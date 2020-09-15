LPL Financial : August 2020 Monthly Metrics Dashboard
09/15/2020 | 05:35pm EDT
LPLA August 2020 Monthly Metrics Dashboard
(Posted September 15, 2020)
Total Brokerage and Advisory Assets ($ billions)
Total Brokerage and Advisory Assets
Advisory Assets % Total
YOY
SEQ
$823Change Change
$712
$719
$732
$748
$764
$767
$737
$670
$718
$746
$762
$792
16%
4%
49.3%
49.6%
49.9%
48.9%
48.6%
48.3%
48.1%
48.1%
47.5%
47.8%
47.2%
46.8%
47.0%
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
2019
2020
Total Net New Assets ($ billions)
Asset Inflows minus Outflows
Dividends plus Interest minus Advisory Fees
Annualized organic growth rate(1)
9.5%
8.2%
9.1%
8.7%
6.1%
7.0%
5.1%
5.2%
5.7%
5.2%
$5.9
5.5%
4.6%
4.7%
$5.3
$5.6
$5.4
$4.2
$3.0
$3.1
$3.4
$3.1
$3.0
$3.5
$0.5
$1.2
$3.4
$1.3
$2.9
$3.1
$0.5
$0.5
$1.3
$0.2
$0.5
$0.1
$4.8
$4.3
$0.2
$3.7
$4.1
$0.0
$0.0
$3.3
$2.9
$3.4
$3.2
$2.5
$2.6
$2.9
$3.1
$1.8
Aug*
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
2019
2020
Client Cash Balances ($ billions)
Net Buy (Sell) Activity ($ billions)
Total Client Cash Balances (EOP)
Client Cash % of Total Brokerage and Advisory Assets
YOY
SEQ
Change Change
$47.8
$47.0
$46.2
$45.3
$45.1
$45.1 45%
0%
$31.0
$31.2
$31.6
$31.8
$33.7
$33.5
$34.2
7.1%
6.5%
6.2%
5.9%
5.7%
5.5%
4.4%
4.3%
4.3%
4.2%
4.4%
4.4%
4.6%
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
2019
2020
$2.8
$2.9
$3.3
$3.3
$3.2
$4.5
$3.9
$4.1
$3.9
$4.5
$2.9
$3.6
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
2019
2020
$(8.2)
(1) Calculated as current period Total Net New Assets multiplied by twelve, divided by preceding period Total Brokerage and Advisory Assets.
*Total Net New Assets for August 2019 are prior to inflows from the acquisition of Allen & Company, which closed in August of 2019. Including the acquisition of Allen & Company, Total Net New Assets for August 2019 were $5.9 billion,
of which $5.3 billion were Asset Inflows minus Outflows and $0.5 billion were Dividends plus Interest minus Advisory Fees.
