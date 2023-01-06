EQS-Ad-hoc: LPKF Laser & Electronics SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

LPKF closes contract with leading semiconductor company



06-Jan-2023 / 10:03 CET/CEST

Garbsen, 6 January 2023 – Today, technology company LPKF Laser & Electronics SE has closed a contract for the exclusive development and shipment of production equipment for the use in advanced packaging with a leading semiconductor company. The contract amounts to a sales volume in the low double-digit millions EURO and will be carried out over a period of three years with a planned volume production afterwards. LPKF will be able to leverage several core competencies from its LIDE technology, which is used in other applications in the semiconductor industry.



The receipt of this order underlines LPKF's position as a system supplier for the production of advanced semiconductor packaging solutions. The parties have agreed not to disclose details of the agreement.



