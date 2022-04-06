LPL Financial : Beltway Wealth Management Joins Linsco

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - April 6, 2022 -LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisor Gary Edmonds and business management associate Andy Chang have joined LPL, affiliating with Linsco by LPL Financial, the firm's employee advisor model. They reported having served approximately $360 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets,* and join LPL from UBS Financial Services.

Based in Washington, D.C., Beltway Wealth Management by LPL Financial serves a variety of clients, including high-net-worth individuals, corporations, non-profits, corporate executives, small business owners and more. The team specializes in investment and wealth building strategies and utilizes a systematic and planning-based approach to client portfolio management. Together, the financial professionals share more than 40 years of collective experience.

As they began looking for a new partner to help them elevate client services, the team turned to LPL for its next chapter. "We strategically made this move to gain more independence and ownership of our practice and, in turn, be more strongly positioned to offer additional services to our clients," said Edmonds, who graduated from Columbia University in New York City and was a four-year member of the university's football team. "We spoke with several firms, but LPL's innovative technology and robust digital platforms stood out, and we're confident that these resources will allow us to provide a differentiated client experience."

"We believe the Linsco model is a perfect fit for our team, as it allows us to make decisions on how to best run our practice without worrying about the operations side of things," said Chang, who emigrated from Taiwan in 1986 and joined the financial services industry after witnessing his own parents' financial struggles. "This is a relationship business - many of our clients have been with us for many years and count on us - and that's what we want to concentrate on. We love what we do, and we care deeply for our clients and their success. Joining LPL and tapping into its established platforms, services and offerings gives us the freedom to do what we do best: focus on our clients."

Linsco advisors receive comprehensive support, including holistic transition services, hands-on marketing support, administrative support, access to experienced branch managers and more. Advisors are also equipped with LPL's integrated wealth management platform and innovative resources - all while maintaining their own brand. The Beltway team believes the move to LPL will support not only their evolving business, but also their growing client base.

Scott Posner, LPL executive vice president, Business Development, said, "We're thrilled to welcome Gary and Andy to the LPL community. We are committed to supporting them with innovative business solutions and integrated capabilities that provide them with choice and flexibility in how they manage and grow their business. While Linsco advisors enjoy all the benefits of being an LPL employee, they also have autonomy to manage their practice on their own terms. We look forward to a long-lasting relationship with Beltway Wealth Management by LPL Financial and wish them great success in the years to come."

