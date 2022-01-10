Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. LPKF Laser & Electronics AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LPK   DE0006450000

LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG

(LPK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

LPKF Laser & Electronics : Laser Processing of Metal-Plated Brittle GaN Ceramic Substrates

01/10/2022 | 04:48am EST
01/10/2022
Laser Processing of Metal-Plated Brittle GaN Ceramic Substrates

Demanding electronics applications can be realized with the LPKF ProtoLaser R4

Gallium nitride (GaN) substrates can be used in power interconnects and radio-frequency electronics for wireless communications. In the development of power electronics, they are increasingly being considered as substitutes for silicon-based chips and circuits. Application areas include 5G, defense and commercial aerospace, and satellite communications. However, processing of metal-plated gallium nitride-based ceramic materials can be challenging if the materials are composed of thin conductive metal layers on thick brittle ceramic substrates and both must be processed by machine. With the LPKF ProtoLaser R4, prototyping and production of low-volume quantities within the scope of research and development activities are easily done.

To process both material layers rapidly and cleanly - despite their greatly divergent material properties and required final specifications - the processing system must be accurate, adaptable, and tunable. The LPKF ProtoLaser R4 was developed for laser processing of new and unique materials in research settings. The ability to structure delicate substrates with high precision and cut hardened or fired engineered substrates afforded by its picosecond laser makes it the perfect tool for GaN. With virtually no heat input into the surrounding material, the system cuts and ablates the desired materials in a "cold," gentle, and precise process.

With this laser-based process, two traditionally separate manufacturing steps - dicing of the ceramic substrate and etching of the conductive layer - can be done in a single contactless and chemical-free operation. This was demonstrated in feasibility studies performed at the University of Ljubljana (Slovenia). The ProtoLaser R4 first cut the ceramic material without introducing cracks or stresses and then micro-etched the top layer, which was gold in this case, without requiring any further user intervention. The laser power and pulse energy were adapted accordingly for the specific application.

This is just one of many possible, albeit special, applications for the LPKF ProtoLaser R4, which is equally well suited to cutting, drilling, and structuring typical materials for RF electronics, PTFE, double-sided flexible PCB laminates, thin metal layers on glass, etc., with high precision.

More information: www.lpkf.com/protolaser-r4

Downloads
Press release
Laser Processing of GaN Ceramic Substrates (pdf- 206 KB)
Download
Figure 1
Sample of GaN Substrate with micro-etched top layer (jpg- 2 MB)
Download
Figure 2
LPKF ProtoLaser R4 (jpg- 568 KB)
Download

Disclaimer

LPKF - Laser & Electronics AG published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2022 09:47:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 96,0 M 109 M 109 M
Net income 2021 1,03 M 1,16 M 1,16 M
Net cash 2021 10,0 M 11,4 M 11,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 994x
Yield 2021 0,76%
Capitalization 451 M 512 M 511 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,59x
EV / Sales 2022 2,68x
Nbr of Employees 713
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Christian Witt Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Michel Richard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dirk Michael Rothweiler Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ludger Overmeyer Member-Supervisory Board
Bettina Schäfer Manager-Investor Relations & Communication
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG-5.58%512
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.-4.16%133 997
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-15.47%24 179
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.-7.64%19 852
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA-4.66%11 663
DISCO CORPORATION0.57%11 029