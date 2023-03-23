Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LPLA   US50212V1008

LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.

(LPLA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-23 pm EDT
203.88 USD   -0.57%
04:16pLpl Financial : February 2023 Monthly Metrics
PU
04:16pLpl Financial : February 2023 Monthly Metrics Historical File
PU
04:06pLPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity For February 2023
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LPL Financial : February 2023 Monthly Metrics Historical File

03/23/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. - Historical Monthly Activity Through February 2023

As of February 28, 2023

(End of period $ in billions, unless noted)

Feb 2023

Jan 2023

Dec 2022

Nov 2022

Oct 2022

Sep 2022

Aug 2022

Jul 2022

Jun 2022

May 2022

Apr 2022

Mar 2022

Feb 2022

Assets(1)

Advisory assets

606.1

615.2

583.1

599.0

569.3

542.6

580.0

593.4

558.6

591.8

586.3

624.3

612.9

Brokerage assets

541.7

549.7

527.7

536.9

517.3

495.8

524.9

530.9

506.0

528.6

509.5

538.8

531.9

Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets

1,147.8

1,164.9

1,110.8

1,135.9

1,086.6

1,038.4

1,104.8

1,124.3

1,064.6

1,120.4

1,095.8

1,163.1

1,144.8

Total Net New Assets(2)(3)

Net new advisory assets

4.3

4.0

7.4

3.6

1.6

3.8

4.2

3.0

4.1

5.1

2.2

6.0

5.4

Net new brokerage assets

1.0

4.6

4.2

2.0

2.4

1.6

5.5

1.8

6.5

19.6

(0.3)

0.3

(0.2)

Total Net New Assets

5.2

8.6

11.7

5.6

4.0

5.4

9.7

4.8

10.5

24.8

1.9

6.3

5.2

Total Organic Net New Assets(4)

Net new organic advisory assets

4.3

3.1

7.4

3.6

1.6

3.8

4.2

3.0

4.1

5.1

2.2

6.0

5.4

Net new organic brokerage assets

1.0

2.2

4.2

2.0

2.4

1.6

5.5

1.8

6.5

19.6

(0.3)

0.3

(0.2)

Total Organic Net New Assets

5.2

5.4

11.7

5.6

4.0

5.4

9.7

4.8

10.5

24.8

1.9

6.3

5.2

Net brokerage to advisory conversions(5)

0.8

0.6

0.5

0.7

0.3

0.4

0.9

0.4

0.5

0.6

0.7

0.9

0.9

Client Cash Balances

Insured cash account sweep

40.7

43.5

46.8

45.4

46.9

47.7

47.1

41.9

40.8

37.3

34.1

32.6

29.9

Deposit cash account sweep

10.3

10.8

11.5

11.5

12.2

12.7

12.4

12.3

12.3

11.0

9.2

9.4

10.5

Total Bank Sweep

51.0

54.3

58.4

56.8

59.1

60.3

59.5

54.2

53.1

48.3

43.3

42.0

40.4

Money market sweep

2.8

2.9

3.0

3.0

3.1

3.2

3.2

13.9

15.0

17.1

16.9

18.2

18.4

Total Client Cash Sweep Held by Third Parties

53.8

57.2

61.4

59.8

62.2

63.5

62.7

68.1

68.1

65.4

60.2

60.2

58.8

Client cash account

2.4

2.5

2.7

2.7

3.0

3.3

3.1

1.3

1.5

1.8

1.4

1.6

1.7

Total Client Cash Balances

56.2

59.7

64.1

62.5

65.2

66.8

65.8

69.4

69.6

67.2

61.7

61.7

60.4

Net buy (sell) activity(6)

12.4

11.1

7.9

9.4

7.7

5.2

10.0

5.1

2.0

0.2

3.1

3.5

4.0

Market Drivers

S&P 500 Index (end of period)

3,970

4,077

3,840

4,080

3,872

3,586

3,955

4,130

3,785

4,132

4,132

4,530

4,374

Russell 2000 Index (end of period)

1,897

1,932

1,761

1,887

1,847

1,665

1,844

1,885

1,708

1,864

1,864

2,070

2,048

Fed Funds daily effective rate (average bps)

457

433

409

377

308

260

233

164

119

76

33

20

8

Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding.

  1. Consists of total advisory and brokerage assets under custody at the Company's broker-dealer subsidiary, LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial").
  2. Consists of total client deposits into advisory or brokerage accounts less total client withdrawals from advisory or brokerage accounts, plus dividends, plus interest, minus advisory fees. The Company considers conversions from and to brokerage or advisory accounts as deposits and withdrawals, respectively.
  3. Total net new assets include acquired net new assets for the periods presented below:

Acquired Net New Assets

Feb 2023

Jan 2023

Dec 2022

Nov 2022

Oct 2022

Sep 2022

Aug 2022

Jul 2022

Jun 2022

May 2022

Apr 2022

Mar 2022

Feb 2022

Net new acquired advisory assets

0.0

0.9

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Net new acquired brokerage assets

0.0

2.4

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Total Acquired Net New Assets

0.0

3.2

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

(4) Organic Net New Assets from Enterprises

Feb 2023

Jan 2023

Dec 2022

Nov 2022

Oct 2022

Sep 2022

Aug 2022

Jul 2022

Jun 2022

May 2022

Apr 2022

Mar 2022

Feb 2022

Net new organic advisory assets

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.2

0.0

0.0

1.3

0.0

0.0

0.0

Net new organic brokerage assets

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.2

0.4

0.2

4.0

0.9

5.8

18.2

0.0

0.0

0.0

Total Organic Net New Assets from Enterprises

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.2

0.4

0.2

4.3

0.9

5.8

19.5

0.0

0.0

0.0

  1. Consists of existing custodied assets that converted from brokerage to advisory, less existing custodied assets that converted from advisory to brokerage.
  2. Represents the amount of securities purchased less the amount of securities sold in client accounts custodied with LPL Financial.

Disclaimer

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 20:15:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.
04:16pLpl Financial : February 2023 Monthly Metrics
PU
04:16pLpl Financial : February 2023 Monthly Metrics Historical File
PU
04:06pLPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity For February 2023
GL
03/22Financial Advisor Joaquin Lopez Joins LPL Financial
GL
03/21LPL Financial Recognized for Technology Innovation by Bank Insurance Securities Associa..
GL
03/20Financial Advisors Ron Clark, George Brkljacic Join LPL Financial
GL
03/20Financial Advisors Ron Clark, George Brkljacic Join LPL Financial
AQ
03/20LPL Financial Holdings Inc.(NasdaqGS:LPLA) added to..
CI
03/15Advisors Lucas Mijares and Jesse Ettlin Join LPL Financial to Launch Zion Capital Wealt..
GL
03/15Advisors Lucas Mijares and Jesse Ettlin Join LPL Financial to Launch Zion Capital Wealt..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 10 066 M - -
Net income 2023 1 474 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,1x
Yield 2023 0,59%
Capitalization 16 131 M 16 131 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,60x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 6 900
Free-Float 60,5%
Chart LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 205,04 $
Average target price 271,25 $
Spread / Average Target 32,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dan Hogan Arnold President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew J. Audette Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
James S. Putnam Non-Executive Chairman
Greg Gates MD, Chief Technology & Information Officer
Judy Ricketts Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.-5.15%16 131
MORGAN STANLEY2.98%147 254
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-8.65%110 136
CHARLES SCHWAB-32.43%103 650
CITIGROUP INC.-3.36%85 080
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED1.96%41 600
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer