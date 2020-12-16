Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  LPKF Laser & Electronics AG    LPK   DE0006450000

LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG

(LPK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

LPKF Laser & Electronics : receives order to equip factory for manufacturing CIGS thin-film solar modules

12/16/2020 | 06:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
LPKF receives order to equip factory for manufacturing CIGS thin-film solar modules

16.12.2020 / 12:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Garbsen, 16 December 2020 - For the past 13 years, technology company LPKF Laser & Electronics AG (LPKF) has been a globally leading supplier of highly specialized laser systems for structuring thin-film solar modules with CdTe (cadmium telluride) technology. Now, for the first time, LPKF has received an order to equip manufacturing facilities which will make thin-film solar modules with CIGS (copper indium gallium selenide) technology. Together, these two technologies dominate thin-film solar module manufacturing today.

With the order received today, LPKF now has orders on hand in the CIGS segment of approximately EUR 10 million, from an existing customer. With that, the volume LPKF expects from the framework agreement with this customer, which was communicated on 27 September 2020, increases to approximately EUR 28 million. Revenue from that framework agreement is expected to be realized beginning in the second quarter of 2021 and into 2022, confirming the company's internal revenue planning in the Solar segment.

"I am happy that the continuing development of our laser technology into a differentiated solution for customers who intend to manufacture thin-film solar modules with CIGS technology is now paying off. Our CIGS solution will increase the competitiveness of CIGS thin-film solar modules, and that of our customers," says CEO Goetz M. Bendele.

LPKF's ultra-precise laser technology enables manufacturers to significantly increase the conversion efficiency of each individual solar module. This makes the production of solar electricity more competitive - even without state subsidies. Against the backdrop of accelerating climate change, LPKF's solar scribing systems help make energy generation both cleaner and more sustainable.

About LPKF
LPKF Laser & Electronics AG is a leading supplier of laser-based solutions for the technology industry. LPKF laser systems are vital in the manufacture of printed circuit boards, microchips, automotive parts, solar modules and many other components. Founded in 1976, the company is headquartered in Garbsen near Hanover, Germany, and operates worldwide through subsidiaries and distributors. LPKF shares are traded in the SDAX and TecDAX of the German Stock Exchange (ISIN 0006450000).


Contact:
Bettina Schäfer, Department Manager Group Communication & Investor Relations

16.12.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft
Osteriede 7
30827 Garbsen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 5131 7095-0
Fax: +49 (0) 5131 7095-95
E-mail: investorrelations@lpkf.com
Internet: www.lpkf.com
ISIN: DE0006450000
WKN: 645000
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1155694

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1155694  16.12.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1155694&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2020
All news about LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG
06:31aLPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS : receives order to equip factory for manufacturing CIG..
EQ
06:31aPRESS RELEASE : LPKF receives order to equip factory for manufacturing CIGS thin..
DJ
06:07aDGAP-ADHOC : LPKF receives an additional order from a customer in the solar indu..
DJ
12/08LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS : opens cleanroom fab
PU
12/04LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS : starts operations of cleanroom fab for manufacturing ..
PU
12/04LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS : starts operations of cleanroom fab for manufacturing ..
EQ
12/04PRESS RELEASE : LPKF starts operations of cleanroom fab for manufacturing glass ..
DJ
12/02LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS : Jean-Michel Richard is new Chairman of the Supervisor..
PU
12/02LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS : Jean-Michel Richard is new Chairman of the Supervisor..
EQ
12/02PRESS RELEASE : Jean-Michel Richard is new Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 101 M 124 M 124 M
Net income 2020 7,10 M 8,67 M 8,67 M
Net cash 2020 23,1 M 28,2 M 28,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 84,4x
Yield 2020 0,40%
Capitalization 581 M 707 M 709 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,50x
EV / Sales 2021 3,73x
Nbr of Employees 716
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG
Duration : Period :
LPKF Laser & Electronics AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 31,88 €
Last Close Price 23,75 €
Spread / Highest target 68,4%
Spread / Average Target 34,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Goetz M. Bendele Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Michel Richard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Witt Chief Financial Officer
Dirk Michael Rothweiler Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ludger Overmeyer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG50.32%707
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.44.99%80 892
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA71.86%12 989
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.87.28%12 503
DISCO CORPORATION32.82%11 947
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.65.90%9 863
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ