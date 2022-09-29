Advanced search
    LPLA   US50212V1008

LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.

(LPLA)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-28 pm EDT
222.25 USD   +1.71%
09:01aLPL Financial Launches New Bookkeeping Services
AQ
09/28Financial Advisor Marianela Silva Joins LPL Financial
GL
09/28Financial Advisor Marianela Silva Joins LPL Financial
AQ
LPL Financial Launches New Bookkeeping Services

09/29/2022 | 09:03am EDT
Advisors can streamline business decisions and receive accurate and timely financial reports from a dedicated bookkeeper

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC today announced that the firm’s advisors can now access Bookkeeping Services. LPL’s newest offering is designed to provide a high level of support by pairing an advisor with an industry-trained bookkeeper who understands their unique business needs.

“Up-to-date financials and accurate books are essential to making confident business decisions,” said Aneri Jambusaria, executive vice president, LPL Services Group. “We recognize the complexity of our advisors’ work and the time commitment required to maintain books with precision. Our new service is designed to save advisors time with accurate reporting conducted by a bookkeeper who is well versed in LPL and wealth management best practices.”

LPL’s Bookkeeping Services operates as an extension of the advisor’s practice, providing dedicated support to record and categorize financial data and utilize the advisor’s commission statements to provide up-to-date reporting. The service begins with onboarding, during which time processes are established to set the stage for long-term success.

“Whether needing to build financial reporting for the first time, transitioning bookkeeping responsibilities, or seeking inorganic business growth, we believe that LPL affiliated advisors at all stages of business can benefit from this service,” said Jambusaria.

Bookkeeping Services is the latest service from LPL, focused on enabling advisors to deliver great financial advice and run a thriving business. The launch of Bookkeeping Services follows the introduction of Paraplanning Services and the Private Client Services Network earlier this year.

Bookkeeping Services is now available to all LPL advisors and waived onboarding fee will be provided for a limited time.

About LPL Financial 
LPL Financial (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve,* supporting nearly 21,000 financial advisors, and approximately 1,100 institution-based investment programs and approximately 500 independent RIA firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

*Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2020 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S. (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine 1996-2022); among third-party providers of brokerage services to banks and credit unions, No. 1 in AUM Growth from Financial Institutions; No. 1 in Market Share of AUM from Financial Institutions; No. 1 in Market Share of Revenue from Financial Institutions; No. 1 on Financial Institution Market Share; No. 1 on Share of Advisors (2021-2022 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report). Fortune 500 as of June 2021.

LPL and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.
  
Media Contact: 
Media.relations@lplfinancial.com  
(805) 640-5391


