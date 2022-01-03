Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LPLA   US50212V1008

LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.

(LPLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Financial Shares Move Higher Amid Traditional New Year Bump -- Financials Roundup

01/03/2022 | 05:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of banks and lenders gained.

Stocks tend to rise at the start of new calendar periods, like the beginning of a new year, because of "new money" like pension funds that invest when a new period starts.

"Today looks like a classic reopening," said LPL Financial market strategist Scott Brown.

Bridgewater Associates named two new co-chief executives to head the world's largest hedge fund after CEO David McCormick told staff he would be stepping down to consider running for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-03-22 1721ET

All news about LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.
05:21pFinancial Shares Move Higher Amid Traditional New Year Bump -- Financials Roundup
DJ
2021Wall Street ends tumultuous year near record highs
RE
2021REFILE-US STOCKS-Wall Street dips as it crosses finish line of tumultuous year
RE
2021Wall Street closes down, indexes still poised for big annual gains
RE
2021WRAPUP 8-Vaccines, pills and data offer some Christmas cheer in face of Omicron advance
RE
2021Tech Up On Momentum-Driven Rally -- Tech Roundup
DJ
2021Global stocks rise sharply with investors' renewed risk appetite; oil settles up
RE
2021LPL Financial Welcomes Sterling Wealth Group
AQ
2021LPL FINANCIAL : Family Team Sterling Wealth Group Joins LPL
PU
2021LPL Financial LLC Welcomes Sterling Wealth Group
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7 721 M - -
Net income 2021 453 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,0x
Yield 2021 0,63%
Capitalization 12 831 M 12 831 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,66x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 5 457
Free-Float 61,8%
Chart LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 160,09 $
Average target price 200,50 $
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dan Hogan Arnold President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew J. Audette Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
James S. Putnam Non-Executive Chairman
Greg Gates MD, Chief Technology & Information Officer
Judy Ricketts Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.0.00%12 831
MORGAN STANLEY0.00%176 139
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION0.00%158 999
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.0.00%127 610
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED0.00%50 215
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-0.47%31 288