LPL Financial Launches Private Client Services Network

The New Program Creates a Full-Service Offering for Advisors to Serve the Affluent Market

CHICAGO, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq: LPLA) today introduced the LPL Private Client Services Network, a new program offering LPL-affiliated advisors access to a carefully curated register of companies who can provide help to serve the sophisticated and complex needs of their high-net-worth clients. The new offering was introduced to advisors attending LPL’s annual Private Wealth Symposium taking place at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business from June 13 to 15.



Advisors using LPL’s Private Client offering will now be able to access vetted reputable companies to provide a personalized, full-service option to their clients. Access to the network can help with the sale of small and mid-sized businesses; hedging and monetizing concentrated stock positions; high-end property and casualty insurance; specialized tax services; and specialty lending.

“The new program is a distinguishing addition to our Private Client offering, creating a full-service option for advisors serving or seeking to serve affluent clients. With LPL’s Private Client Services Network, advisors have access to vetted providers, enabling a concierge-like experience that can help advisors grow value and deepen relationships with clients,” said Patrick J. Herrington, CFP®, CEP®, vice president, LPL Private Client.

From 2016 to 2021, LPL’s Private Client offering has enabled a more than 200% growth of assets associated with high-net-worth households, defined as households with greater than $5M in assets invested with their LPL advisor.

Advisors specializing in serving high-net-worth clients were invited to LPL’s Private Wealth Symposium, a two-and-a-half-day invitation-only event designed to provide attendees with valuable insights into the high-net-worth marketplace, and deliver technical content centered around the multidisciplinary nature of wealth management. Leaders in the financial industry and world-class academics from the esteemed University of Chicago Booth School of Business presented topics ranging from the economy to inflation to sophisticated planning techniques.

