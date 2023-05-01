LPL Financial : Q1 2023 Earnings Transcript

APRIL 27, 2023 / 9:00PM, LPLA.OQ - Q1 2023 LPL Financial Holdings Inc Earnings Call

Now as we look at the marketplace, we continue to experience the growing appeal of our model due to the combination of our robust and feature-rich platform, stability and scale of our industry-leading model and capacity and commitment to invest. As a result, we continue to make solid progress toward our vision of becoming the leader across the advisor-mediated market.

In that spirit, we will continue to focus on helping advisors and enterprises, solve challenges and capitalize on opportunities better than anyone else and thereby serving as the most appealing player in the industry. With respect to our performance, we delivered another quarter of solid results, also continuing to make progress on the execution of our strategic plan. I'll review both of these areas, starting with our first quarter business results.

In the quarter, total assets increased to $1.2 trillion as continued solid organic growth was complemented by higher equity margins. With respect to organic growth, first quarter organic net new assets were $21 billion, representing 7.5% annualized growth. This contributed to organic net new assets over the past 12 months of $99 billion, representing approximately a 9% organic growth rate. Recruited assets were $13 billion in Q1, bringing our total for the trailing 12 months to $85 billion.

These results were driven by the ongoing enhancements to our model and our expanded addressable market. Looking at same-store sales, our advisors remain focused in serving their clients and delivering a differentiated experience. As a result, our advisors are both winning new clients and expanding wallet share with existing clients. A combination that drove a sequential improvement in same-store sales in Q1. This increase occurred across all of our affiliation models led by solid growth in our enterprise channel.

With respect to retention, we continue to enhance the advisor experience through the delivery of new capabilities and technology as well as the evolution of our service and operations functions.

As a result, asset retention for the first quarter was approximately 99% and 98% over the last 12 months. Our first quarter business results led to solid financial outcomes of $4.49 of adjusted EPS, which is more than double our level from a year ago.

Let's now turn to the progress we made on our strategic plan. Now as a reminder, our long-term vision is to become the leader across the advisor centered marketplace, which for us is being the best at empowering advisors and enterprises to deliver great advice to their clients and to be great operators of the business.

Now, to bring this vision to life, we are providing the capabilities and solutions that help our advisors deliver personalized advice and planning experiences to their clients. And at the same time, through human-driventechnology-enabled solutions and expertise, we are supporting advisors in their efforts to be extraordinary business owners. Doing this well gives us a sustainable path to industry leadership across the advisor experience, organic growth and market share. As we look ahead, we continue to see both the growing demand for advice and increasing the appeal of receiving that advice from a financial professional, and we believe that our strategy positions us well to capitalize on these key structural trends.

Now to execute on our strategy, we organize our work around 2 primary categories, horizontal expansion, where we look to expand the ways that advisors and enterprises can affiliate such that we can compete for all 300,000 advisors in the marketplace. And vertical integration, where we focus on providing capabilities to solve for a broader spectrum of advisor needs and in doing so, create durable, differentiated value.

Now while our strategy has not changed, we will use the framework of horizontal expansion and vertical integration to review our strategic agenda. This structure is an evolution of our strategic plays framework, and you can see how the strategic plays map to this new orientation within our investor presentation.

With that as context, let's start with our efforts around horizontal expansion. This work involves meeting advisors and enterprises where they are in the evolution of the business by creating flexibility in our affiliation models, so they can design the perfect practice for themselves and clients. As a result, this component of our strategy helps contribute to solid growth in our traditional markets, while also expanding our addressable market through our new affiliation models.

