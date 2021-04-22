Log in
DGAP-AFR : LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

04/22/2021 | 02:02am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement 
on the disclosure of financial statements 
LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and 
quarterly/interim statements 
2021-04-22 / 08:00 
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - 
a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: 
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1) 
Language: German 
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2021 
Address: https://www.lpkf.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte 
Language: English 
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2021 
Address: https://www.lpkf.com/en/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-04-22 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press 
Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft 
              Osteriede 7 
              30827 Garbsen 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.lpkf.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1185479 2021-04-22

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1185479&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 22, 2021 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 149 M 180 M 180 M
Net income 2021 16,9 M 20,4 M 20,4 M
Net cash 2021 25,7 M 31,0 M 31,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 38,2x
Yield 2021 0,61%
Capitalization 601 M 723 M 723 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,85x
EV / Sales 2022 2,91x
Nbr of Employees 729
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG
Duration : Period :
LPKF Laser & Electronics AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 35,68 €
Last Close Price 24,54 €
Spread / Highest target 71,1%
Spread / Average Target 45,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Goetz M. Bendele Chief Executive Officer
Christian Witt Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Michel Richard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dirk Michael Rothweiler Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ludger Overmeyer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG-16.67%723
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.56.49%118 002
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.39.65%14 683
DISCO CORPORATION4.60%12 125
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-12.57%12 087
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA-25.31%9 700
