    LPLA   US50212V1008

LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.

(LPLA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-10 pm EDT
243.99 USD   +0.62%
LPL Financial Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

10/10/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
SAN DIEGO, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) (the “Company”), the parent corporation of LPL Financial LLC, announced today it will report third quarter financial results after the market closes on October 27. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results at 5 p.m. ET the same day.

The conference call will be accessible at investor.lpl.com/events, with a replay available until November 17.

Contacts

Investor Relations
investor.relations@lplfinancial.com
(617) 897-4574

Media Relations
media.relations@lplfinancial.com
(805) 640-5391

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve, supporting nearly 21,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,100 institution-based investment programs and at approximately 500 registered investment advisor ("RIA") firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2020 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S. (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine 1996-2022); among third-party providers of brokerage services to banks and credit unions, No. 1 in AUM Growth from Financial Institutions; No. 1 in Market Share of AUM from Financial Institutions; No. 1 in Market Share of Revenue from Financial Institutions; No. 1 on Financial Institution Market Share; No. 1 on Share of Advisors (2021-2022 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report). Fortune 500 as of June 2021.

LPL and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the "Investor Relations" or "Press Releases" section of our website.


