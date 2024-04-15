EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: LPKF Laser & Electronics SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
LPKF Laser & Electronics SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 25, 2024
Address: https://www.lpkf.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 25, 2024
Address: https://www.lpkf.com/en/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|LPKF Laser & Electronics SE
|Osteriede 7
|30827 Garbsen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.lpkf.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
15.04.2024 CET/CEST