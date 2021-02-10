Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  LPL Financial Holdings Inc.    LPLA

LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.

(LPLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fed's Powell calls for broad national drive to full employment

02/10/2021 | 03:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell  speaks in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Invoking post-World War II efforts to reach full employment and pledging continued loose monetary policy to help the process, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell made a broad call Wednesday for a "society-wide commitment" to get Americans back to work, particularly minorities and those ousted from lower-paying jobs during the pandemic.

"Given the number of people who have lost their jobs and the likelihood that some will struggle to find work in the post-pandemic economy, achieving and sustaining maximum employment will require more than supportive monetary policy," Powell said in remarks to the Economic Club of New York. "It will require a society-wide commitment, with contributions from across government and the private sector."

"Fully realizing the benefits of a strong labor market will take continued support from both near-term policy and longer-run investments so that all those seeking jobs have the skills and opportunities that will enable them to contribute to, and share in, the benefits of prosperity," Powell said.

While the Fed has already promised that borrowing costs for companies and households will be kept low as the economy recovers, Powell's remarks spoke to the need for a more comprehensive approach to end the jobs crisis that followed the onset of the coronavirus last spring. In scope and approach, including a call for long-term investment, the remarks aligned closely with the sort of proposals being discussed by President Joe Biden and his Treasury Secretary and former Fed chair Janet Yellen.

The United States remains about 9 million jobs short of where it was a year ago, and the recovery has been most sluggish for members of minority groups and those thrown out of lower- paying jobs because of the pandemic.

"The Fed is almost demanding that Congress and the private sector step up and help the sluggish employment backdrop we're seeing," said Ryan Detrick, senior market strategist at LPL Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Financial markets were little changed after Powell's comments.

Biden is urging Congress to pass a $1.9 trillion emergency spending bill, and is planning a longer-term infrastructure effort that some analysts expect will also involve trillions of dollars in additional federal spending.

Though the Fed has no direct say over how the federal government spends money or how much it raises, central bank policy does influence the interest rate the government pays and thus the cost particularly of longer-term investments.

During the pandemic, Fed policymakers have generally set concerns about the level of federal debt to the side and focused more on the economy's immediate needs.

Powell on Wednesday cemented that stance, noting that after World War II, as the economy transitioned from wartime and needed to absorb millions of returning soldiers into the labor force, the Employment Act of 1946 committed the government "to use all practicable means" to see that anyone willing and able to work can find "useful employment."

"At present, we are a long way from such a labor market," he said.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider and Ann Saphir; Additional reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

By Howard Schneider and Ann Saphir


© Reuters 2021
All news about LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.
02/09LPL FINANCIAL : Morgan Stanley Adjusts LPL Financial Holdings' Price Target to $..
MT
02/08Tech Up On Earnings, Deal Activity -- Tech Roundup
DJ
02/08Energy Up With Futures As Rotation Into Sector Continues -- Energy Roundup
DJ
02/08LPL FINANCIAL : Credit Suisse Adjusts LPL Financial Holdings' PT to $133 From $1..
MT
02/08LPL Financial Welcomes Financial Advisor Darrell Todd
GL
02/05LPL FINANCIAL : Q4 Net Income Falls, Revenue Rises
MT
02/04LPL FINANCIAL : Q4 2020 Earnings Prepared Remarks
PU
02/04LPL FINANCIAL : Q4 2020 Historical Information
PU
02/04LPL FINANCIAL : Q4 2020 Key Metrics Presentation
PU
02/04LPL FINANCIAL : Earnings Flash (LPLA) LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS Reports Q4 EPS $1.3..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 815 M - -
Net income 2020 456 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 520 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 22,4x
Yield 2020 0,80%
Capitalization 10 027 M 10 027 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,99x
EV / Sales 2021 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 4 756
Free-Float 61,6%
Chart LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 139,08 $
Last Close Price 126,18 $
Spread / Highest target 60,9%
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dan Hogan Arnold President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew J. Audette Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
James S. Putnam Non-Executive Chairman
Scott Seese Chief Information Officer & Managing Director
Judy Ricketts Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.21.07%10 027
MORGAN STANLEY8.33%134 983
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.13.94%107 796
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION6.09%105 736
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-4.80%51 492
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.7.18%38 567
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ