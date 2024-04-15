EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: LPKF Laser & Electronics SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

15.04.2024 / 10:36 CET/CEST

LPKF Laser & Electronics SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 25, 2024

Address: https://www.lpkf.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte



Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 25, 2024

Address: https://www.lpkf.com/en/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports



