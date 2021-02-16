Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  LPL Financial Holdings Inc.    LPLA

LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.

(LPLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LPL Financial : Managing Director Scott Seese to Take Leave of Absence

02/16/2021 | 04:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Feb. 16, 2021 -LPL Financial LLC, a leading retail investment advisory firm, registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian and independent broker-dealer, announced that Managing Director Scott Seese is taking a personal leave of absence to care for his mother as she undergoes treatment for an advanced illness. Executive Vice President Greg Gates has been named interim chief information officer.

'Nothing is more important than family and caring for a loved one, and we will be keeping Scott and his family in our thoughts and prayers,' said Dan Arnold, president and CEO, LPL Financial. 'Greg is an accomplished leader and, as someone who has been integral to the development of our technology plans and portfolio, is well positioned to take the reins of the Technology team. He has earned the respect and admiration of the management committee, as well as his teammates and peers across the firm.'

Gates joined LPL in 2018 with nearly two decades of senior-level management experience in technology strategy, including creation, development, and delivery. He's demonstrated a disciplined approach to the agile development of customer-centric technology, emphasizing ease of use, speed of delivery, and high quality. Before joining LPL, he led Product Management and Engineering teams at PayPal. Prior to that, at Bank of America, he led a number of technology organizations, culminating in leadership of Bank of America's Contact Center Technology.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial is a leader in the retail financial advice market, the nation's largest independent broker-dealer** and a leading custodian (or provider of custodial services) to RIAs. We serve independent financial advisors, professionals and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

**Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2020.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, an SEC- registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms 'financial advisors' and 'advisors' are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the 'Investor Relations' or 'Press Releases' section of our website.

Disclaimer

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. published this content on 16 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2021 21:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.
10:42aLPL FINANCIAL : Managing Director Scott Seese to Take Leave of Absence
PU
10:30aLPL FINANCIAL : Announces Managing Director Scott Seese to Take Personal Leave o..
AQ
10:30aLPL Financial Announces Managing Director Scott Seese to Take Personal Leave ..
GL
10:18aLPL FINANCIAL : January 2021 Monthly Metrics Dashboard
PU
10:06aLPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for January 2021
GL
02/11LPL Financial Launches M&A Solutions to Support Advisors' Growth Goals, Unloc..
GL
02/09LPL FINANCIAL : Morgan Stanley Adjusts LPL Financial Holdings' Price Target to $..
MT
02/08Tech Up On Earnings, Deal Activity -- Tech Roundup
DJ
02/08Energy Up With Futures As Rotation Into Sector Continues -- Energy Roundup
DJ
02/08LPL FINANCIAL : Credit Suisse Adjusts LPL Financial Holdings' PT to $133 From $1..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 815 M - -
Net income 2020 456 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 520 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 23,1x
Yield 2020 0,78%
Capitalization 10 350 M 10 350 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,04x
EV / Sales 2021 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 4 756
Free-Float 61,6%
Chart LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 139,08 $
Last Close Price 130,24 $
Spread / Highest target 55,9%
Spread / Average Target 6,79%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dan Hogan Arnold President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew J. Audette Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
James S. Putnam Non-Executive Chairman
Scott Seese Chief Information Officer & Managing Director
Judy Ricketts Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.24.97%10 350
MORGAN STANLEY8.87%134 984
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.16.16%109 898
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION9.71%109 344
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-5.20%51 172
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.12.04%39 040
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ