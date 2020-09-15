Log in
LPL Financial : August 2020 Monthly Metrics Dashboard

09/15/2020

LPLA August 2020 Monthly Metrics Dashboard

(Posted September 15, 2020)

Total Brokerage and Advisory Assets ($ billions)

Total Brokerage and Advisory Assets

Advisory Assets % Total

YOY

SEQ

$823 Change Change

$712

$719

$732

$748

$764

$767

$737

$670

$718

$746

$762

$792

16%

4%

49.3%

49.6%

49.9%

48.9%

48.6%

48.3%

48.1%

48.1%

47.5%

47.8%

47.2%

46.8%

47.0%

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

2019

2020

Total Net New Assets ($ billions)

Asset Inflows minus Outflows

Dividends plus Interest minus Advisory Fees

Annualized organic growth rate(1)

9.5%

8.2%

9.1%

8.7%

6.1%

7.0%

5.1%

5.2%

5.7%

5.2%

$5.9

5.5%

4.6%

4.7%

$5.3

$5.6

$5.4

$4.2

$3.0

$3.1

$3.4

$3.1

$3.0

$3.5

$0.5

$1.2

$3.4

$1.3

$2.9

$3.1

$0.5

$0.5

$1.3

$0.2

$0.5

$0.1

$4.8

$4.3

$0.2

$3.7

$4.1

$0.0

$0.0

$3.3

$2.9

$3.4

$3.2

$2.5

$2.6

$2.9

$3.1

$1.8

Aug*

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

2019

2020

Client Cash Balances ($ billions)

Net Buy (Sell) Activity ($ billions)

Total Client Cash Balances (EOP)

Client Cash % of Total Brokerage and Advisory Assets

YOY

SEQ

Change Change

$47.8

$47.0

$46.2

$45.3

$45.1

$45.1 45%

0%

$31.0

$31.2

$31.6

$31.8

$33.7

$33.5

$34.2

7.1%

6.5%

6.2%

5.9%

5.7%

5.5%

4.4%

4.3%

4.3%

4.2%

4.4%

4.4%

4.6%

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

2019

2020

$2.8

$2.9

$3.3

$3.3

$3.2

$4.5

$3.9

$4.1

$3.9

$4.5

$2.9

$3.6

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

2019

2020

$(8.2)

(1) Calculated as current period Total Net New Assets multiplied by twelve, divided by preceding period Total Brokerage and Advisory Assets.

1

*Total Net New Assets for August 2019 are prior to inflows from the acquisition of Allen & Company, which closed in August of 2019. Including the acquisition of Allen & Company, Total Net New Assets for August 2019 were $5.9 billion,

LPL Financial Member FINRA/SIPC

of which $5.3 billion were Asset Inflows minus Outflows and $0.5 billion were Dividends plus Interest minus Advisory Fees.

Disclaimer

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. published this content on 15 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2020 21:34:03 UTC
