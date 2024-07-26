Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Klaus
Last name(s): Fiedler

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
LPKF Laser & Electronics SE

b) LEI
529900BCQXUJL7J96G45 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006450000

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
7.99688 EUR 19992.20 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
7.9969 EUR 19992.2000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
25/07/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: XGAT


Language: English
Company: LPKF Laser & Electronics SE
Osteriede 7
30827 Garbsen
Germany
Internet: www.lpkf.com

 
