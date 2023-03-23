LPL Financial : February 2023 Monthly Metrics

For Immediate Release

LPL FINANCIAL REPORTS MONTHLY ACTIVITY FOR FEBRUARY 2023

SAN DIEGO - March 23, 2023 - LPL FinancialLLC ("LPL Financial"), a wholly owned subsidiary of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) (the "Company"), today released its monthly activity report for February 2023.

Total advisory and brokerage assets at the end of February were $1.15 trillion, a decrease of $17.1 billion, or 1.5%, compared to the end of January 2023.

Total net new assets for February were $5.2 billion, translating to a 5.4% annualized growth rate. Total net new advisory assets were $4.3 billion, translating to an 8.4% annualized growth rate.

Total client cash balances at the end of February were $56.2 billion, a decrease of $3.5 billion compared to the end of January 2023. Net buying in February was $12.4 billion, a new monthly high.

Given the industry events of the past couple weeks, we are providing an update to certain metrics - As of March 22nd, total client cash balances were down slightly from February, while net buying activity remained elevated.