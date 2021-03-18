Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  LPKF Laser & Electronics AG    LPK   DE0006450000

LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG

(LPK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Current Trend: LPKF Laser Technology for MIDs

03/18/2021 | 04:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
03/17/2021
Current Trend: LPKF Laser Technology for MIDs

Molded interconnect devices (MIDs) profit from laser direct structuring (LDS) - and electronics profit from MIDs.

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG's additive laser direct structuring process is one of the foremost techniques used for manufacturing molded interconnect devices. With it, conductive traces are generated on the surfaces of three-dimensional injection-molded parts. In this way, both mechanical and electronic functions can be integrated directly onto molded parts - even parts with complex geometries. This facilitates further miniaturization of electronic devices and drives costs down. These are just two reasons for the high demand for this technology.

Antennas, sensors, compressed and miniaturized integrated circuits - the applications for LDS-produced conductive traces are multitudinous. However, one thing is common to them all: the need to integrate electronics even more compactly into the given parts. To address this trend, LPKF is strengthening its LDS business unit and has brought in a proven expert with extensive experience in the MID field: Dirk Rettschlag has already helped make numerous optimizing modifications to the hardware and software used in the process and knows the technology inside out. He also has a vast amount of expertise in the industrial application of LDS.

Dirk Rettschlag is happy to explain what the advantages of this established process are: 'Through 3D-MID, electronic components can be mounted directly on a three-dimensional base body, without circuit boards and connecting cables. The ingenious idea of replacing conventional printed circuit boards by using the original injection-molded material as a carrier for electronic and mechanical functions convinced me right from the start. Over the years, I have gained a wealth of experience with MID and LDS in the areas of development, application, and consulting. This reaffirms the advantages of the MIDs produced with LDS for the electronics of today and tomorrow.'

The LDS technology utilizes the properties of the laser and the perfected control software. The material provided with a special additive can be structured flexibly and extremely precisely with the laser. The other regions of the body remain unprocessed. The structured and subsequently chemically metallized traces and the spaces on the plastic part can be microfine if so required. The proven LDS process realizes traces with widths and spaces of 75 µm.

With Active Mold Packaging (AMP), the LDS technology is also found at the chip scale for integrated circuit packaging and interconnection technology. AMP enables RF applications including mmWave Antenna-on/in-Package. In chip scale packaging (CSP), the technology replaces wire bonds and improves thermal management of power ICs. The 25µm line and space width of AMP enables mid-range redistribution layers (RDLs) for space-saving multi-chip modules (MCMs).

Fields of application for LDS range from automotive engineering through industrial automation, telecommunications technology, and instrumentation and control engineering to medical technology. The process also finds application in air-conditioning and security technology. Another example, proven millions of times over, is the application of antenna structures to smartphone housings via LDS. In times of 5G, Industry 4.0, and the Internet of Things, MIDs are continuing to gather steam.

'LDS makes electronic assemblies with flexible geometrical forms possible. Thanks to this process, electronic products are becoming smaller and more powerful, even in quality-critical areas such as medical technology or in safety-relevant components in the automotive industry. Automated manufacturing processes also make the process more attractive economically. This leads to the higher demand,' Rettschlag is convinced.

More information:
Information about LDS
Video on LDS Process
Information about AMP

Press release
Current Trend: LPKF Laser Technology for MIDs (pdf- 295 KB)
Download
Fig. 1
Dirk Rettschlag, LDS Expert of LPKF (jpg- 2 MB)
Download
Fig. 2
Artificial fingertips, produced by using LDS technology (jpg- 996 KB)
Download

Disclaimer

LPKF - Laser & Electronics AG published this content on 17 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 08:35:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG
04:36aCURRENT TREND : LPKF Laser Technology for MIDs
PU
03/17LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AKTIENGESEL : Preliminary announcement of the publicati..
EQ
03/11LPKF LASER  : Receives a Buy rating from Hauck & Aufhauser
MD
03/10PRESS RELEASE : CEO Bendele will not extend his contract with LPKF
DJ
03/10LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS  : CEO Bendele will not extend his contract with LPKF
EQ
03/10PRESS RELEASE : SUSS MicroTec SE appoints Dr. Götz Bendele as Chief Executive Of..
DJ
03/10DGAP-ADHOC : SÜSS MicroTec SE: Changes in the Management Board: Dr. Götz Bendele..
DJ
03/10DGAP-ADHOC : CEO Bendele will not extend his contract with LPKF
DJ
02/24LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS  : Automated Handling in the Depaneling Process
PU
02/15LPKF LASER  : Gets a Buy rating from Hauck & Aufhauser
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 101 M 121 M 121 M
Net income 2020 7,18 M 8,58 M 8,58 M
Net cash 2020 22,3 M 26,6 M 26,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 93,8x
Yield 2020 0,31%
Capitalization 646 M 769 M 772 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,15x
EV / Sales 2021 4,19x
Nbr of Employees 716
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG
Duration : Period :
LPKF Laser & Electronics AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 34,32 €
Last Close Price 26,40 €
Spread / Highest target 51,5%
Spread / Average Target 30,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Goetz M. Bendele Chief Executive Officer
Christian Witt Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Michel Richard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dirk Michael Rothweiler Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ludger Overmeyer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG-10.36%762
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.38.93%105 421
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.19.76%12 368
DISCO CORPORATION-2.01%11 186
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-19.88%11 116
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA-33.65%8 394
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ