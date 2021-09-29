Log in
    LPK   DE0006450000

LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG

(LPK)
PRESS RELEASE : Dr Klaus Fiedler named as LPKF's new CEO

09/29/2021 | 04:24am EDT
DGAP-News: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel Dr Klaus Fiedler named as LPKF's new CEO 2021-09-29 / 10:23 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Garbsen, 29 September 2021 - Dr Klaus Fiedler will become the new Chief Executive Officer of LPKF Laser & Electronics AG. The Supervisory Board of the SDAX-listed technology company has appointed the 50-year-old top manager to join CFO Christian Witt in the Management Board, effective 1 April 2022 or earlier, with a three-year contract term. "We are very pleased to have gained a high-profile top manager in the electronics industry with broad experience in technology and innovation. With his deep understanding of the tech space, strong customer focus and deep understanding of the relevant markets in Asia-Pacific, North America and Europe, Klaus Fiedler brings all the required expertise to spearhead LPKF Group's strategy for long term profitable and sustainable growth, continued internationalisation and acceleration of new business initiatives. The Company will greatly benefit from his entrepreneurial spirit and ability to engage with global Tier-1 customers " says Jean-Michel Richard, Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Dr Klaus Fiedler says: " LPKF is well known for its innovations in high precision laser technology. My goal is to provide our customers with decisive competitive advantages through innovative processes and solutions. I strongly believe that LPKF's leading technologies are well positioned to deliver differentiated and innovative solutions to the markets LPKF is serving today and tomorrow. I want to accelerate growth with full commitment and technological vision. I am looking forward to working with the Supervisory Board, with Christian Witt on the Management Board and with all 600 employees in the LPKF Group worldwide. This exciting company has enormous potential for the future." Dr Klaus Fiedler has a Ph.D in Physics and is currently Vice President and Head of Corporate Ventures at SCHOTT AG where he is responsible for the global identification, assessment, and incubation of new business opportunities. Before that, he served in various senior management positions at Knowles Electronic in China, at NXP in Austria and at Philips Research in the USA and in Germany. Dr Klaus Fiedler has lived and operated across the world and successfully led cross-functional and multi-cultural teams. CFO Christian Witt and interim Management Board member Britta Schulz look forward to welcoming Fiedler as new CEO: " Together with Klaus Fiedler and our employees, we want to continue to successfully develop LPKF." As planned, Britta Schulz will leave the Management Board after Fiedler joins and return to her role as Managing Director of the Development Business Unit. About LPKF LPKF Laser & Electronics AG is a leading supplier of laser-based solutions for the technology industry. LPKF laser systems are vital in the manufacture of printed circuit boards, microchips, automotive parts, solar panels, and many other components. Founded in 1976, the company is headquartered in Garbsen near Hanover, Germany, and is active worldwide through subsidiaries and agencies. The shares of LPKF Laser & Electronics AG are listed on the SDAX of the Deutsch Börse stock exchange (ISIN 0006450000). Contact: Bettina Schäfer, Department Manager Group Communication & Investor Relations

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-09-29 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft 
              Osteriede 7 
              30827 Garbsen 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0) 5131 7095-0 
Fax:          +49 (0) 5131 7095-95 
E-mail:       investorrelations@lpkf.com 
Internet:     www.lpkf.com 
ISIN:         DE0006450000 
WKN:          645000 
Indices:      SDAX, TecDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1236668 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1236668 2021-09-29

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1236668&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 29, 2021 04:23 ET (08:23 GMT)

