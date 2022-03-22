LPL Financial : Floe Financial Returns to LPL

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - March 22, 2022 -LPL Financial LLC announced today that Floe Financial Partners has returned to LPL Financial's broker-dealer, corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) and custodial platforms. The Floe team reported having served approximately $345 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*. They join from Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network.

Since 1987, Floe Financial Partners has provided wealth management and financial planning to individuals, families, charities and corporations. With a focus on personalization for each client, the team is experienced in providing independent financial management and advice in investment planning, risk management, retirement planning, college funding and estate conservation. Operating out of Pasadena, Calif., financial advisors Robert Floe and Marjan Neyestani Khazra have a combined 65+ years of industry experience. They are joined by Directors Chase Edwards and Anthony Minero, along with support staff Leslie Salazar, Victoria Ditmer, Samuel Kempner and Nicolas Saltz.

As part of their efforts to connect and personalize their services, the group frequently brings their clients together for events. With a passion for theater, opera and classical music, Floe often performs songs during these special occasions, showcasing the team's commitment to fostering both professional and personal relationships with clients.

As they began looking for a partner who shared their commitment to providing differentiated experiences for clients, Floe Financial Partners interviewed 18 firms before returning home to LPL Financial. "What resonated with us was seeing how much LPL has evolved over the years, as well as their commitment to investing back into the business. LPL is planning for the future with such innovative technology and digital capabilities," Floe said. "The relationships we've built with our clients span years - some even decades - so it was important to align with a firm that will support them, both now and for generations to come. Our team is excited to take advantage of LPL's integrated technology, including new types of reporting and enhanced portfolio management services, designed to help us really differentiate our client service."

From day one, the Floe team will tap into LPL Business Solutions to help them run a more efficient practice. They are using Admin Solutions to reduce daily tasks and optimize client communication, providing their in-house support with a highly skilled LPL administrative professional. They are also utilizing Marketing Solutions to help evolve their brand, reach new prospects and nurture client relationships through customized digital campaigns. Once fully on board and settled, the team is planning to tap into M&A Solutions to help them grow quickly.

Floe is passionate about helping others become successful in the financial services industry. He plans to add junior advisors to his team, and he's also looking into conference speaking opportunities.

Scott Posner, LPL executive vice president, Business Development, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Floe Financial Partners back into the LPL community. What really stands out about this group is how dedicated they are to giving back to the community-from volunteerism to charitable donations-and providing clients with a one of a kind service. We're honored that Robert, Marjan and team recognized our capabilities, including our marketing and admin solutions, and chose us to help them continue building their practice. We look forward to a long and successful relationship with Floe Financial Partners."

Advisors, find an LPL business development representative near you.

LPL Financial (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve,** supporting nearly 20,000 financial advisors, and approximately 800 institution-based investment programs and 500 independent RIA firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

**Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2020 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine 1996-2021); No. 1 provider of third-party brokerage services to banks and credit unions (2020-2021 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report); Fortune 500 Company as of June 2021. LPL and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from the year 2021

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms "financial advisors" and "advisors" are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the "Investor Relations" or "Press Releases" section of our website.

Floe Financial Partners and LPL Financial are separate entities.