DGAP-News: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

LPKF Opens Biolab for ARRALYZE Technology



30.11.2021 / 15:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Garbsen, November 30, 2021 - Technology company LPKF today opened a bio lab for a technology platform for single cell analysis at the company's headquarters in Garbsen, Germany.



In its 45-year history, the company has repeatedly developed groundbreaking technologies and opened up new markets in the electronics, research and development, automotive and solar sectors. Now LPKF has developed a platform that will enable future customers in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries to perform single-cell screenings quickly and efficiently. ARRALYZE combines biomedical research with software and precision technology and is designed to accelerate the development of personalized medicine, e.g. in the field of cancer therapies.



Dr. Robin Krueger is head of ARRALYZE. He studied chemistry and biochemistry and worked early on with optically switchable proteins in hospital germs. "We know that tumors have individual characteristics and are influenced by genes and other physiological properties. For this reason, no one should get a standard cancer therapy, but one that is tailored to them personally." Krueger and his team of collaborators are convinced that ARRALYZE will make the development of modern medication much more cost-effective, thus enabling the widespread use of personalized medicine.



The biolab is furnished with specialized equipment for the production and analysis of cell cultures. "The biolab is essential for us to understand the needs and problems of our ARRALYZE customers and to be able to offer practical solutions," says Krueger. "This is what sets us apart from other companies in this complex field."



For Britta Schulz, member of the Management Board and head of the Development segment, the development of ARRALYZE technology in less than 3 years is a demonstration to LPKF's unwavering innovative strength. "With our LIDE technology for structuring glass and our expertise in optics, precision engineering and software, we are now bringing a product to market that will set new standards in biotechnology," says Schulz.



About LPKF

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG is a leading supplier of laser-based solutions for the technology industry. LPKF laser systems are vital in the manufacture of printed circuit boards, microchips, automotive parts, solar panels, and many other components. Founded in 1976, the company is headquartered in Garbsen near Hanover, Germany, and is active worldwide through subsidiaries and agencies. The shares of LPKF Laser & Electronics AG are listed on the SDAX of the Deutsch Börse stock exchange (ISIN 0006450000).



Contact:

Bettina Schäfer, Department Manager Group Communication & Investor Relations

30.11.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

