LPKF extends contract of CEO Klaus Fiedler until 2028
April 23, 2024 at 12:46 pm EDT
Share
EQS-News: LPKF Laser & Electronics SE
/ Key word(s): Personnel
LPKF extends contract of CEO Klaus Fiedler until 2028
23.04.2024 / 18:44 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Garbsen, April 23, 2024 – The Supervisory Board of LPKF Laser & Electronics SE has decided to extend the contract of Dr. Klaus Fiedler as CEO until 31 December 2028. "Under the leadership of Klaus Fiedler, LPKF has undergone some extensive transformation since he joined just over 2 years ago. With his strategic foresight, consistent action and strong leadership, he has not only successfully steered LPKF through a phase of global crises, but also sustainably strengthened LPKF’s leading position in advanced laser solutions," says Jean-Michel Richard, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of LPKF. "By extending his contract, we reiterate the trust we have put in him to complete the company’s transformation and position LPKF for success. The Supervisory Board is convinced that under his leadership, LPKF is best equipped to accelerate change and deliver tangible shareholder value”.
Klaus Fiedler thanked the Supervisory Board for the trust they have placed in him. “I am very much looking forward to continuing the transformation we started, supported by the leadership team and employees of LPKF. Based on a foundation of world class technologies, we have diligently worked on adjusting our product portfolio towards scalable growth and positioned LPKF to provide highly differentiated solutions to the semiconductor and biotech industry. We will continue to focus on operational excellence and tirelessly pursue our ambition to deliver profitable and sustainable growth”.
About LPKF
LPKF Laser & Electronics SE is a leading provider of laser-based solutions for the technology industry. LPKF laser systems are of crucial importance to the production of printed circuit boards, microchips, automotive parts, solar modules and a large number of other components. Founded in 1976, the company is headquartered in Garbsen near Hanover and operates worldwide via subsidiaries and representative offices. The shares of LPKF Laser & Electronics SE are traded in the Prime Standard segment of Deutsche Börse (ISIN 0006450000).
LPKF Laser & Electronics SE, formerly known as LPKF Laser & Electronics AG, is a Germany-based company, which operates as a supplier of laser-based solutions for the technology industry. Its products are used in the manufacture of printed circuit boards, microchips, automotive parts, solar panels and many other components. The Company has four operating segments: development, electronics, welding, and solar. The development segment develops systems for printed circuit board development and research and systems for biotechnology. The electronics segment develops systems for electronic production and the manufacture of glass components. The welding segment develops systems for plastic welding and the solar segment develops systems to produce solar cells and for laser transfer printing.