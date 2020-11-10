LPL Financial : October 2020 Monthly Metrics Historical File

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. - Historical Monthly Activity Through October 2020

As of October 31, 2020

(End of Period $ in billions, unless noted)

*Note: the Company's October 2020 results included $1.5 billion of total advisory and brokerage assets from the acquisition of Lucia Securities, LLC, of which $0.9 billion were advisory assets and $0.6 billion were brokerage assets. Excluding those assets, total net new assets were $5.0 billion, of which $4.8 billion were net new advisory assets and $0.2 billion were net new brokerage assets.

Consists of total advisory assets under custody at the Company's broker-dealer subsidiary, LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial"). Results for October 2019 to November 2019 also included advisory assets serviced by investment advisor representatives of Allen & Company of Florida, LLC ("Allen & Company") that were onboarded to LPL Financial's custodied platform in November 2019.

Consists of brokerage assets serviced by advisors licensed with LPL Financial. Results for October 2019 to November 2019 also included brokerage assets serviced by advisors licensed with Allen & Company that onboarded to LPL Financial's custodied platform in November 2019.

Consists of total client deposits into advisory accounts less total client withdrawals from advisory accounts. The Company considers conversions from and to brokerage accounts as deposits and withdrawals, respectively, but does not consider dividends and interest as client deposits, or advisory fees as client withdrawals, in calculating this amount.

Consists of total client deposits into brokerage accounts less total client withdrawals from brokerage accounts. The Company considers conversions from and to advisory accounts as deposits and withdrawals, respectively, but does not consider dividends and interest as client deposits in calculating this amount.

Consists of total dividends and interest deposited into advisory accounts less total advisory fees withdrawn from advisory accounts.

Consists of total dividends and interest deposited into brokerage accounts.

Consists of Advisory Asset Inflows minus Outflows (FN 3) plus Advisory Dividends plus Interest minus Advisory Fees (FN 5).

Consists of Brokerage Asset Inflows minus Outflows (FN 4) plus Brokerage Dividends plus Interest (FN 6).

Consists of existing custodied assets that converted from brokerage to advisory, less existing custodied assets that converted from advisory to brokerage.