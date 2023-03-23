Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LPLA   US50212V1008

LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.

(LPLA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-23 pm EDT
203.88 USD   -0.57%
04:16pLpl Financial : February 2023 Monthly Metrics
PU
04:16pLpl Financial : February 2023 Monthly Metrics Historical File
PU
04:06pLPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity For February 2023
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LPL Financial : February 2023 Monthly Metrics

03/23/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For Immediate Release

LPL FINANCIAL REPORTS MONTHLY ACTIVITY FOR FEBRUARY 2023

SAN DIEGO - March 23, 2023 - LPL FinancialLLC ("LPL Financial"), a wholly owned subsidiary of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) (the "Company"), today released its monthly activity report for February 2023.

Total advisory and brokerage assets at the end of February were $1.15 trillion, a decrease of $17.1 billion, or 1.5%, compared to the end of January 2023.

Total net new assets for February were $5.2 billion, translating to a 5.4% annualized growth rate. Total net new advisory assets were $4.3 billion, translating to an 8.4% annualized growth rate.

Total client cash balances at the end of February were $56.2 billion, a decrease of $3.5 billion compared to the end of January 2023. Net buying in February was $12.4 billion, a new monthly high.

Given the industry events of the past couple weeks, we are providing an update to certain metrics - As of March 22nd, total client cash balances were down slightly from February, while net buying activity remained elevated.

(End of period $ in billions, unless noted)

Advisory and Brokerage Assets

Advisory assets

Brokerage assets

Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets

Total Net New Assets

Net new advisory assets

Net new brokerage assets

Total Net New Assets

Organic Net New Assets

Net new organic advisory assets

Net new organic brokerage assets

Total Organic Net New Assets

Net brokerage to advisory conversions

Client Cash Balances

Insured cash account sweep

Deposit cash account sweep

Total Bank Sweep

Money market sweep

Total Client Cash Sweep Held by Third Parties Client cash account

Total Client Cash Balances

February

January

Change

February

Change

2023

2023

M/M

2022

Y/Y

606.1

615.2

(1.5%)

612.9

(1.1%)

541.7

549.7

(1.5%)

531.9

1.8%

1,147.8

1,164.9

(1.5%)

1,144.8

0.3%

4.3

4.0

n/m

5.4

n/m

1.0

4.6

n/m

(0.2)

n/m

5.2

8.6

n/m

5.2

n/m

4.3

3.1

n/m

5.4

n/m

1.0

2.2

n/m

(0.2)

n/m

5.2

5.4

n/m

5.2

n/m

0.8

0.6

n/m

0.9

n/m

40.7

43.5

(6.4%)

29.9

36.1%

10.3

10.8

(4.6%)

10.5

(1.9%)

51.0

54.3

(6.1%)

40.4

26.2%

2.8

2.9

(3.4%)

18.4

(84.8%)

53.8

57.2

(5.9%)

58.8

(8.5%)

2.4

2.5

(4.0%)

1.7

41.2%

56.2

59.7

(5.9%)

60.4

(7.0%)

Net buy (sell) activity

12.4

11.1

n/m

4.0

n/m

Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding.

Market Drivers

S&P 500 Index (end of period)

3,970

4,077

(2.6%)

4,374

(9.2%)

Russell 2000 Index (end of period)

1,897

1,932

(1.8%)

2,048

(7.4%)

Fed Funds daily effective rate (average bps)

457

433

5.5%

8

n/m

For additional information regarding these and other LPL Financial business metrics, please refer to the Company's most recent earnings announcement, which is available in the quarterly resultssection of investor.lpl.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations investor.relations@lplfinancial.com(617) 897-4574

Media Relations media.relations@lplfinancial.com(980) 321-1232

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve , serving more than 21,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,100 enterprises and at approximately 500 registered investment advisor ("RIA") firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-mediated advice model and the belief that investors deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial advisor. We believe advisors should have the freedom to choose the business model, services and technology they need and to manage their client relationships. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

  • Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2020 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S. (based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine 1996-2022); among third-party providers of brokerage services to banks and credit unions, No. 1 in AUM Growth from Financial Institutions; No. 1 in Market Share of AUM from Financial Institutions; No. 1 in Market Share of Revenue from Financial Institutions; No. 1 in Financial Institution Market Share; No. 1 in Share of Advisors (2021-2022 Kehrer Bielan Research and Consulting Annual TPM Report). Fortune 500 as of June 2021.

LPL Financial and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, an SEC-registeredbroker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms "financial advisors" and "advisors" are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the "Investor Relations" or "Press Releases" section of our website.

Disclaimer

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 20:15:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.
04:16pLpl Financial : February 2023 Monthly Metrics
PU
04:16pLpl Financial : February 2023 Monthly Metrics Historical File
PU
04:06pLPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity For February 2023
GL
03/22Financial Advisor Joaquin Lopez Joins LPL Financial
GL
03/21LPL Financial Recognized for Technology Innovation by Bank Insurance Securities Associa..
GL
03/20Financial Advisors Ron Clark, George Brkljacic Join LPL Financial
GL
03/20Financial Advisors Ron Clark, George Brkljacic Join LPL Financial
AQ
03/20LPL Financial Holdings Inc.(NasdaqGS:LPLA) added to..
CI
03/15Advisors Lucas Mijares and Jesse Ettlin Join LPL Financial to Launch Zion Capital Wealt..
GL
03/15Advisors Lucas Mijares and Jesse Ettlin Join LPL Financial to Launch Zion Capital Wealt..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 10 066 M - -
Net income 2023 1 474 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,1x
Yield 2023 0,59%
Capitalization 16 131 M 16 131 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,60x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 6 900
Free-Float 60,5%
Chart LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 205,04 $
Average target price 271,25 $
Spread / Average Target 32,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dan Hogan Arnold President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew J. Audette Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
James S. Putnam Non-Executive Chairman
Greg Gates MD, Chief Technology & Information Officer
Judy Ricketts Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.-5.15%16 131
MORGAN STANLEY2.98%147 254
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-8.65%110 136
CHARLES SCHWAB-32.43%103 650
CITIGROUP INC.-3.36%85 080
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED1.96%41 600
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer