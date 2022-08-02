LPI Capital Bhd : Second Quarter Financial Statements For Year 2022

LPI CAPITAL BHD

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income for the Quarter Ended 30 June 2022 - Unaudited

Individual Period Cumulative Period Current Preceding Year Current Preceding Year Year Corresponding Year Corresponding Quarter Quarter To Date Period Ended Ended Ended Ended 30.06.2022 30.06.2021 30.06.2022 30.06.2021 RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 Profit for the period 56,768 83,919 118,296 166,229 Other comprehensive income Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operation 4,560 1,491 5,163 2,580 Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Net (losses)/gains on investments in equity instruments designated at fair value through other comprehensive income (66,175) (19,865) 46,163 (2,253) Income tax relating to these items 472 149 (224) 47 Total other comprehensive (loss)/income for the period, net of tax (61,143) (18,225) 51,102 374 Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the period attributable to owners of the Company (4,375) 65,694 169,398 166,603

Note : The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income should be read in conjunction with the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 December 2021.