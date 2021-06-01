Log in
LPKF Laser & Electronics : LIDE technology used in series production of glass wafers in the semiconductor industry

06/01/2021 | 05:30am EDT
06/01/2021
LIDE technology used in series production of glass wafers in the semiconductor industry

The technology company LPKF has received a follow-up order from the semiconductor industry. A leading global chip manufacturer had installed a first LIDE system at the beginning of 2020 and, after a qualification phase, initially used it for its own product development. Now, the customer has ordered further LIDE systems to start volume production of electronic components with IC packages made of glass. The order has a volume of EUR 5 - 8 million and is essentially expected to generate revenue for LPKF in 2022.

LPKF's LIDE technology (Laser Induced Deep Etching) enables customers to process thin glass quickly, precisely and without any damage such as microcracks. This makes LIDE a basic technology for many microsystems technology applications, including the production of microchips, displays, sensors or MEMS.

Dr. Roman Ostholt, head of the Electronics Business Unit at LPKF, is pleased that the customer has achieved an important innovation goal in a short time by using LIDE technology. 'Starting next year, our customer will be a big step ahead of its competitors with its new products,' says Ostholt. At the same time, he is aware of the signaling effect that this order will have. 'LIDE can now demonstrably meet the extremely high standards of the semiconductor industry. This also qualifies the technology for mass production in other relevant industries.'

'We have reached an important milestone with this first, demanding application of our LIDE systems in serial production,' says CFO Christian Witt. 'We will continue to advance the implementation of the various LIDE applications as fast as possible to provide our customers with a competitive edge.'

At its headquarters in Garbsen, LPKF operates its own LIDE production facility for glass components under cleanroom conditions. From here, the company supplies customers around the world with high-precision components made of glass for a wide range of applications.

For more information about LIDE technology, please visit:
www.lpkf.com/en/industries-technologies/thin-glass-precision-processing-lide

Downloads
Press release
LIDE technology used in series production of glass wafers in the semiconductor industry (pdf- 223 KB)
Download

Disclaimer

LPKF - Laser & Electronics AG published this content on 01 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2021 09:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
