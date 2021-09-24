Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. LPKF Laser & Electronics AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LPK   DE0006450000

LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG

(LPK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LPKF corrects Q3 guidance based on sales shifted to the fourth quarter due to logistics bottlenecks

09/24/2021 | 01:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-Ad-hoc: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Forecast LPKF corrects Q3 guidance based on sales shifted to the fourth quarter due to logistics bottlenecks 24-Sep-2021 / 18:59 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Garbsen, 24.09.2021 - Due to delays caused by current bottlenecks in global outbound logistics to China and a customer project delay in China, LPKF Laser & Electronics AG concluded in a status meeting today, that solar systems produced and ready for delivery worth approximately EUR 5 million and other systems worth approximately EUR 2 million will likely not be shipped before month end. Therefore, they are not expected to be recognized as revenue in the third quarter but will shift to the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2021. Based on that, the Management Board now expects revenue of EUR 23 - 28 million (previously: EUR 30 - 35 million) and EBIT of EUR 0 - 3 million (previously: EUR 3 - 7 million) for the third quarter 2021. The incoming orders and orders on hand across the company continue to grow and remain very healthy. The guidance for the full year 2021 remains unchanged given the current visibility. The medium-term outlook is unaffected. The shares of LPKF Laser & Electronics AG are listed on the SDAX of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ETR:LPK, ISIN: 0006450000). Contact: Bettina Schäfer, Department Manager Group Communication & Investor Relations

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

24-Sep-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft 
              Osteriede 7 
              30827 Garbsen 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0) 5131 7095-0 
Fax:          +49 (0) 5131 7095-95 
E-mail:       investorrelations@lpkf.com 
Internet:     www.lpkf.com 
ISIN:         DE0006450000 
WKN:          645000 
Indices:      SDAX, TecDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1235938 
 
End of Announcement  DGAP News Service 
=------------

1235938 24-Sep-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1235938&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 24, 2021 13:00 ET (17:00 GMT)

All news about LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG
01:00pLPKF corrects Q3 guidance based on sales shifted to the fourth quarter due to logistics..
DJ
09/23LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS : supports EuroSkills 2021
PU
09/21LPKF LASER : Hauck & Aufhauser keeps its Buy rating
MD
09/17LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG(XTRA : LPK) dropped from Germany TECDAX Index (Price Return)
CI
09/17LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG(XTRA : LPK) dropped from Germany TECDAX (Total Return) Index
CI
09/15LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS : receives another order from the solar industry
PU
09/15LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS : receives another order from the solar industry
EQ
09/15PRESS RELEASE : LPKF receives another order from the solar industry
DJ
09/15LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft Receives Another Order from the Solar Indus..
CI
09/03LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS : Radial Welding With a System
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 115 M 135 M 135 M
Net income 2021 8,82 M 10,3 M 10,3 M
Net cash 2021 17,9 M 20,9 M 20,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 56,4x
Yield 2021 0,58%
Capitalization 483 M 566 M 566 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,04x
EV / Sales 2022 2,50x
Nbr of Employees 698
Free-Float 100%
Chart LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG
Duration : Period :
LPKF Laser & Electronics AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 19,74 €
Average target price 34,56 €
Spread / Average Target 75,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Witt Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Michel Richard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dirk Michael Rothweiler Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ludger Overmeyer Member-Supervisory Board
Bettina Schäfer Manager-Investor Relations & Communication
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG-32.97%567
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.63.51%127 412
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.113.01%29 595
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.101.17%20 374
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA3.44%15 553
DISCO CORPORATION-4.60%10 858