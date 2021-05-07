Consumer Cos Up As Weak Jobs Report Seen Staying Fed's Hand -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rose as investors bet that a weak jobs report would prevent interest-rates from rising too quickly.

Yields on the 10-year Treasury note fell on the week, a development that could foreshadow another downtick in mortgage rates.

Meanwhile, investors continue to position themselves for an economic boom as travel and other services industries reopen. "As poor as today's jobs growth was relative to what was expected, we still believe the reopening is coming and future months should make up for this miss," said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at brokerage LPL Financial, in a note to clients.

