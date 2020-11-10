LPL Financial : October 2020 Monthly Metrics Dashboard
LPLA October 2020 Monthly Metrics Dashboard
(Posted November 10, 2020)
Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets ($ billions)
Total Net New Assets ($ billions)
Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets
Advisory Assets % Total
YOY
SEQ
Change Change
$732
$748
$764
$767
$737
$718
$746
$762
$792
$823
$810
$808
10%
0%
$670
49.3%
49.6%
49.9%
50.1%
50.3%
48.9%
48.6%
48.1%
48.3%
48.1%
47.8%
47.2%
47.5%
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
2019
2020
Asset Inflows minus Outflows
Dividends plus Interest minus Advisory Fees
Acquired NNA
Annualized organic growth rate
(1)
9.5%
8.2%
9.1%
6.1%
7.0%
8.7%
7.4%
7.4%
5.7%
5.2%
5.5%
4.6%
4.7%
$6.5
$5.9
$5.3
$5.6
$5.4
$5.1
$3.4
$4.2
$1.5
$3.4
$3.1
$3.5
$0.5
$1.2
$1.3
$3.1
$1.1
$3.0
$2.9
$0.0
$0.5
$0.2
$0.5
$0.1
$4.8
$4.3
$0.2
$3.7
$4.1
$0.0
$0.5
$4.0
$5.0
$3.3
$2.9
$3.4
$3.2
$2.9
$2.6
$2.6
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
2019
2020
Client Cash Balances ($ billions)
Net Buy (Sell) Activity ($ billions)
Total Client Cash Balances (EOP)
Client Cash % of Total Brokerage and Advisory Assets
YOY
SEQ
Change Change
$47.8
$47.0
$46.2
$45.3
$45.1
$45.1
$46.6
$48.3
53%
4%
$31.6
$31.8
$33.7
$33.5
$34.2
7.1%
6.5%
6.2%
5.9%
5.7%
5.7%
6.0%
5.5%
4.3%
4.2%
4.4%
4.4%
4.6%
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
2019
2020
$3.3
$3.3
$3.2
$4.5
$3.9
$4.1
$3.9
$4.5
$2.9
$3.6
$2.9
$2.5
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
2019
2020
$(8.2)
(1) Calculated as current period Total Net New Assets multiplied by twelve, divided by preceding period Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets.
Sales 2020
5 782 M
-
-
Net income 2020
453 M
-
-
Net Debt 2020
1 583 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
15,3x
Yield 2020
1,18%
Capitalization
6 805 M
6 805 M
-
EV / Sales 2020
1,45x
EV / Sales 2021
1,32x
Nbr of Employees
4 504
Free-Float
61,6%
