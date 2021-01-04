Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  LPL Financial Holdings Inc.    LPLA

LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.

(LPLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

LPL Financial Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

01/04/2021 | 04:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) (the “Company”), the parent corporation of leading retail investment advisory firm, independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian LPL Financial LLC, announced it will report fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after the market closes on Feb. 4. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results at 5 p.m. ET the same day. Listeners can call 877-677-9122 (domestic) or 708-290-1401 (international) and use passcode 9671648.

The conference call will also be webcast simultaneously on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (investor.lpl.com), and a replay will be available on demand until Feb. 25. A telephonic replay will be available beginning approximately two hours after the call and will remain accessible until 11:59 p.m. ET Feb. 11. It can be accessed by calling 855-859-2056 (domestic) or 404-537-3406 (international), using passcode 9671648.

About LPL Financial
LPL Financial (https://www.lpl.com) is a leader in the retail financial advice market, the nation’s largest independent broker/dealer(+) and a leading custodian (or provider of custodial services) to RIAs. We serve independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

+ Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2020.

Securities and Advisory Services offered through LPL Financial LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.


Investor Relations – Chris Koegel, (617) 897-4574
Media Relations – Jeff Mochal, (704) 733-3589  
investor.lpl.com/contactus.cfm


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.
04:05pLPL Financial Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release Da..
GL
2020Financials Up As Treasury Yields Log Gains On Quarter -- Financials Roundup
DJ
2020S&P 500, Dow close at record highs, dollar gains at end of tumultuous year
RE
2020WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 ends lower as new COVID storm clouds oversh..
RE
2020WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 ends lower as new COVID storm clouds oversh..
RE
2020LPL FINANCIAL : Professional Wealth Advisors Welcome Bryan Schneider
PU
2020LPL FINANCIAL : Professional Wealth Advisors Welcome Financial Advisor Bryan Sch..
AQ
2020LPL FINANCIAL : Compass Point Adjusts Price Target on LPL Financial Holdings to ..
MT
2020LPL FINANCIAL : Gladstone Wealth Partners Welcome Mother and Son Team
AQ
2020LPL FINANCIAL : November 2020 Monthly Metrics Dashboard
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 793 M - -
Net income 2020 454 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 583 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,5x
Yield 2020 0,97%
Capitalization 8 263 M 8 263 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,70x
EV / Sales 2021 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 4 504
Free-Float 61,6%
Chart LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 112,00 $
Last Close Price 104,22 $
Spread / Highest target 50,6%
Spread / Average Target 7,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dan Hogan Arnold President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James S. Putnam Non-Executive Chairman
Judy Ricketts Executive Vice President-Operations
Matthew J. Audette Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Scott Seese Chief Information Officer & Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.0.00%8 263
MORGAN STANLEY0.00%123 984
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION0.00%99 666
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.0.00%94 611
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED16.21%53 100
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.53.27%43 472
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ