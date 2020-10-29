LPL Financial : Q3 2020 Historical Information

Commission and advisory fees Production based payout
Commission and advisory fees, net of payout Client cash
Other asset-based Transaction and fee Interest income and other, net
Total net commission and advisory fees and attachment revenue
Brokerage, clearing, and exchange expense
Gross Profit*
G&A Expense
Core G&A*
Regulatory charges
Promotional
Employee share-based comp.
Total G&A
EBITDA*
Depreciation and amortization
Amortization of intangible assets
Non-operating interest expense
Loss on extinguishment of debt and other
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
NET INCOME
Earnings per share, diluted Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets
Q3 2020
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Q4 2019
Q3 2019
Q2 2019
Q1 2019
Q4 2018
Q3 2018
$
180,357
$
159,512
$
228,391
$
193,980
$
194,342
$
203,531
$
190,999
$
199,468
$
193,545
292,286
267,941
275,053
282,940
280,651
275,604
270,360
270,455
293,330
586,941
523,370
579,027
533,259
514,363
481,309
453,938
474,102
458,087
1,059,584
950,823
1,082,471
1,010,179
989,356
960,444
915,297
944,025
944,962
(917,831)
(819,953)
(920,835)
(876,654)
(857,384)
(831,178)
(777,889)
(818,382)
(817,211)
141,753
130,870
161,636
133,525
131,972
129,266
137,408
125,643
127,751
108,705
116,266
151,398
155,322
162,517
161,815
173,139
147,774
127,174
144,846
130,801
134,108
133,603
129,623
126,736
123,224
117,907
121,721
119,747
119,478
137,096
118,291
121,222
118,335
122,480
119,254
118,941
8,484
9,397
8,364
13,323
13,556
15,583
15,730
13,154
13,460
523,535
506,812
592,602
554,064
558,890
551,735
571,981
523,732
509,047
(17,834)
(18,565)
(17,024)
(15,927)
(16,380)
(15,994)
(16,144)
(16,000)
(15,844)
505,701
488,246
575,578
538,137
542,510
535,741
555,837
507,732
493,203
227,099
222,406
223,211
230,182
215,198
210,514
212,520
216,185
209,244
8,326
6,115
6,157
7,893
7,905
8,632
7,873
9,593
7,421
57,970
44,540
57,398
51,050
61,715
41,423
51,349
45,141
52,628
7,420
8,040
8,648
7,179
7,414
7,306
7,967
5,045
6,332
300,815
281,101
295,414
296,304
292,232
267,875
279,709
275,964
275,625
204,886
207,146
280,164
241,833
250,278
267,866
276,128
231,768
217,578
27,548
26,890
26,644
25,663
24,062
22,584
23,470
21,897
22,838
16,829
16,689
16,570
16,631
16,286
16,249
16,168
15,672
15,676
25,179
26,289
29,318
31,384
31,944
33,957
32,716
31,756
31,705
-
-
-
3,156
-
-
-
-
-
135,330
137,278
207,632
164,999
177,986
195,076
203,774
162,443
147,359
31,541
35,616
51,991
38,323
46,272
48,984
48,376
42,145
40,494
$
103,789
$
101,662
$
155,641
$
126,676
$
131,714
$
146,092
$
155,398
$
120,298
$
106,865
$
1.29
$
1.27
$
1.92
$
1.53
$
1.57
$
1.71
$
1.79
$
1.36
$
1.19
80,550
80,127
81,166
82,695
83,844
85,350
86,742
88,163
89,878
$
1.44
$
1.42
$
2.06
$
1.68
$
1.71
$
1.85
$
1.93
$
1.49
$
1.32
*Notice to Investors: Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Gross profit, Core G&A and EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures by excluding or including certain items can be helpful to investors and analysts who may wish to use some or all of this information to analyze the Company's current performance, prospects and valuation. Management uses this non-GAAP information internally to evaluate operating performance and in formulating the budget for future periods. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures and metrics discussed herein are appropriate for evaluating the performance of the Company.
Gross Profit is calculated as net revenues, which were $1,460 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, less commission and advisory expenses and brokerage, clearing and exchange fees, which were $937 million and $18 million, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2020. All other expense categories, including depreciation and amortization of fixed assets and amortization of intangible assets, are considered general and administrative in nature. Because the Company's Gross Profit amounts do not include any depreciation and amortization expense, the Company considers its Gross Profit amounts to be non-GAAP financial measures that may not be comparable to those of others in its industry. Management believes that Gross Profit can provide investors with useful insight into the Company's core operating performance before indirect costs that are general and administrative in nature. For a calculation of Gross Profit, please see the prior page.
Core G&A consists of total operating expenses, excluding the following expenses: commission and advisory, regulatory charges, promotional, employee share-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, amortization of intangible assets, and brokerage, clearing and exchange. Management presents Core G&A because it believes Core G&A reflects the corporate operating expense categories over which management can generally exercise a measure of control, compared with expense items over which management either cannot exercise control, such as commission and advisory expenses, or which management views as promotional expense necessary to support advisor growth and retention including conferences and transition assistance. Core G&A is not a measure of the Company's total operating expenses as calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of Core G&A to the Company's total operating expenses, please see below.
EBITDA is defined as net income plus interest and other expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, amortization of intangible assets and loss on extinguishment of debt. The Company presents EBITDA because management believes that it can be a useful financial metric in understanding the Company's earnings from operations. EBITDA is not a measure of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of profitability or liquidity. In addition, the Company's EBITDA can differ significantly from EBITDA calculated by other companies, depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which companies operate and capital investments. For a reconciliation of EBITDA to net income, please see the prior page.
$ in millions
Q3 2020
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Q4 2019
Q3 2019
Q2 2019
Q1 2019
Q4 2018
Q3 2018
Core G&A
$227
$222
$223
$230
$215
$211
$213
$216
$209
Regulatory charges
8
6
6
8
8
9
8
10
7
Promotional
58
45
57
51
62
41
51
45
53
Employee share-based compensation
7
8
9
7
7
7
8
5
6
Total G&A
301
281
295
296
292
268
280
276
276
Commissions and advisory
937
860
871
894
857
838
800
793
822
Depreciation & amortization
28
27
27
26
24
23
23
22
23
Amortization of intangible assets
17
17
17
17
16
16
16
16
16
Brokerage, clearing and exchange
18
19
17
16
16
16
16
16
16
Total operating expense
$1,300
$1,203
$1,226
$1,248
$1,205
$1,161
$1,135
$1,123
$1,152
Q3 2020
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Q4 2019
Q3 2019
Q2 2019
Q1 2019
Q4 2018
Q3 2018
Production based payout
$917,831
$819,953
$920,835
$876,654
$857,384
$831,178
$777,889
$818,382
$817,211
Advisor deferred compensaton expense
18,935
39,894
(50,040)
17,177
(749)
6,844
21,809
(25,072)
4,739
Commission and advisory expense
$936,766
$859,847
$870,795
$893,831
$856,635
$838,022
$799,698
$793,310
$821,950
Q3 2020
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Q4 2019
Q3 2019
Q2 2019
Q1 2019
Q4 2018
Q3 2018
Interest income, net of interest expense
$6,623
$6,540
$9,542
$10,966
$11,531
$11,690
$12,321
$11,784
$10,512
Plus: Other Revenue
20,796
42,751
(51,218)
19,534
1,276
10,737
25,218
(23,702)
7,687
Less: Advisor deferred compensation expense
(18,935)
(39,894)
50,040
(17,177)
749
(6,844)
(21,809)
25,072
(4,739)
Interest income and other, net
$8,484
$9,397
$8,364
$13,323
$13,556
$15,583
$15,730
$13,154
$13,460
Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding.
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. - Historical Quarterly Activity
As of September 30, 2020
(End of Period $ in billions, unless noted)
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
2020
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
2018
2018
Assets
Advisory Assets(1)
405.9
375.3
322.3
365.8
338.0
327.3
311.9
282.0
306.1
Brokerage Assets(2)
404.4
386.4
347.6
398.6
381.3
378.7
372.1
346.0
374.9
Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets
810.4
761.7
669.9
764.4
719.3
706.0
684.0
628.1
681.0
Centrally Managed Assets(3)
59.0
54.4
46.9
52.4
47.8
45.7
42.9
38.5
40.8
Asset Inflows minus Outflows
Advisory Asset Inflows minus Outflows(4)
9.7
9.4
12.5
9.6
9.2*
6.6
4.6
5.0
5.1
Brokerage Asset Inflows minus Outflows(5)
(0.3)
1.6
0.0
(0.8)
0.6*
(2.6)
(0.7)
0.9
(0.8)
Total Asset Inflows minus Outflows
9.5
11.0
12.5
8.8
9.9*
4.0
4.0
5.9
4.4
Dividends plus Interest minus Advisory Fees
Advisory Dividends plus Interest minus Advisory Fees(6)
0.6
0.8
0.7
1.9
0.8*
0.9
0.7
1.7
0.6
Brokerage Dividends plus Interest(7)
1.0
1.2
1.2
1.8
1.2*
1.3
1.1
1.6
1.1
Total Dividends plus Interest minus Advisory Fees
1.6
2.0
1.8
3.7
2.0*
2.2
1.8
3.3
1.8
Total Net New Assets
Net New Advisory Assets(8)
10.4
10.2
13.2
11.5
10.1*
7.5
5.3
6.6
5.8
Net New Brokerage Assets(9)
0.7
2.8
1.2
1.0
1.8*
(1.3)
0.5
2.6
0.4
Total Net New Assets
11.1
13.0
14.3
12.5
11.9*
6.2
5.8
9.2
6.2
Net Brokerage to Advisory Conversions(10)
2.0
1.6
2.4
1.9
1.7
1.8
1.4
1.4
1.7
Corporate Platform Net New Advisory Assets
7.8
6.2
7.8
8.7
7.1*
5.7
4.6
6.1
6.3
Hybrid Platform Net New Advisory Assets
2.6
4.0
5.4
2.9
2.9*
1.8
0.6
0.5
(0.5)
Total Net New Advisory Assets
10.4
10.2
13.2
11.5
10.1*
7.5
5.3
6.6
5.8
Centrally Managed Net New Advisory Assets(11)
1.9
1.3
2.2
2.3
2.0*
1.3
1.1
1.6
1.8
Client Cash Balances
Insured Cash Account Balances
34.7
33.1
34.5
24.4
22.2
21.3
21.7
24.8
21.0
Deposit Cash Account Balances
8.0
7.7
8.7
5.0
4.6
4.3
4.3
5.1
3.9
Total Insured Sweep Blances
42.7
40.8
43.2
29.4
26.8
25.6
25.9
29.9
24.9
Money Market Account Cash Balances
1.5
1.6
1.8
1.9
2.6
3.5
4.8
4.9
3.3
Purchased Money Market Funds
2.3
2.8
2.8
2.4
1.8
1.0
n/a
n/a
n/a
Total Money Market Balances
3.9
4.5
4.6
4.3
4.4
4.5
4.8
4.9
3.3
Total Client Cash Balances
46.6
45.3
47.8
33.7
31.2
30.1
30.7
34.9
28.2
Net Buy (Sell) Activity(12)
9.3
12.5
0.2
9.8
9.0
9.7
12.9
2.3
9.2
Market Indices
S&P 500 (end of period)
3,363
3,100
2,585
3,231
2,977
2,942
2,834
2,507
2,914
Fed Funds Effective Rate (average bps)
9
6
123
165
220
240
240
222
192
*Note: the Company's Q3 2019 results included $2.9 billion of Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets from the acquisition of Allen & Company of Florida, LLC ("Allen & Company"), of which $1.8 billion were brokerage assets and $1.0 billion were advisory assets.
Consists of total advisory assets under custody at the Company's broker-dealer subsidiary, LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial"). Q3 2019 and Q4 2019 also included advisory assets serviced by investment advisor representatives of Allen & Company that were onboarded to LPL Financial's custodied platform in Q4 2019.
Consists of brokerage assets serviced by advisors licensed with LPL Financial. Results from Q3 2019 and Q4 2019 also included brokerage assets serviced by advisors licensed with Allen & Company that onboarded to LPL Financial's custodied platform in Q4 2019.
Represents those advisory assets in LPL Financial's Model Wealth Portfolios, Optimum Market Portfolios, Personal Wealth Portfolios and Guided Wealth Portfolios platforms.
Consists of total client deposits into advisory accounts less total client withdrawals from advisory accounts. The Company considers conversions from and to brokerage accounts as deposits and withdrawals, respectively, but does not consider dividends and interest as client deposits, or advisory fees as client withdrawals, in calculating this amount.
Consists of total client deposits into brokerage accounts less total client withdrawals from brokerage accounts. The Company considers conversions from and to advisory accounts as deposits and withdrawals, respectively, but does not consider dividends and interest as client deposits in calculating this amount.
Consists of total dividends and interest deposited into advisory accounts less total advisory fees withdrawn from advisory accounts.
Consists of total dividends and interest deposited into brokerage accounts.
Consists of Advisory Asset Inflows minus Outflows (FN 4) plus Advisory Dividends plus Interest minus Advisory Fees (FN 6).
Consists of Brokerage Asset Inflows minus Outflows (FN 5) plus Brokerage Dividends plus Interest (FN 7).
Consists of existing custodied accounts that converted from brokerage to advisory, less existing custodied assets that converted from advisory to brokerage.
Consists of total client deposits into Centrally Managed Assets accounts (FN 3) less total client withdrawals from Centrally Managed Assets accounts.
Represents the amount of securities purchased less the amount of securities sold in client accounts custodied with LPL Financial. Reported activity does not include any other cash activity, such as deposits, withdrawals, dividends received or fees paid.
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. - Historical Monthly Activity Through September 2020
As of September 30, 2020
(End of Period $ in billions, unless noted)
Sep
Aug
Jul
Jun
May
Apr
Mar
Feb
Jan
Dec
Nov
Oct
Sep
2020
2020
2020
2020
2020
2020
2020
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
Assets
Advisory Assets(1)
405.9
410.4
392.7
375.3
364.9
348.9
322.3
355.7
369.2
365.8
354.9
345.3
338.0
Brokerage Assets(2)
404.4
412.2
399.2
386.4
381.0
369.1
347.6
380.9
397.7
398.6
392.9
386.5
381.3
Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets
810.4
822.7
791.9
761.7
745.9
718.0
669.9
736.6
767.0
764.4
747.8
731.7
719.3
Asset Inflows minus Outflows
Advisory Asset Inflows minus Outflows(3)
3.7
2.9
3.1
3.6
2.9
2.9
4.1
4.3
4.0
3.8
2.9
3.0
2.2
Brokerage Asset Inflows minus Outflows(4)
0.2
(0.2)
(0.2)
0.5
0.8
0.3
0.2
0.4
(0.6)
(0.9)
(0.3)
0.3
(0.4)
Total Asset Inflows minus Outflows
4.0
2.6
2.9
4.1
3.7
3.2
4.3
4.8
3.4
2.9
2.6
3.3
1.8
Dividends plus Interest minus Advisory Fees
Advisory Dividends plus Interest minus Advisory Fees(5)
0.7
0.2
(0.2)
0.8
0.2
(0.1)
0.7
0.2
(0.2)
1.8
0.2
(0.2)
0.7
Brokerage Dividends plus Interest(6)
0.3
0.3
0.3
0.6
0.3
0.3
0.6
0.3
0.4
1.2
0.3
0.3
0.6
Total Dividends plus Interest minus Advisory Fees
1.1
0.5
0.0
1.3
0.5
0.2
1.2
0.5
0.1
3.0
0.5
0.2
1.3
Total Net New Assets
Net New Advisory Assets(7)
4.4
3.1
2.9
4.3
3.1
2.8
4.8
4.6
3.8
5.6
3.1
2.8
2.9
Net New Brokerage Assets(8)
0.6
0.0
0.0
1.0
1.1
0.7
0.8
0.7
(0.3)
0.3
0.0
0.6
0.2
Total Net New Assets
5.1
3.1
2.9
5.4
4.2
3.4
5.6
5.3
3.5
5.9
3.1
3.4
3.1
Net Brokerage to Advisory Conversions(9)
0.7
0.6
0.7
0.7
0.4
0.5
0.6
0.8
0.9
0.6
0.7
0.6
0.5
Client Cash Balances
Insured Cash Account Balances
34.7
33.4
33.2
33.1
33.5
33.9
34.5
24.8
24.4
24.4
22.9
22.6
22.2
Deposit Cash Account Balances
8.0
7.6
7.6
7.7
8.0
8.5
8.7
5.2
4.8
5.0
4.6
4.6
4.6
Total Insured Sweep Balances
42.7
41.0
40.8
40.8
41.5
42.4
43.2
30.0
29.2
29.4
27.5
27.2
26.8
Money Market Sweep Balances
1.5
1.5
1.6
1.6
1.7
1.7
1.8
1.6
1.7
1.9
2.0
2.3
2.6
Purchased Money Market Funds
2.3
2.6
2.8
2.8
2.9
2.9
2.8
2.6
2.5
2.4
2.2
2.1
1.8
Total Money Market Balances
3.9
4.1
4.4
4.5
4.6
4.6
4.6
4.3
4.2
4.3
4.3
4.4
4.4
Total Client Cash Balances
46.6
45.1
45.1
45.3
46.2
47.0
47.8
34.2
33.5
33.7
31.8
31.6
31.2
Net Buy (Sell) Activity(10)
2.9
3.6
2.9
4.5
3.9
4.1
(8.2)
3.9
4.5
3.2
3.3
3.3
2.9
Market Indices
S&P 500 (end of period)
3,363
3,500
3,271
3,100
3,044
2,912
2,585
2,954
3,226
3,231
3,141
3,038
2,977
Fed Funds Effective Rate (average bps)
9
9
9
8
5
5
63
158
155
155
155
183
205
Consists of total advisory assets under custody at the Company's broker-dealer subsidiary, LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial"). Results for August 2019 to November 2019 also included advisory assets serviced by investment advisor representatives of Allen & Company of Florida, LLC ("Allen & Company") that were onboarded to LPL Financial's custodied platform in November 2019.
Consists of brokerage assets serviced by advisors licensed with LPL Financial. Results for August 2019 to November 2019 also include brokerage assets serviced by advisors licensed with Allen & Company that onboarded to LPL Financial's custodied platform in November 2019.
Consists of total client deposits into advisory accounts less total client withdrawals from advisory accounts. The Company considers conversions from and to brokerage accounts as deposits and withdrawals, respectively, but does not consider dividends and interest as client deposits, or advisory fees as client withdrawals, in calculating this amount.
Consists of total client deposits into brokerage accounts less total client withdrawals from brokerage accounts. The Company considers conversions from and to advisory accounts as deposits and withdrawals, respectively, but does not consider dividends and interest as client deposits in calculating this amount.
Consists of total dividends and interest deposited into advisory accounts less total advisory fees withdrawn from advisory accounts.
Consists of total dividends and interest deposited into brokerage accounts.
Consists of Advisory Asset Inflows minus Outflows (FN 3) plus Advisory Dividends plus Interest minus Advisory Fees (FN 5).
Consists of Brokerage Asset Inflows minus Outflows (FN 4) plus Brokerage Dividends plus Interest (FN 6).
Consists of existing custodied assets that converted from brokerage to advisory, less existing custodied assets that converted from advisory to brokerage.
Represents the amount of securities purchased less the amount of securities sold in client accounts custodied with LPL Financial. Reported activity does not include any other cash activity, such as deposits, withdrawals, dividends received or fees paid.
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. published this content on 29 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2020 21:59:09 UTC