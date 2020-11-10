Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  LPL Financial Holdings Inc.    LPLA

LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.

(LPLA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 11/10 04:15:00 pm
87.87 USD   +2.67%
04:43pLPL FINANCIAL : October 2020 Monthly Metrics Dashboard
PU
04:43pLPL FINANCIAL : October 2020 Monthly Metrics Historical File
PU
04:07pLPL FINANCIAL : Reports Monthly Activity for October 2020
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LPL Financial : October 2020 Monthly Metrics Dashboard

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/10/2020 | 04:43pm EST

LPLA October 2020 Monthly Metrics Dashboard

(Posted November 10, 2020)

Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets ($ billions)

Total Net New Assets ($ billions)

Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets

Advisory Assets % Total

YOY

SEQ

Change Change

$732

$748

$764

$767

$737

$718

$746

$762

$792

$823

$810

$808

10%

0%

$670

49.3%

49.6%

49.9%

50.1%

50.3%

48.9%

48.6%

48.1%

48.3%

48.1%

47.8%

47.2%

47.5%

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

2019

2020

Asset Inflows minus Outflows

Dividends plus Interest minus Advisory Fees

Acquired NNA

Annualized organic growth rate(1)

9.5%

8.2%

9.1%

6.1%

7.0%

8.7%

7.4%

7.4%

5.7%

5.2%

5.5%

4.6%

4.7%

$6.5

$5.9

$5.3

$5.6

$5.4

$5.1

$3.4

$4.2

$1.5

$3.4

$3.1

$3.5

$0.5

$1.2

$1.3

$3.1

$1.1

$3.0

$2.9

$0.0

$0.5

$0.2

$0.5

$0.1

$4.8

$4.3

$0.2

$3.7

$4.1

$0.0

$0.5

$4.0

$5.0

$3.3

$2.9

$3.4

$3.2

$2.9

$2.6

$2.6

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

2019

2020

Client Cash Balances ($ billions)

Net Buy (Sell) Activity ($ billions)

Total Client Cash Balances (EOP)

Client Cash % of Total Brokerage and Advisory Assets

YOY

SEQ

Change Change

$47.8

$47.0

$46.2

$45.3

$45.1

$45.1

$46.6

$48.3 53%

4%

$31.6

$31.8

$33.7

$33.5

$34.2

7.1%

6.5%

6.2%

5.9%

5.7%

5.7%

6.0%

5.5%

4.3%

4.2%

4.4%

4.4%

4.6%

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

2019

2020

$3.3

$3.3

$3.2

$4.5

$3.9

$4.1

$3.9

$4.5

$2.9

$3.6

$2.9

$2.5

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

2019

2020

$(8.2)

(1) Calculated as current period Total Net New Assets multiplied by twelve, divided by preceding period Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets.

1

LPL Financial Member FINRA/SIPC

Disclaimer

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. published this content on 10 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2020 21:42:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.
04:43pLPL FINANCIAL : October 2020 Monthly Metrics Dashboard
PU
04:43pLPL FINANCIAL : October 2020 Monthly Metrics Historical File
PU
04:07pLPL FINANCIAL : Reports Monthly Activity for October 2020
AQ
04:06pLPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for October 2020
GL
09:01aLPL FINANCIAL : Welcomes Trivium Point Advisory
AQ
09:00aLPL Financial Welcomes Trivium Point Advisory
GL
11/10LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/04LPL FINANCIAL : Welcomes Investment Services at First Community to Its Instituti..
AQ
11/04LPL Financial Welcomes Investment Services at First Community to Its Institut..
GL
11/03LPL FINANCIAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 782 M - -
Net income 2020 453 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 583 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,3x
Yield 2020 1,18%
Capitalization 6 805 M 6 805 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,45x
EV / Sales 2021 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 4 504
Free-Float 61,6%
Chart LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 94,96 $
Last Close Price 85,84 $
Spread / Highest target 32,2%
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dan Hogan Arnold President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James S. Putnam Non-Executive Chairman
Judy Ricketts Executive Vice President-Operations
Matthew J. Audette Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Scott Seese Chief Information Officer & Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.-6.95%6 805
MORGAN STANLEY9.59%101 351
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-5.47%84 324
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-6.52%77 110
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED17.59%54 004
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.55.95%45 582
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group