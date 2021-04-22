DGAP-AFR : LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements 2021-04-22 / 08:00 Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1) Language: German Date of disclosure: April 29, 2021 Address: https://www.lpkf.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte Language: English Date of disclosure: April 29, 2021 Address: https://www.lpkf.com/en/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-04-22 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft Osteriede 7 30827 Garbsen Germany Internet: www.lpkf.com End of News DGAP News Service =------------

1185479 2021-04-22

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 22, 2021 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)