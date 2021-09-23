LPKF Laser & Electronics : supports EuroSkills 2021

At the competition from September 23 to 25, 2021, which will take place this year in Graz, Austria, around 400 young, fully trained professionals or graduates of a vocational high school will come together. During this time, the participants, who are no more than 26 years old, work quickly and very focused on their projects to win one of the much-coveted awards in around 45 different professions. LPKF supports the young people and this competition in the electronics sector and provides two LPKF ProtoMat circuit board plotters including PC and accessories.

Two application specialists from LPKF are on site at the competition to ensure smooth processing. Based on the CAD layout data created by the competitors, the circuit board plotters are used to produce the printed circuit boards - developed by the participants themselves - within a very short time, free of chemicals.

LPKF has already been a regular sponsor of the electrical engineering sector at EuroSkills and WorldSkills championships in recent years. "It is a fascinating task every time to support the young participants in the challenges of the competition. We are always extremely impressed by the outstanding skills, enthusiasm and innovative strength of the young participants," says LPKF employee Lars Führmann.

LPKF wishes all participants every success.