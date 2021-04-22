DGAP-AFR : LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement
LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2021
Address: https://www.lpkf.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2021
Address: https://www.lpkf.com/en/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports
Language: English
Company: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft
Osteriede 7
30827 Garbsen
Germany
Internet: www.lpkf.com
