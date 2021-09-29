Log in
  5. LPKF Laser & Electronics AG
    LPK   DE0006450000

LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG

(LPK)
Dr Klaus Fiedler appointed new Chief Executive Officer of LPKF Laser & Electronics AG

09/29/2021 | 04:23am EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel Dr Klaus Fiedler appointed new Chief Executive Officer of LPKF Laser & Electronics AG 29-Sep-2021 / 10:21 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Garbsen, 29 September 2021 - The Supervisory Board of the technology company LPKF Laser & Electronics AG today appointed Dr Klaus Fiedler as its Chief Executive Officer. His term of office will commence on 1 April 2022 or earlier and the contract will run for three years. Klaus Fiedler, 50, has a Ph.D. in Physics. He has extensive international business experience as well as wide knowledge of technology, product innovation, and product development. Most recently, Fiedler was Vice President and Head of Corporate Ventures at SCHOTT AG where he was responsible for the global identification, assessment, and incubation of new business opportunities. Before that, he served in various senior management roles at Knowles Electronic Business in China, at NXP in Austria and at Philips Research in the USA and Germany. Fiedler has lived and operated across the world, led cross-functional business initiatives and multi-cultural teams, and has a track record of successfully developing strategic Global Tier 1 accounts. The Supervisory Board believes that Fiedler is perfectly suited to drive and implement LPKF's growth strategy, thanks to his deep understanding of the materials processing and application field. LPKF Laser & Electronics AG shares are listed in the SDAX of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ETR:LPK, ISIN: 0006450000). Contact: Bettina Schäfer, Department Manager Group Communication & Investor Relations

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

29-Sep-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft 
              Osteriede 7 
              30827 Garbsen 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0) 5131 7095-0 
Fax:          +49 (0) 5131 7095-95 
E-mail:       investorrelations@lpkf.com 
Internet:     www.lpkf.com 
ISIN:         DE0006450000 
WKN:          645000 
Indices:      SDAX, TecDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1236653 
 
End of Announcement  DGAP News Service 
=------------

1236653 29-Sep-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1236653&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 29, 2021 04:22 ET (08:22 GMT)

