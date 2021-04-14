Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  LPL Financial Holdings Inc.    LPLA

LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.

(LPLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Investors on death of notorious Wall Street scammer Bernie Madoff

04/14/2021 | 03:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Bernard Madoff, who was convicted for running the largest known Ponzi scheme in history, died on Wednesday in prison where he was serving a 150-year sentence, the Federal Bureau of Prisons said. He was 82.

Madoff for decades presented himself as a successful and trusted Wall Street kingpin while secretly engaging in investment fraud, prompting his sentencing judge to condemn his crimes as "extraordinarily evil."

COMMENTS

RICHARD BREEDEN, SPECIAL MASTER, MADOFF VICTIM FUND, FORMER CHAIRMAN, U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

    "This is certainly the largest single crime against

individual investors in world history. We should never let this

happen again. None of us can go back to eliminate the anguish

that victims suffered, or restore the years when their lives are

horribly affected. You can put them back in the financial

position they were in, but you can't eliminate the suffering."

    "The oversight by the SEC and other regulators was not

sufficient. Crimes will happen, despite our best efforts to

prevent them. It is critical for investors to be alert and to

diversify their holdings. It is never safe to put most of your

financial life into any one person's hands."

    "I worry when I look at public policy in Washington

generally that we often get diverted by issues of the moment,

and distracted by the core responsibility to prevent fraud on

our investors. That includes not just Ponzi schemes, but

financial overreaching such as false reporting and market

manipulation. Financial fraud and similar crimes that average

investors their money and destroy incentives for savings should

remain front and center among regulators and Congress."

    "Madoff died on the anniversary of the sinking of the

Titanic. Fundamental changes were made after that to reduce the

risk of loss of life at sea. Similarly, I hope Madoff's crime

will lead to fundamental improvements in preventing such a crime

in the future. Part of that change has to come in behavior by

individuals, by investors."

    "I hope that internally inside the SEC, their examination

programs are better, and investors are more wary of they hear at

the country club that there is a grand investment they should

get into before it's too late. People have to protect

themselves, and not wait for regulators to do it. We're living

in a world of SPACs and tech stocks with multiples near where

they were before the dot-com crash. I wish we could point to a

single silver bullet to prevent investors from losing money, but

there isn't. Investing for the long run is prudent, but you have

to be eternally vigilant in how you do it. If you invest in

intermediaries like Madoff, you have to know who they are. Like

Ronald Reagan said, trust but verify."

PETER KENNY, FOUNDER, KENNY'S COMMENTARY LLC AND STRATEGIC BOARD SOLUTIONS LLC, DENVER

"His passing is the end of an era but it is not the end of the story. Some industries happen to attract people who have really the worst human characteristics of greed, selfishness, self-centeredness, a lack of humility. Some industries just seem to attract more than their fair share of those sorts of very unattractive human traits, financial markets just happens to be one of them.

"There are wonderful people in financial services, more than I can shake a stick at. But the bottom line is Bernie Madoff in so many respects ... is the poster boy of what many people think of as people in financial markets. It is not true but he certainly was the man of the hour if not the man of the century in terms of his just blatant, outright deception. I don't think that anybody who was alive when he was arrested and who is still around today will ever forget just the bold nature of what he did and the amount of work it took to do it."

"This guy, his commitment to fraud was simply stunning. He fooled some very, very smart people. And what makes it even more perverse is that he had the chutzpah to make managing money by him a privilege. The gall of this individual. It is literally difficult to believe. He wouldn't take anybody's money, you had to have his personal stamp of approval, he was very selective. What I think is even more revolting is that many of his clients, much of the money was people of his own faith, people who he was very selective about, and he took them to the cleaners purely on their trust of him. It's evil. It was absolutely evil. I don't think anybody is crying for his having passed to the next world."

PAUL NOLTE, PORTFOLIO MANAGER, KINGSVIEW INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, CHICAGO

"Judging by the stuff going on today around spacs and recent hedge fund blow up, greed is still with us and will be a part of the markets as long as there are markets."

RICK MECKLER, PARTNER, CHERRY LANE INVESTMENTS, NEW VERNON, NEW JERSEY

    "It's a tragic story. I think at the end of the day, it's just a lesson that people need to be more vigilant about their investments and understand the nature of where the returns are coming from.

    "The lesson is more on the investment side, that people need to do due diligence. They can't just be happy they're getting a return; they need to understand why they're getting a return to avoid things like this."

RYAN DETRICK, SENIOR MARKET STRATEGIST, LPL FINANCIAL, CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA

"It's a harsh reminder of where we've been, from the depths of the financial crisis, how bad things got, and the terrible Madoff scandal that hurt so many people.

"It's interesting it happened the day we had extremely strong financial and bank earnings, which justify this current economic recovery and stock market valuations."

(Compiled by the Global Finance & Markets Breaking News team)


© Reuters 2021
All news about LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.
09:01aLPL Financial Welcomes Financial Advisor Kip Adams and Team
GL
04/13LPL FINANCIAL  : Announces Release of their Annual Sustainability Report
PU
04/12Industrials Gain On Earnings Optimism -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04/12LPL FINANCIAL  : Barclays Adjusts LPL Financial Holdings PT to $165 From $135, M..
MT
04/12NorthEnd Private Wealth Launches With Support of LPL Financial
GL
04/09WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Dow scale new heights, Treasury yields ris..
RE
04/09Wall Street gains, Treasury yields rise as inflation picks up steam
RE
04/08LPL Financial Welcomes Woods Financial Group
GL
04/07Utilities Down As Treasury Yields Slip -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
04/06LPL FINANCIAL  : Welcomes CR Davis & Company
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 987 M - -
Net income 2021 491 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 429 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,6x
Yield 2021 0,71%
Capitalization 11 660 M 11 660 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,87x
EV / Sales 2022 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 4 756
Free-Float 61,4%
Chart LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 165,85 $
Last Close Price 145,94 $
Spread / Highest target 65,1%
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dan Hogan Arnold President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew J. Audette Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
James S. Putnam Non-Executive Chairman
Greg Gates Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Judy Ricketts Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.40.03%11 660
MORGAN STANLEY17.00%148 764
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION25.57%125 554
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.24.26%116 470
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-19.80%43 438
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-4.85%31 239
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ