

(179,272)

At 30 June 2022

398,383

30,872

802,920

898,973

2,131,148

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

LPI Capital Bhd published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 06:59:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
