LPL Financial : February 2023 Monthly Metrics Historical File
03/23/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. - Historical Monthly Activity Through February 2023
As of February 28, 2023
(End of period $ in billions, unless noted)
Feb 2023
Jan 2023
Dec 2022
Nov 2022
Oct 2022
Sep 2022
Aug 2022
Jul 2022
Jun 2022
May 2022
Apr 2022
Mar 2022
Feb 2022
Assets(1)
Advisory assets
606.1
615.2
583.1
599.0
569.3
542.6
580.0
593.4
558.6
591.8
586.3
624.3
612.9
Brokerage assets
541.7
549.7
527.7
536.9
517.3
495.8
524.9
530.9
506.0
528.6
509.5
538.8
531.9
Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets
1,147.8
1,164.9
1,110.8
1,135.9
1,086.6
1,038.4
1,104.8
1,124.3
1,064.6
1,120.4
1,095.8
1,163.1
1,144.8
Total Net New Assets(2)(3)
Net new advisory assets
4.3
4.0
7.4
3.6
1.6
3.8
4.2
3.0
4.1
5.1
2.2
6.0
5.4
Net new brokerage assets
1.0
4.6
4.2
2.0
2.4
1.6
5.5
1.8
6.5
19.6
(0.3)
0.3
(0.2)
Total Net New Assets
5.2
8.6
11.7
5.6
4.0
5.4
9.7
4.8
10.5
24.8
1.9
6.3
5.2
Total Organic Net New Assets(4)
Net new organic advisory assets
4.3
3.1
7.4
3.6
1.6
3.8
4.2
3.0
4.1
5.1
2.2
6.0
5.4
Net new organic brokerage assets
1.0
2.2
4.2
2.0
2.4
1.6
5.5
1.8
6.5
19.6
(0.3)
0.3
(0.2)
Total Organic Net New Assets
5.2
5.4
11.7
5.6
4.0
5.4
9.7
4.8
10.5
24.8
1.9
6.3
5.2
Net brokerage to advisory conversions(5)
0.8
0.6
0.5
0.7
0.3
0.4
0.9
0.4
0.5
0.6
0.7
0.9
0.9
Client Cash Balances
Insured cash account sweep
40.7
43.5
46.8
45.4
46.9
47.7
47.1
41.9
40.8
37.3
34.1
32.6
29.9
Deposit cash account sweep
10.3
10.8
11.5
11.5
12.2
12.7
12.4
12.3
12.3
11.0
9.2
9.4
10.5
Total Bank Sweep
51.0
54.3
58.4
56.8
59.1
60.3
59.5
54.2
53.1
48.3
43.3
42.0
40.4
Money market sweep
2.8
2.9
3.0
3.0
3.1
3.2
3.2
13.9
15.0
17.1
16.9
18.2
18.4
Total Client Cash Sweep Held by Third Parties
53.8
57.2
61.4
59.8
62.2
63.5
62.7
68.1
68.1
65.4
60.2
60.2
58.8
Client cash account
2.4
2.5
2.7
2.7
3.0
3.3
3.1
1.3
1.5
1.8
1.4
1.6
1.7
Total Client Cash Balances
56.2
59.7
64.1
62.5
65.2
66.8
65.8
69.4
69.6
67.2
61.7
61.7
60.4
Net buy (sell) activity(6)
12.4
11.1
7.9
9.4
7.7
5.2
10.0
5.1
2.0
0.2
3.1
3.5
4.0
Market Drivers
S&P 500 Index (end of period)
3,970
4,077
3,840
4,080
3,872
3,586
3,955
4,130
3,785
4,132
4,132
4,530
4,374
Russell 2000 Index (end of period)
1,897
1,932
1,761
1,887
1,847
1,665
1,844
1,885
1,708
1,864
1,864
2,070
2,048
Fed Funds daily effective rate (average bps)
457
433
409
377
308
260
233
164
119
76
33
20
8
Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding.
Consists of total advisory and brokerage assets under custody at the Company's broker-dealer subsidiary, LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial").
Consists of total client deposits into advisory or brokerage accounts less total client withdrawals from advisory or brokerage accounts, plus dividends, plus interest, minus advisory fees. The Company considers conversions from and to brokerage or advisory accounts as deposits and withdrawals, respectively.
Total net new assets include acquired net new assets for the periods presented below:
Acquired Net New Assets
Feb 2023
Jan 2023
Dec 2022
Nov 2022
Oct 2022
Sep 2022
Aug 2022
Jul 2022
Jun 2022
May 2022
Apr 2022
Mar 2022
Feb 2022
Net new acquired advisory assets
0.0
0.9
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Net new acquired brokerage assets
0.0
2.4
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Total Acquired Net New Assets
0.0
3.2
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
(4) Organic Net New Assets from Enterprises
Feb 2023
Jan 2023
Dec 2022
Nov 2022
Oct 2022
Sep 2022
Aug 2022
Jul 2022
Jun 2022
May 2022
Apr 2022
Mar 2022
Feb 2022
Net new organic advisory assets
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.2
0.0
0.0
1.3
0.0
0.0
0.0
Net new organic brokerage assets
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.2
0.4
0.2
4.0
0.9
5.8
18.2
0.0
0.0
0.0
Total Organic Net New Assets from Enterprises
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.2
0.4
0.2
4.3
0.9
5.8
19.5
0.0
0.0
0.0
Consists of existing custodied assets that converted from brokerage to advisory, less existing custodied assets that converted from advisory to brokerage.
Represents the amount of securities purchased less the amount of securities sold in client accounts custodied with LPL Financial.
