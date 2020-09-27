Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  LPKF Laser & Electronics AG    LPK   DE0006450000

LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG

(LPK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

LPKF Laser & Electronics : signs framework agreement for supplying sys-tems to manufacture thin-film solar modules

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/27/2020 | 11:30am EDT

DGAP-News: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
LPKF signs framework agreement for supplying sys-tems to manufacture thin-film solar modules

27.09.2020 / 17:28
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Garbsen, 27 September 2020 - Today, technology company LPKF Laser & Electronics AG (LPKF) has signed a framework agreement with a manufacturer of thin-film solar modules, from which LPKF expects a total volume of at least ca. EUR 18 million. Together with the signing of the framework agreement, an initial order for laser systems for the structuring of solar modules has been placed by the customer. Revenue from this framework agreement is expected to be realized beginning in the second quarter of 2021 and into 2022. The parties have agreed not to disclose details of the framework agreement.

LPKF has been a successful supplier to the solar industry for 13 years and is now a globally leading supplier of highly specialized laser systems for structuring thin-film solar modules. 

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this customer's projects have been delayed during the course of this year. "We appreciate this positive impulse for our solar business and will soon commence production of this first order at our Suhl location", says CEO Goetz M. Bendele. "The solar segment is an important element of our growth strategy. With this order, we can further strengthen our market position in the thin-film segment". The framework agreement confirms the company's internal revenue planning in the Solar segment. 

LPKF's ultra-precise laser technology enables manufacturers to significantly increase the conversion efficiency of each individual solar module. This makes the production of solar electricity more competitive - even without state subsidies. "Against the backdrop of ongoing and accelerating climate change, this is a good example of how innovative technology can be used to make the generation of electric energy both cleaner and more sustainable," says Bendele.

About LPKF
LPKF Laser & Electronics AG is a leading supplier of laser-based solutions for the technology industry. LPKF laser systems are vital in the manufacture of printed circuit boards, microchips, automotive parts, solar modules and many other components. Founded in 1976, the company is headquartered in Garbsen near Hanover, Germany, and operates worldwide through subsidiaries and distributors. LPKF shares are traded in the SDAX and the TecDAX of the German Stock Exchange (ISIN 0006450000).


Contact:
Bettina Schäfer, Department Manager Group Communication & Investor Relations

27.09.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft
Osteriede 7
30827 Garbsen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 5131 7095-0
Fax: +49 (0) 5131 7095-95
E-mail: investorrelations@lpkf.com
Internet: www.lpkf.com
ISIN: DE0006450000
WKN: 645000
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1137138

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1137138  27.09.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1137138&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG
11:30aLPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS : signs framework agreement for supplying sys-tems to m..
EQ
11:25aLPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS : signs framework agreement with a client in the solar ..
EQ
09/18LPKF LASER : Gets a Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
09/18LPKF LASER : Gets a Buy rating from Hauck & Aufhauser
MD
09/10LPKF LASER : Warburg Research gives a Buy rating
MD
08/20Wirecard to be Replaced by LPKF Laser & Electronics on TecDAX
DJ
08/14LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS : im ersten Halbjahr 2020 profitabel
PU
08/14LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS : profitable in the first half of 2020
PU
08/06LPKF LASER : Warburg Research reiterates its Buy rating
MD
08/06LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AKTIENGESEL : Release according to Article 40, Section ..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 111 M 130 M 130 M
Net income 2020 7,03 M 8,18 M 8,18 M
Net cash 2020 26,7 M 31,1 M 31,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 75,3x
Yield 2020 0,40%
Capitalization 500 M 580 M 581 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,24x
EV / Sales 2021 2,79x
Nbr of Employees 706
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG
Duration : Period :
LPKF Laser & Electronics AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 32,23 €
Last Close Price 20,40 €
Spread / Highest target 96,1%
Spread / Average Target 58,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Goetz M. Bendele Chief Executive Officer
Markus Peters Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Witt Chief Financial Officer
Dirk Michael Rothweiler Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ludger Overmeyer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG29.11%580
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.-4.60%53 180
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA79.44%12 997
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.78.24%11 409
DISCO CORPORATION-1.51%8 696
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.19.82%6 805
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group