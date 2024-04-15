EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: LPKF Laser & Electronics SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
LPKF Laser & Electronics SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

15.04.2024 / 10:36 CET/CEST
LPKF Laser & Electronics SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 25, 2024
Address: https://www.lpkf.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 25, 2024
Address: https://www.lpkf.com/en/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports

Language: English
Company: LPKF Laser & Electronics SE
Osteriede 7
30827 Garbsen
Germany
Internet: www.lpkf.com

 
