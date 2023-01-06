Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. LPKF Laser & Electronics SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LPK   DE0006450000

LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS SE

(LPK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:31 2023-01-06 am EST
10.67 EUR   +2.16%
04:06aLPKF closes contract with leading semiconductor company
EQ
2022Cms : LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
EQ
2022LPKF Receives Estimated $16 Million Order from Solar Industry Customer
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LPKF closes contract with leading semiconductor company

01/06/2023 | 04:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-Ad-hoc: LPKF Laser & Electronics SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
LPKF closes contract with leading semiconductor company

06-Jan-2023 / 10:03 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Garbsen, 6 January 2023 – Today, technology company LPKF Laser & Electronics SE has closed a contract for the exclusive development and shipment of production equipment for the use in advanced packaging with a leading semiconductor company. The contract amounts to a sales volume in the low double-digit millions EURO and will be carried out over a period of three years with a planned volume production afterwards. LPKF will be able to leverage several core competencies from its LIDE technology, which is used in other applications in the semiconductor industry.

The receipt of this order underlines LPKF's position as a system supplier for the production of advanced semiconductor packaging solutions. The parties have agreed not to disclose details of the agreement.

LPKF Laser & Electronics SE shares are traded in the Prime Standard segment of the German Stock Exchange (ETR:LPK, ISIN: 0006450000).



Contact:
Bettina Schäfer, Department Manager Group Communication & Investor Relations

06-Jan-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: LPKF Laser & Electronics SE
Osteriede 7
30827 Garbsen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 5131 7095-0
Fax: +49 (0) 5131 7095-95
E-mail: investorrelations@lpkf.com
Internet: www.lpkf.com
ISIN: DE0006450000
WKN: 645000
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1528965

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1528965  06-Jan-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1528965&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS SE
04:06aLPKF closes contract with leading semiconductor company
EQ
2022Cms : LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
EQ
2022LPKF Receives Estimated $16 Million Order from Solar Industry Customer
MT
2022Lpkf Laser & Electronics Aktiengesel : LPKF receives further major order from the solar in..
EQ
2022Cms : LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
EQ
2022LPKF Laser & Electronics AG announces an Equity Buyback for 25,000 shares, for €0...
CI
2022LPKF Laser & Electronics AG authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
2022LPKF LASER : Hauck & Aufhauser remains its Buy rating
MD
2022Lpkf Laser & Electronics : Analyst Conference, 27 October 2022
PU
2022LPKF Laser & Electronics AG Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mon..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 125 M 131 M 131 M
Net income 2022 4,60 M 4,84 M 4,84 M
Net cash 2022 14,3 M 15,0 M 15,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 55,7x
Yield 2022 1,20%
Capitalization 256 M 269 M 269 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,94x
EV / Sales 2023 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 700
Free-Float 100%
Chart LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS SE
Duration : Period :
LPKF Laser & Electronics SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 10,44 €
Average target price 17,73 €
Spread / Average Target 69,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Klaus Fiedler Chief Executive Officer
Christian Witt Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Michel Richard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dirk Michael Rothweiler Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ludger Overmeyer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS SE7.96%269
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.1.98%82 658
GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC.-5.33%27 810
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.1.34%17 540
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.7.11%12 949
DISCO CORPORATION-1.19%10 079