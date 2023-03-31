Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. LPKF Laser & Electronics SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LPK   DE0006450000

LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS SE

(LPK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:33:01 2023-03-31 am EDT
9.153 EUR   -2.89%
05:06aDd : LPKF Laser & Electronics SE: Jean-Michel Richard, buy
EQ
03/23Lpkf Laser & Electronics : Analyst Conference, 23 March 2023
PU
03/23Lpkf Laser & Electronics Se : LPKF significantly increases revenue and earnings in the 2022 financial year
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DD: LPKF Laser & Electronics SE: Jean-Michel Richard, buy

03/31/2023 | 05:06am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

31.03.2023 / 11:03 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Jean-Michel
Last name(s): Richard

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
LPKF Laser & Electronics SE

b) LEI
529900BCQXUJL7J96G45 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006450000

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
9.3742 EUR 9374.2 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
9.3742 EUR 9374.2 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
31/03/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


31.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: LPKF Laser & Electronics SE
Osteriede 7
30827 Garbsen
Germany
Internet: www.lpkf.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

82191  31.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1598353&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Analyst Recommendations on LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 125 M 136 M 136 M
Net income 2022 4,78 M 5,21 M 5,21 M
Net cash 2022 12,2 M 13,3 M 13,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 50,3x
Yield 2022 1,33%
Capitalization 231 M 252 M 252 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,76x
EV / Sales 2023 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 700
Free-Float 100%
Chart LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS SE
Duration : Period :
LPKF Laser & Electronics SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 9,43 €
Average target price 15,73 €
Spread / Average Target 66,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Klaus Fiedler Chief Executive Officer
Christian Witt Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Michel Richard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dirk Michael Rothweiler Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ludger Overmeyer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS SE-2.53%252
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.23.07%103 197
GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC.30.93%38 460
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.17.16%20 305
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.57.22%19 930
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA42.83%12 555
