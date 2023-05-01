LPL Financial : Q1 2023 Earnings Transcript

Dan Hogan Arnold LPL Financial Holdings Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Dan Hogan Arnold - LPL Financial Holdings Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Thank you, Latania, and thanks to everyone for joining our call today. Over the past quarter, our advisors continue to help their clients navigate through market volatility and macroeconomic uncertainty. In doing so, they reinforce the value of their advice and collectively helped millions of Americans continue to pursue their financial goals and aspirations. We thank them for the important work and remain focused on our mission taking care of our advisors, they can take care of their clients.
Now as we look at the marketplace, we continue to experience the growing appeal of our model due to the combination of our robust and feature-rich platform, stability and scale of our industry-leading model and capacity and commitment to invest. As a result, we continue to make solid progress toward our vision of becoming the leader across the advisor-mediated market.
In that spirit, we will continue to focus on helping advisors and enterprises, solve challenges and capitalize on opportunities better than anyone else and thereby serving as the most appealing player in the industry. With respect to our performance, we delivered another quarter of solid results, also continuing to make progress on the execution of our strategic plan. I'll review both of these areas, starting with our first quarter business results.
In the quarter, total assets increased to $1.2 trillion as continued solid organic growth was complemented by higher equity margins. With respect to organic growth, first quarter organic net new assets were $21 billion, representing 7.5% annualized growth. This contributed to organic net new assets over the past 12 months of $99 billion, representing approximately a 9% organic growth rate. Recruited assets were $13 billion in Q1, bringing our total for the trailing 12 months to $85 billion.
These results were driven by the ongoing enhancements to our model and our expanded addressable market. Looking at same-store sales, our advisors remain focused in serving their clients and delivering a differentiated experience. As a result, our advisors are both winning new clients and expanding wallet share with existing clients. A combination that drove a sequential improvement in same-store sales in Q1. This increase occurred across all of our affiliation models led by solid growth in our enterprise channel.
With respect to retention, we continue to enhance the advisor experience through the delivery of new capabilities and technology as well as the evolution of our service and operations functions.
As a result, asset retention for the first quarter was approximately 99% and 98% over the last 12 months. Our first quarter business results led to solid financial outcomes of $4.49 of adjusted EPS, which is more than double our level from a year ago.
Let's now turn to the progress we made on our strategic plan. Now as a reminder, our long-term vision is to become the leader across the advisor centered marketplace, which for us is being the best at empowering advisors and enterprises to deliver great advice to their clients and to be great operators of the business.
Now, to bring this vision to life, we are providing the capabilities and solutions that help our advisors deliver personalized advice and planning experiences to their clients. And at the same time, through human-driventechnology-enabled solutions and expertise, we are supporting advisors in their efforts to be extraordinary business owners. Doing this well gives us a sustainable path to industry leadership across the advisor experience, organic growth and market share. As we look ahead, we continue to see both the growing demand for advice and increasing the appeal of receiving that advice from a financial professional, and we believe that our strategy positions us well to capitalize on these key structural trends.
Now to execute on our strategy, we organize our work around 2 primary categories, horizontal expansion, where we look to expand the ways that advisors and enterprises can affiliate such that we can compete for all 300,000 advisors in the marketplace. And vertical integration, where we focus on providing capabilities to solve for a broader spectrum of advisor needs and in doing so, create durable, differentiated value.
Now while our strategy has not changed, we will use the framework of horizontal expansion and vertical integration to review our strategic agenda. This structure is an evolution of our strategic plays framework, and you can see how the strategic plays map to this new orientation within our investor presentation.
With that as context, let's start with our efforts around horizontal expansion. This work involves meeting advisors and enterprises where they are in the evolution of the business by creating flexibility in our affiliation models, so they can design the perfect practice for themselves and clients. As a result, this component of our strategy helps contribute to solid growth in our traditional markets, while also expanding our addressable market through our new affiliation models.
Our recruiting in traditional markets continue to be a significant source of growth reaching a new first quarter high of approximately $9 billion in assets. In the quarter, we continued to increase our win rates and expand the depth and breadth of our pipeline despite advisor movement in the industry remaining at lower levels.
With respect to our new affiliation models, strategic wealth, employee and our enhanced RIA offering, we delivered our strongest quarter to date, recruiting roughly $3 billion in assets in Q1. In each of these models, we continue to realize growing demand and expanding pipelines, which position them for increased contribution to our organic growth. Looking ahead, we expect to carry this recruiting momentum into Q2 for both our traditional markets and our new affiliation models. And with respect to large enterprises, today, we announced that BMO will onboard the Wealth Management business of Bank of the West to our Enterprise platform.
In addition, we continue to prepare to onboard Commerce. Collectively, these 2 deals will add approximately $11 billion of brokerage and advisory assets in the second half of the year. Looking ahead, we continue to build our pipeline as demand for our model grows. Now in Q1, we also continued to have success in our traditional bank and credit union space, adding approximately $1 billion of recruited assets in this channel.
Now shifting to our vertical integration efforts. Here, we are focused on delivering value-added capabilities, services and technology that extend across an advisor's end-to-end business, all for the purpose of helping them differentiate and win in the marketplace and run thriving business. Now core to this part of our strategy is helping advisors deliver their differentiated wisdom, insight and advice wrapped in an easily accessible and highly personalized experience for the client. In that spirit, this quarter, we continued to enhance our advisor's value proposition for their clients by introducing new account aggregation capabilities to help advisors consider their clients' holistic financial picture, by enriching the end client digital portal through the expansion of customizable self-service capabilities and by evolving our research offerings to include increased market commentary, delivered how and where it works best for the advisor.
Now in a separate play within our vertical integration strategy, we continue to expand and enhance our services portfolio and are encouraged by the evolving appeal of our value proposition and the seasoning of this business.
As a result of solid demand in Q1, the number of advisors utilizing our service group continued to increase, and we ended the quarter at over 3,300 active users, up roughly 30% year-over-year. Now as we work with advisors to increase the utilization of existing services, we're also continuing to create new services such as our partial book sales solution, where we provide the flexibility for advisors to sell us their smaller accounts with clients that don't necessarily fit their practice, thus creating more capacity for them to focus on managing and growing their business more robustly. This service has been received well, and we are seeing solid early momentum, and a growing pipeline of demand. Now at the same time, we're seeing good success with our set of services that help solve the industry-wide challenge of up to 1/3 of advisors retiring over the next decade.
In that spirit, over the past year, we've facilitated approximately 150 acquisitions among advisors through our M&A solutions program. And since launching our liquidity and succession capability in Q4, we have completed more than 10 of these deals with LPL advisors and have growing interest, both inside and outside of the LPL ecosystem.
In summary, in the first quarter, we continued to invest in the value proposition for advisors and their clients while driving growth and increasing our market leadership. As we look ahead, we remain focused on executing our strategy to help our advisors further differentiate and win in the marketplace and as a result, drive long-term shareholder value.
With that, I'll turn the call over to Matt.
Matthew Jon Audette - LPL Financial Holdings Inc. - CFO & Head of Business Operations
All right. Thank you, Dan. And I'm glad to speak with everyone on today's call. As we move into 2023, we remain focused on serving our advisors, growing our business and delivering shareholder value.
Against the backdrop of market uncertainty, our business performed well as we continue to execute on our strategic priorities. In recent years, we've invested in capabilities, technology and service to enhance the experience of advisors, enterprises and their clients. At the same time, we've
maintained a strong balance sheet with significant corporate liquidity and low leverage, positioning us to support our advisors and clients in a range of macro environments.
This is most recently recognized by S&P, who upgraded our credit rating earlier this month, establishing us as an investment-grade credit with both our rating agencies. By leveraging the investments in our platform and our financial strength, we continue to grow assets organically in both our traditional and new markets, closed 2 strategic acquisitions, continued our momentum with our liquidity and succession capability and are preparing to onboard Commerce Bank and Bank of the West in the second half of the year. We accomplished all of this while continuing to invest in our industry-leading value proposition and delivering record adjusted earnings per share. So as we look ahead, we continue to be excited by the opportunities we have to help our advisors differentiate and win in the marketplace.
Now let's turn to our first quarter business results. Total advisory and brokerage assets were $1.2 trillion, up 6% from Q4 as continued organic growth was complemented by higher equity markets. Total organic net new assets were $21 billion or a 7.5% annualized growth rate. Our Q1 recruited assets were $13 billion, which prior to large enterprises was a record first quarter of the year. This included $3 billion of recruited assets from our new affiliation models, the largest contribution since their launch a few years ago.
Looking ahead to Q2, our momentum continues across our traditional independent and new models, and we are on pace to deliver another strong quarter of recruiting.
As for our Q1 financial results, the combination of organic growth, rising interest rates and expense discipline led to adjusted EPS of $4.49, the highest in our history.
Looking at our top line growth, gross profit reached a new high of $1.02 billion, up $48 million or 5% sequentially. As for the components, commission and advisory fees net of payout were $215 million, up $43 million from Q4, primarily driven by higher advisory fees and a seasonally lower production.
In Q1, our payout rate was 86.2%, down about 220 basis points from Q4, largely due to the seasonal reset of the production bonus at the beginning of the year as well as a nonrecurring benefit of approximately 50 basis points realized during the quarter. Looking ahead to Q2, we anticipate our payout rate will increase to approximately 87.5% primarily driven by the typical seasonal build in the production bonus. With respect to client cash revenue, it was $439 million, flat to Q4 as the impact of higher short-term interest rates was offset by a sequential decline in balances. Looking at overall client cash balances, they ended the quarter at $55 billion, down $10 billion, driven by record net buying of $37 million. Within our ICA portfolio, we added $3 billion of new fixed rate contracts, bringing our fixed rate balances to roughly 55% of the ICA portfolio, within our target range of 50% to 75%.
Our ICA yield averaged 320 basis points in the quarter, up 29 basis points from Q4, primarily due to the increases in short-term rates. As for Q2, based on where interest rates are today and what we've seen with client cash balances so far in April, we expect our ICA yield to remain unchanged at approximately 320 basis points, as the full quarter benefit of the Q1 rate hikes is offset by the mix impact of lower floating rate balances.
As for service fee revenue, it was $119 million in Q1, down $1 million from Q4, primarily driven by lower conference revenues, offset by seasonal increases in IRA fees. Looking ahead to Q2, we expect service and fee revenue to be roughly flat sequentially.
Moving on to Q1 transaction revenue. It was $49 million, up $2 million sequentially as trading volume increased slightly. Looking ahead to Q2, we expect a seasonal decline of a couple million dollars.
Now let's turn to expenses, starting with core G&A. It was $326 million in Q1. For the full year 2023, we continue to we continue to anticipate core G&A to be in a range of $1.335 billion to $1.37 billion. As a reminder, this year, we are opportunistically accelerating our investments to support our core business growth, expand our addressable markets and scale our new services. We have also sequenced our spending plans to build gradually through the year, which positions us to be flexible and dynamic depending on how our growth opportunities and the macro evolve from here. To give you a sense of the near-term timing of the spend, in Q2, we expect core G&A to be in a range of $330 million to $340 million.
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. published this content on 01 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2023 14:26:09 UTC.