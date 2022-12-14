LPL Financial Continues to Expand Investment Research Team With New Head of Model Portfolio Management

Firm taps proven executive with 25+ years of international portfolio management experience

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) announced the appointment of Garrett Fish as Senior Vice President and head of Model Portfolio Management to the firm’s Investment Research team. In this newly created role, Fish will lead LPL’s investment model portfolio function, leveraging his years of active portfolio management experience to guide the firm’s model management, which includes directing the investment process, communicating with advisors on the firm’s strategies, and leading a staff of portfolio strategy professionals. He will also sit on the firm’s Strategic & Tactical Asset Allocation Committee, a body responsible for the multi-asset, capital market view of LPL.



Fish joins LPL most recently from J.P. Morgan Asset Management, where he spent nearly two decades as an industry recognized fund manager leading a variety of investment vehicles for institutional and wealth management. He has managed against large-cap equity, multi-asset and sustainable mandates during his career. His experience has also spanned geographically to include sustained responsibility in Hong Kong, London and the U.S.

“Garrett’s extensive active portfolio management experience, including his international purview, will deepen our investment model management capabilities for the benefit of LPL advisors and their clients,” said LPL’s Chief Investment Officer Marc Zabicki. “As he joins LPL’s seasoned team of research professionals, his background and experience will also be brought to bear across our entire organization as we work collectively to provide the expertise, rigorous analysis and valued insights on which advisors and their clients can rely.”

“I’m truly looking forward to collaborating with my research colleagues and leadership across the entirety of LPL’s organization to help drive best-in-class investment strategies supported by sound risk-management protocols that consistently deliver value to advisors and their clients,” added Fish. “Adding perspective and value to the expanding team’s multifaceted approach is a hugely gratifying move.”

