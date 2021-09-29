LPKF Laser & Electronics : Dr Klaus Fiedler appointed new Chief Executive Officer of LPKF Laser & Electronics AG

DGAP-Ad-hoc: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel

Dr Klaus Fiedler appointed new Chief Executive Officer of LPKF Laser & Electronics AG



29-Sep-2021

Garbsen, 29 September 2021 - The Supervisory Board of the technology company LPKF Laser & Electronics AG today appointed Dr Klaus Fiedler as its Chief Executive Officer. His term of office will commence on 1 April 2022 or earlier and the contract will run for three years.



Klaus Fiedler, 50, has a Ph.D. in Physics. He has extensive international business experience as well as wide knowledge of technology, product innovation, and product development. Most recently, Fiedler was Vice President and Head of Corporate Ventures at SCHOTT AG where he was responsible for the global identification, assessment, and incubation of new business opportunities. Before that, he served in various senior management roles at Knowles Electronic Business in China, at NXP in Austria and at Philips Research in the USA and Germany. Fiedler has lived and operated across the world, led cross-functional business initiatives and multi-cultural teams, and has a track record of successfully developing strategic Global Tier 1 accounts.



The Supervisory Board believes that Fiedler is perfectly suited to drive and implement LPKF's growth strategy, thanks to his deep understanding of the materials processing and application field.



