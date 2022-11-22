CMS: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 para. 1 b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegate Regula-tion (EU) 2016/1052

LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information



22.11.2022 / 17:01 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Announcement pursuant to Article 5 para. 1 b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegate Regulation (EU) 2016/1052



LPKF Laser & Electronics AG: Publication of capital market information



Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 para. 1 b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 para. 2 and 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) 2016/1052



Acquisition of own shares - Final report



Garbsen, November 22, 2022 - On November 15, 2022, LPKF Laser & Electronics AG (LPKF) acquired a total of 19,220 shares as part of the share buyback program. The start of this program was announced on 14 November 2022 in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.



The total number of shares repurchased on November 15, 2022, the volume-weighted average price and the volume in EUR per day are as follows: Date (MMDDYYYYY) Total number of shares repurchased (units) Volume-weighted average price (Euro)* Volume (Euro) 11/15/2022 19,220 11.0694 212,753.77 Total 19,220 11.0694 212,753.77 *excluding incidental acquisition costs, commercially rounded to 4 decimal places



The share buyback was carried out by a bank commissioned by LPKF exclusively via electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA). The share buyback program of LPKF has thus come to an end.

LPKF holds the 19,220 acquired shares as treasury shares. The treasury shares are now transferred to the employees who participated in the employee participation program in accordance with the conditions of the plan.

Information on the individual transactions and on the daily trading volume in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is also published on the Internet at the following link:





About LPKF

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG is a leading supplier of laser-based solutions for the technology industry. LPKF’s laser systems are vital in the manufacture of printed circuit boards, microchips, automotive parts, solar modules and many other components. Founded in 1976, the company is headquartered in Garbsen near Hanover and operates worldwide through subsidiaries and agencies. LPKF Laser & Electronics AG shares are traded in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange (ISIN 0006450000).



Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current estimates and forecasts and currently available information. These forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance or results. Rather, they depend on a variety of factors; they involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect. LPKF assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release that goes beyond the legal requirements. - On November 15, 2022, LPKF Laser & Electronics AG (LPKF) acquired a total of 19,220 shares as part of the share buyback program. The start of this program was announced on 14 November 2022 in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.The total number of shares repurchased on November 15, 2022, the volume-weighted average price and the volume in EUR per day are as follows:excluding incidental acquisition costs, commercially rounded to 4 decimal placesThe share buyback was carried out by a bank commissioned by LPKF exclusively via electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA). The share buyback program of LPKF has thus come to an end.LPKF holds the 19,220 acquired shares as treasury shares. The treasury shares are now transferred to the employees who participated in the employee participation program in accordance with the conditions of the plan.Information on the individual transactions and on the daily trading volume in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is also published on the Internet at the following link: https://www.lpkf.com/en/investor-relations/share About LPKFLPKF Laser & Electronics AG is a leading supplier of laser-based solutions for the technology industry. LPKF’s laser systems are vital in the manufacture of printed circuit boards, microchips, automotive parts, solar modules and many other components. Founded in 1976, the company is headquartered in Garbsen near Hanover and operates worldwide through subsidiaries and agencies. LPKF Laser & Electronics AG shares are traded in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange (ISIN 0006450000).DisclaimerThis release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current estimates and forecasts and currently available information. These forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance or results. Rather, they depend on a variety of factors; they involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect. LPKF assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release that goes beyond the legal requirements.

22.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

