    LPK   DE0006450000

LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG

(LPK)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/28 02:29:51 am
19.5 EUR   +0.41%
LPKF presents figures after nine months
PU
02:14a9-Month Financial Report 2021 (pdf - 625 KB)
PU
02:02aPRESS RELEASE : LPKF presents figures after nine months
DJ
LPKF presents figures after nine months

10/28/2021 | 02:14am EDT
10/28/2021
LPKF presents figures after nine months

• Revenue and EBIT 2021 expected at the lower end of the guidance

• Order book up 200 % versus last year

Technology company LPKF Laser & Electronics AG generated consolidated revenue of EUR 60.2 million in the first nine months, down 20% year-on-year. In the current year the company will deliver major orders in the fourth quarter. The lower sales after nine months resulted in a negative EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) of EUR -5.5 million (previous year: EUR 6.8 million).

The ongoing challenges in the global procurement markets are likely to continue to weigh on the fourth quarter and have led to a more precise forecast for the full year. For 2021, LPKF expects consolidated revenue at the lower end of the forecast of EUR 110 - 120 million and an EBIT margin also at the lower end of the forecast of 10 - 13 %. For the following years, LPKF continues to expect sustainable, profitable growth in all segments and confirms the medium-term outlook.

Whilst revenue in the third quarter remained behind plan, LPKF is encouraged to see that visibility has significantly improved and is confirmed by a strong order intake and order backlog. Incoming orders rose by 38% in the first nine months and now stand at just under EUR 90 million. In the third quarter alone, order intake increased by 48.2% to
EUR 38.1 million. The order backlog as of September 30 tripled year-on-year to just under EUR 68.0 million. The book-to-bill ratio after nine months is 1.5.

Due to the rising order numbers, Christian Witt, CFO, looks ahead with confidence. "We still have some challenges to overcome before the end of the year. At the same time, we are seeing a significant increase in interest in our solutions in all segments."
Business is picking up strongly in the Welding segment in particular. Here, sales increased by 35% in the first nine months, and order intake by as much as over 50%. "Through targeted sales initiatives, particularly in the medical, e-mobility and consumer electronics sectors, we have reached many new customers worldwide and convinced them of the benefits of laser welding", says Witt. The company is also continuing to make good progress on projects in the innovative LIDE (Laser Induced Deep Etching) technology sector.

In the view of the Management Board, LPKF is well positioned both operationally and strategically. "Our megatrends of miniaturization, digitalization and clean production are sound and in fact gathering speed", says Witt. "The company is financially stable, and we continue to invest in development projects and their implementation at our customers. The rising order numbers show that we are successful with this."

The Management Board and all employees at LPKF are very pleased that the Supervisory Board has found an excellently qualified future CEO for LPKF in Dr. Klaus Fiedler and are looking forward to him joining LPKF.

The complete 9-month financial report can be downloaded here.

About LPKF

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG is a leading supplier of laser-based solutions for the technology industry. LPKF laser systems are vital in the manufacture of printed circuit boards, microchips, automotive parts, solar panels, and many other components. Founded in 1976, the company is headquartered in Garbsen near Hanover, Germany, and is active worldwide through subsidiaries and agencies. The shares of LPKF Laser & Electronics AG are listed on the SDAX of the Deutsch Börse stock exchange (ISIN 0006450000).

Disclaimer

LPKF - Laser & Electronics AG published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 06:10:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 114 M 132 M 132 M
Net income 2021 8,32 M 9,65 M 9,65 M
Net cash 2021 16,9 M 19,6 M 19,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 55,5x
Yield 2021 0,59%
Capitalization 475 M 551 M 551 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,02x
EV / Sales 2022 2,46x
Nbr of Employees 698
Free-Float 100%
