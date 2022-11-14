Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. LPKF Laser & Electronics AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LPK   DE0006450000

LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG

(LPK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:14 2022-11-14 pm EST
11.11 EUR   +2.63%
11:55aCms : LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
EQ
10/28LPKF LASER : Hauck & Aufhauser remains its Buy rating
MD
10/27Lpkf Laser & Electronics : Analyst Conference, 27 October 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CMS: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

11/14/2022 | 11:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft / Notice pursuant to Article 5 (1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission
LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

14.11.2022 / 17:53 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notice pursuant to Article 5 (1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG: Publication of capital market information

Announcement of buyback of own shares as part of an employee participation program

Garbsen, 14 November 2022 - LPKF Laser & Electronics AG (LPKF) will buy back shares. In the period from 15 to 21 November 2022, LPKF will repurchase up to 25,000 of its own bearer shares at a total purchase price of up to EUR 212,760.00 (excluding incidental acquisition costs) in accordance with Section 71 (1) No. 2 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG).

The share buyback serves to implement the employee participation program adopted by the Management Board of LPKF Laser & Electronics AG in September 2022.

Immediately after the repurchase has been completed, the shares are transferred to the employees participating in the employee participation program in accordance with the terms of the plan.

The repurchase is carried out in accordance with the so-called safe-harbour regulations of Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with the Delegate Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission.

The repurchase will be carried out by a bank. Within the above period, the bank will take its decisions on the timing of the acquisition of the shares independently and uninfluenced by LPKF. LPKF's right to terminate the mandate of the bank prematurely and to transfer the mandate to another bank remains unaffected.

The repurchase will be carried out via electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA) at the lowest possible cost and safeguarding interest. Regarding the purchase price, the requirements of the safe harbor regulations will be followed.

The share buy-back may be suspended and resumed at any time in accordance with the legal provisions.
The transactions will be announced in accordance with the requirements of Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission at the latest by the end of the seventh trading day after their execution.

LPKF will report on the progress of the buyback program in accordance with the legal provisions on the Company's website (www.lpkf.com) in the section Investor Relations/Share.

About LPKF
LPKF Laser & Electronics AG is a leading supplier of laser-based solutions for the technology industry. LPKF’s laser systems are vital in the manufacture of printed circuit boards, microchips, automotive parts, solar modules and many other components. Founded in 1976, the company is headquartered in Garbsen near Hanover and operates worldwide through subsidiaries and agencies. LPKF Laser & Electronics AG shares are traded in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange (ISIN 0006450000).

Disclaimer
This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current estimates and forecasts and currently available information. These forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance or results. Rather, they depend on a variety of factors; they involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect. LPKF assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release that goes beyond the legal requirements.
 

14.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft
Osteriede 7
30827 Garbsen
Germany
Internet: www.lpkf.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1487513  14.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1487513&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG
11:55aCms : LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
EQ
10/28LPKF LASER : Hauck & Aufhauser remains its Buy rating
MD
10/27Lpkf Laser & Electronics : Analyst Conference, 27 October 2022
PU
10/27LPKF Laser & Electronics AG Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mon..
CI
10/27Lpkf Laser & Electronics : 9-Month Financial Report 2022
PU
10/27Lpkf Laser & Electronics Aktiengesel : LPKF hits the upper range of its Q3 targets
EQ
10/26LPKF LASER : Hauck & Aufhauser maintains a Buy rating
MD
10/24Lpkf Laser & Electronics : Federal Ministry of Education and Research promotes joint proje..
PU
10/20Afr : LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publica..
EQ
09/30LPKF LASER : Warburg Research remains its Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 124 M 128 M 128 M
Net income 2022 4,60 M 4,75 M 4,75 M
Net cash 2022 14,3 M 14,7 M 14,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 59,2x
Yield 2022 1,16%
Capitalization 265 M 274 M 274 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,03x
EV / Sales 2023 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 700
Free-Float 100%
Chart LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG
Duration : Period :
LPKF Laser & Electronics AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 10,82 €
Average target price 17,58 €
Spread / Average Target 62,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Klaus Fiedler Chief Executive Officer
Christian Witt Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Michel Richard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dirk Michael Rothweiler Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ludger Overmeyer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG-44.63%274
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.-29.76%95 090
GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC.-0.31%34 985
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-31.35%17 713
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.-34.68%12 766
DISCO CORPORATION13.80%10 374