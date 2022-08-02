|
LPI Capital Bhd : Second Quarter Financial Statements For Year 2022
|
LPI CAPITAL BHD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUMMARY OF THE KEY FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|
|
|
FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2022
|
|
|
|
(the figures have not been audited)
|
|
|
|
INDIVIDUAL PERIOD
|
CUMULATIVE PERIOD
|
|
|
CURRENT PRECEDING YEAR
|
CURRENT
|
PRECEDING YEAR
|
|
|
YEAR
|
CORRESPONDING
|
YEAR
|
CORRESPONDING
|
|
|
QUARTER
|
QUARTER
|
TO DATE
|
PERIOD
|
|
|
ENDED
|
ENDED
|
ENDED
|
ENDED
|
|
|
30/06/2022
|
30/06/2021
|
30/06/2022
|
30/06/2021
|
|
|
RM'000
|
RM'000
|
RM'000
|
RM'000
|
1
|
Revenue
|
397,045
|
419,993
|
794,784
|
860,779
|
2
|
Profit before tax
|
73,468
|
109,898
|
149,236
|
208,046
|
3
|
Profit for the period
|
56,768
|
83,919
|
118,296
|
166,229
|
4
|
Profit attributable
|
|
|
|
|
|
to ordinary equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
holders of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
parent
|
56,768
|
83,919
|
118,296
|
166,229
|
5
|
Basic earnings per
|
|
|
|
|
|
share (sen)
|
14.25
|
21.07
|
29.69
|
41.73
|
6
|
Proposed/ declared
|
|
|
|
|
|
dividend per
|
|
|
|
|
|
share (sen)
|
25.00
|
29.00
|
25.00
|
29.00
|
|
|
AS AT END OF CURRENT
|
AS AT PRECEDING
|
|
|
QUARTER
|
FINANCIAL YEAR END
7 Net assets per share attributable to
|
ordinary equity
|
|
|
holders of the
|
|
|
parent (RM)
|
5.3311
|
5.3532
LPI CAPITAL BHD
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss for the Quarter Ended 30 June 2022 - Unaudited
|
|
Individual Period
|
Cumulative Period
|
|
Current
|
Preceding Year
|
Current
|
Preceding Year
|
|
Year
|
Corresponding
|
Year
|
Corresponding
|
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
To Date
|
Period
|
|
Ended
|
Ended
|
Ended
|
Ended
|
|
30.06.2022
|
30.06.2021
|
30.06.2022
|
30.06.2021
|
|
RM'000
|
RM'000
|
RM'000
|
RM'000
|
Operating revenue
|
397,045
|
419,993
|
794,784
|
860,779
|
Gross written premiums
|
371,970
|
369,389
|
848,552
|
840,100
|
Change in unearned premiums provision
|
13,002
|
35,351
|
(94,555)
|
(37,858)
|
Gross earned premiums
|
384,972
|
404,740
|
753,997
|
802,242
Gross written premiums ceded to reinsurers Change in unearned premiums provision Premiums ceded to reinsurers
Net earned premiums
Investment income Realised gains Fair value gains Commission income
Net reversal of impairment loss on insurance receivables Net reversal of impairment loss on investments carried
at amortised cost Other operating income
Other income
Gross claims paid
Claims ceded to reinsurers Gross change in claims liabilities
Change in claims liabilities ceded to reinsurers
Net claims incurred
Fair value losses Commission expense Management expenses
Net impairment loss on insurance receivables Other operating expense
Other expenses
|
(130,181)
|
(141,231)
|
(335,143)
|
(316,520)
|
(1,408)
|
(16,266)
|
51,724
|
14,012
|
(131,589)
|
(157,497)
|
(283,419)
|
(302,508)
|
253,383
|
247,243
|
470,578
|
499,734
|
12,073
|
15,253
|
40,787
|
58,537
|
9
|
-
|
14
|
-
|
122
|
8,295
|
207
|
531
|
30,049
|
29,273
|
60,392
|
59,483
|
1,528
|
262
|
638
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
943
|
835
|
1,665
|
1,493
|
44,725
|
53,918
|
103,704
|
120,044
|
(176,110)
|
(134,398)
|
(308,378)
|
(293,684)
|
82,453
|
54,635
|
137,323
|
118,198
|
12,989
|
42,717
|
(177,808)
|
(72,297)
|
(38,010)
|
(51,486)
|
128,357
|
60,791
|
(118,678)
|
(88,532)
|
(220,506)
|
(186,992)
|
(7,283)
|
(229)
|
(11,348)
|
(29,920)
|
(45,346)
|
(43,998)
|
(82,778)
|
(86,241)
|
(53,253)
|
(57,588)
|
(109,989)
|
(107,636)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(942)
|
(212)
|
(1,010)
|
(415)
|
(914)
|
(106,094)
|
(102,825)
|
(204,530)
|
(225,653)
|
Operating profit
|
73,336
|
109,804
|
149,246
|
207,133
|
Finance cost
|
(313)
|
(414)
|
(639)
|
(845)
|
Share of profit after tax of equity accounted
|
|
|
|
|
associated company
|
445
|
508
|
629
|
1,758
|
Profit before tax
|
73,468
|
109,898
|
149,236
|
208,046
|
Tax expense
|
(16,700)
|
(25,979)
|
(30,940)
|
(41,817)
|
Profit for the period
|
56,768
|
83,919
|
118,296
|
166,229
|
Profit attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owners of the Company
|
56,768
|
83,919
|
118,296
|
166,229
|
Earnings per ordinary share (sen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Basic
|
14.25
|
21.07
|
29.69
|
41.73
|
- Diluted
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
N/A - Not Applicable.
Note : The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss should be read in conjunction with the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 December 2021.
LPI CAPITAL BHD
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income for the Quarter Ended 30 June 2022 - Unaudited
|
|
Individual Period
|
Cumulative Period
|
|
Current
|
Preceding Year
|
Current
|
Preceding Year
|
|
Year
|
Corresponding
|
Year
|
Corresponding
|
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
To Date
|
Period
|
|
Ended
|
Ended
|
Ended
|
Ended
|
|
30.06.2022
|
30.06.2021
|
30.06.2022
|
30.06.2021
|
|
RM'000
|
RM'000
|
RM'000
|
RM'000
|
Profit for the period
|
56,768
|
83,919
|
118,296
|
166,229
|
Other comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently
|
|
|
|
|
to profit or loss
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operation
|
4,560
|
1,491
|
5,163
|
2,580
|
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
|
|
|
|
|
Net (losses)/gains on investments in equity instruments designated at
|
|
|
|
|
fair value through other comprehensive income
|
(66,175)
|
(19,865)
|
46,163
|
(2,253)
|
Income tax relating to these items
|
472
|
149
|
(224)
|
47
|
Total other comprehensive (loss)/income for the period, net of tax
|
(61,143)
|
(18,225)
|
51,102
|
374
|
Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the period attributable to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
owners of the Company
|
(4,375)
|
65,694
|
169,398
|
166,603
Note : The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income should be read in conjunction with the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 December 2021.
LPI CAPITAL BHD
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position As At 30 June 2022 - Unaudited
|
|
|
|
As At
|
|
As At
|
|
30.06.2022
|
31.12.2021
|
|
|
|
RM'000
|
|
RM'000
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Plant and equipment
|
7,163
|
4,717
|
Right-of-use assets
|
45,034
|
47,821
|
Investment properties
|
28,023
|
27,316
|
Intangible assets
|
7,335
|
8,401
|
Investment in an associated company
|
41,940
|
39,446
|
Other investments
|
2,148,440
|
2,169,029
|
Fair value through other comprehensive income
|
|
962,687
|
|
916,424
|
Fair value through profit or loss
|
|
1,040,316
|
|
1,137,794
|
Amortised cost
|
|
145,437
|
|
114,811
|
Deferred tax assets
|
-
|
7,061
|
Reinsurance assets
|
1,453,092
|
1,271,952
|
Loans and receivables, excluding
|
|
|
|
|
|
insurance receivables
|
854,048
|
1,007,396
|
Insurance receivables
|
202,500
|
178,160
|
Deferred acquisition costs
|
47,525
|
45,605
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
311,588
|
87,900
|
Total assets
|
|
5,146,688
|
|
4,894,804
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
398,383
|
398,383
|
Reserves
|
1,732,765
|
1,742,639
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity
|
2,131,148
|
2,141,022
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Insurance contract liabilities
|
2,724,278
|
2,448,068
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
638
|
-
|
Lease liabilities
|
46,938
|
49,630
|
Insurance payables
|
111,342
|
120,630
|
Other payables
|
127,583
|
110,573
|
Current tax payables
|
|
4,761
|
|
24,881
|
Total liabilities
|
3,015,540
|
2,753,782
|
Total equity and liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,146,688
|
|
4,894,804
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note : The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position should be read in conjunction with the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 December 2021.
LPI CAPITAL BHD
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity for the Period Ended 30 June 2022 - Unaudited
|
|
|
Non-distributable
|
|
Distributable
|
|
|
|
Foreign
|
|
|
|
|
|
currency
|
Fair
|
|
|
|
Share
|
translation
|
value
|
Retained
|
|
|
capital
|
reserve
|
reserve
|
earnings
|
Total
|
|
RM'000
|
RM'000
|
RM'000
|
RM'000
|
RM'000
|
6 Months Period Ended 30 June 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
At 1 January 2022
|
398,383
|
25,709
|
756,981
|
959,949
|
2,141,022
|
Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operation
|
-
|
5,163
|
-
|
-
|
5,163
|
Net gains on investments in equity instruments designated
|
|
|
|
|
|
at fair value through other comprehensive income
|
-
|
-
|
45,939
|
-
|
45,939
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total other comprehensive income for the period
|
-
|
5,163
|
45,939
|
-
|
51,102
|
Profit for the period
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
118,296
|
118,296
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total comprehensive income for the period
|
-
|
5,163
|
45,939
|
118,296
|
169,398
|
Distributions to owners of the Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends to owners of the Company
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(179,272)
|
(179,272)
|
Total transaction with owners of the Company
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(179,272)
|
(179,272)
|
At 30 June 2022
|
398,383
|
30,872
|
802,920
|
898,973
|
2,131,148
|
|
|
|
|
|
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
LPI Capital Bhd published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 06:59:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about LPI CAPITAL BHD
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
1 653 M
371 M
371 M
|Net income 2022
|
315 M
70,8 M
70,8 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
-
-
-
|P/E ratio 2022
|17,1x
|Yield 2022
|4,76%
|
|Capitalization
|
5 434 M
1 221 M
1 221 M
|Capi. / Sales 2022
|3,29x
|Capi. / Sales 2023
|3,14x
|Nbr of Employees
|818
|Free-Float
|41,0%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends LPI CAPITAL BHD
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|4
|Last Close Price
|13,64 MYR
|Average target price
|16,09 MYR
|Spread / Average Target
|17,9%