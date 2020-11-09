Log in
LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

11/09/2020 | 07:45am EST

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft / Notice pursuant to Article 5 (1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission
LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

09.11.2020 / 13:42
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement of buyback of own shares as part of an employee participation program

Garbsen, 9 November 2020 - LPKF Laser & Electronics AG (LPKF) will buy back shares. In the period from 10 to 13 November 2020, LPKF will repurchase up to 15,165 of its own bearer shares at a total purchase price of up to EUR 242,640.00 (excluding incidental acquisition costs) in accordance with Section 71 (1) No. 2 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG).

The share buyback serves to implement the first tranche of the employee participation program adopted by the Management Board of LPKF Laser & Electronics AG in October 2020.

Immediately after the repurchase has been completed, the shares are transferred to the employees participating in the employee participation program in accordance with the terms of the plan.

The repurchase is carried out in accordance with the so-called safe-harbour regulations of Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with the Delegate Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission.

The repurchase will be carried out by a bank. Within the above period, the bank will take its decisions on the timing of the acquisition of the shares independently and uninfluenced by LPKF. LPKF's right to terminate the mandate of the bank prematurely and to transfer the mandate to another bank remains unaffected.

The repurchase will be carried out via electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA) at the lowest possible cost and safeguarding interest. Regarding the purchase price, the requirements of the safe harbor regulations will be followed.

The share buy-back may be suspended and resumed at any time in accordance with the legal provisions.
The transactions will be announced in accordance with the requirements of Art. 2 para. 2 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission at the latest by the end of the seventh trading day after their execution.
LPKF will report on the progress of the buyback program in accordance with the legal provisions on the Company's website (www.lpkf.com) in the section Investor Relations.

About LPKF
LPKF Laser & Electronics AG is a leading supplier of laser-based solutions for the technology industry. LPKF's laser systems are vital in the manufacture of printed circuit boards, microchips, automotive parts, solar modules and many other components. Founded in 1976, the company is headquartered in Garbsen near Hanover and operates worldwide through subsidiaries and agencies. LPKF Laser & Electronics AG shares are traded in the SDAX and TecDAX of the German Stock Exchange (ISIN 0006450000).

Disclaimer
This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current estimates and forecasts and currently available information. These forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance or results. Rather, they depend on a variety of factors; they involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect. LPKF assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release that goes beyond the legal requirements.
 

