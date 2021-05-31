Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. LPKF Laser & Electronics AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LPK   DE0006450000

LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG

(LPK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PCB Depaneling: Laser Technology Improves Quality and Efficiency for Automotive Applications

05/31/2021 | 11:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
05/31/2021
PCB Depaneling: Laser Technology Improves Quality and Efficiency for Automotive Applications

LPKF laser systems cut printed circuit boards with technical cleanliness and maximum precision

The laser offers tremendous potential as a noncontact tool for manifold applications in the automotive industry. For PCB depaneling for the industry, use of laser technology promises high quality, flexibility, and cost efficiency.

Nearly everywhere you look in a vehicle, you'll find printed circuit boards: in the onboard electronics and sensors, in the lighting system, in previously purely mechanical systems such as seat or mirror adjusters, and in many other in-vehicle applications. Especially for safety-relevant applications, a printed circuit board has to meet high quality standards. Here, it is essential that the PCB works reliably at all times during operation. In order to ensure this, every single detail of PCB production must be just right. With extensive expertise in laser technology and experience in the automotive industry, LPKF has these requirements in mind when it comes to depaneling and allows this know-how to flow continuously into product development.

During depaneling, the last step in the process of manufacturing PCBs, the boards in a panel are singulated. Unlike mechanical depaneling processes such as milling or punching, the laser process leaves no dust on the populated boards, so later functionality in use is not jeopardized. The depaneling process is gentle; the mechanical and thermal stresses introduced into the components by the laser are negligible.

Standards pertaining to technical cleanliness - such as VDA 19 / ISO 16232 - can be met with laser technology. LPKF's CleanCut technology enables substrate processing free of carbonization and discoloration. The result is high-quality printed circuit boards with maximal technical cleanliness. The process thus provides a preventive measure against potential component failure during use. Especially for sensitive components such as sensors, the yield for users is thus particularly high.

Laser-processable materials range from standard applications such as FR4, flex, or ceramics all the way to insulated metal substrates (IMSs) and systems-in-packages (SiPs). With adjustment of the parameters, the same tool can be used for flexibly processing a wide range of materials and material compositions.

This diversity of compatible materials for technically clean and precise laser depaneling allows the PCBs to be used in a wide variety of application environments: from the heat and cold found in the engine compartment or sensors in the chassis to pressurized environments found in the tires.

There are virtually no restrictions on the design of the printed circuit board: contours do not need to be straight and there are no minimum radii, tabs, or similar limitations. The pinpoint control of the laser beam results in unsurpassed cut precision and extremely narrow cutting channels. With a full-perimeter cut, the individual printed circuit boards can be positioned on the panel without large breakout clearance channels for optimal space utilization. Thus, materials savings of more than 30% in comparison with mechanical depaneling processes can be realized. This paves the way for achieving cost efficiency in the production of application-specific printed circuit boards - and additionally has a positive effect on the ecological footprint.

Laser systems such as the LPKF CuttingMaster can easily be integrated into existing manufacturing execution systems (MESs). With the sophisticated software, a high process stability is achieved. The extensive automation of the laser systems simplifies handling. Thanks to the higher power of the integrated laser sources, today's laser machines can fully compete with mechanical systems in terms of cutting speed.

The operating expenses of a laser system are low. There are no noteworthy wear parts such as milling heads. Thus, ongoing parts costs and production downtime for replacing parts are a thing of the past.

Besides being used for substrate cutting, the laser can be used for marking, drilling, or ablation of individual material layers.

Press release
PI_2124_EQ_Depaneling_Automotive_EN.pdf (pdf- 222 KB)
Download
Figure 1
Technically clean PCB cut edges (jpg- 4 MB)
Download
Figure 2
IMS application prior to depaneling (jpg- 550 KB)
Download
Figure 3
LPKF CuttingMaster for depaneling with automation solution (jpg- 763 KB)
Download

Disclaimer

LPKF - Laser & Electronics AG published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 15:15:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG
11:16aPCB DEPANELING : Laser Technology Improves Quality and Efficiency for Automotive..
PU
08:43aLPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AKTIENGESEL : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/26LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AKTIENGESEL : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/21LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/20LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS  : Britta Schulz Interim Member of Management Board at ..
PU
05/10LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS  : Surface-Mount Technology for Developers
PU
05/06LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS  : New Head of Sales for LPKF Business Unit
PU
04/30LPKF LASER  : Hauck & Aufhauser keeps its Buy rating
MD
04/30LPKF LASER  : Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
04/29LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS  : Challenging first quarter 2021 with improved trends ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 136 M 166 M 166 M
Net income 2021 14,5 M 17,7 M 17,7 M
Net cash 2021 29,1 M 35,5 M 35,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 42,2x
Yield 2021 0,55%
Capitalization 560 M 683 M 684 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,91x
EV / Sales 2022 2,85x
Nbr of Employees 681
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG
Duration : Period :
LPKF Laser & Electronics AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 35,68 €
Last Close Price 22,90 €
Spread / Highest target 83,4%
Spread / Average Target 55,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christian Witt Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Michel Richard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dirk Michael Rothweiler Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ludger Overmeyer Member-Supervisory Board
Bettina Schäfer Manager-Investor Relations & Communication
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG-22.24%683
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.60.06%126 248
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.42.43%15 167
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.3.55%14 590
DISCO CORPORATION-3.31%11 022
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA-18.54%10 782