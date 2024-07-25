The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (“LPL Financial” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LPLA). The investigation concerns whether LPL Financial and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On July 5, 2024, a federal judge granted Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s (“Ameriprise’s”) request for a temporary restraining order against LPL after two former Ameriprise brokers joined LPL and allegedly used confidential client information to improperly solicit their former clients to switch firms. On this news, the price of LPL Financial shares declined by $3.49 per share, from $276.01 per share on July 5, 2024 to close at $272.52 on July 8, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired LPL Financial securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this CONTACT FORM, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

