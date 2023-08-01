LPKF Laser & Electronics SE, formerly known as LPKF Laser & Electronics AG, is a Germany-based company, which operates as a supplier of laser-based solutions for the technology industry. Its products are used in the manufacture of printed circuit boards, microchips, automotive parts, solar panels and many other components. The Company has four operating segments: development, electronics, welding, and solar. The development segment develops systems for printed circuit board development and research and systems for biotechnology. The electronics segment develops systems for electronic production and the manufacture of glass components. The welding segment develops systems for plastic welding and the solar segment develops systems to produce solar cells and for laser transfer printing.